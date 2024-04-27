Star Wars is set to have a big year in 2024, and it's a year that's continuing with the surprising follow-up to Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi. Last season explored the origins of both Separatist leader Count Dooku (Corey Burton) and Jedi Padawan Ahsoka Tano (Ashley Eckstein). We already knew that a second season of the animated anthology short series was in the works, but imagine the surprise of fans when it was revealed that this new season would instead be titled Star Wars: Tales of the Empire.

Clearly taking inspiration from Count Dooku's fall to the Dark Side in Tales of the Jedi, Tales of the Empire will showcase the further descent into darkness of two other Star Wars icons. The first is Morgan Elsbeth (Diana Lee Inosanto) - the skilled Nightsister who becomes one of Grand Admiral Thrawn's (Lars Mikkelsen) top lieutenants. The second is Barriss Offee (Meredith Salenger) - a once noble Jedi Padawan who became a disciple of the Dark Side toward the end of The Clone Wars. The exciting new series is set to explore the origins of Morgan Elsbeth before she became a staunch enemy of the New Republic and the aftermath of Barriss Offee's attempt to frame Ahsoka Tano for murder.

The reveal that this new "Tales of" series is being allowed to explore a wide array of topics is undoubtedly exciting, and it's another great addition to an ambitious year for the Star Wars franchise. To find out more about the next piece of Star Wars animation, as well as its cast, trailer, release date, and more, here is everything we know so far about Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi.

When is 'Star Wars: Tales of the Empire' Coming Out?

Star Wars returns to Disney+ on a more than appropriate day, that being the unofficial Star Wars holiday, May the Fourth be With You. The complete season of Star Wars: Tales of the Empire will be available to stream on Disney+ on Saturday, May 4th, 2024.

Where Can You Watch 'Star Wars: Tales of the Empire'?

Image via Lucasfilm

As with every Star Wars project released within the last decade, Star Wars: Tales of the Empire will be making its exclusive streaming home on Disney+. The series will be premiering in the same month as the second season for the Monsters Inc spin-off, Monsters at Work, as well as the anticipated new iteration of Britain's most popular series, Doctor Who. Star Wars alone has a big presence on the platform as well this year. The third and final season of Star Wars: The Bad Batch, and later this year we're set to get the first live-action High Republic series with The Acolyte and the new Goonies-inspired New Republic series Skeleton Crew.

Watch on Disney+

Does 'Star Wars: Tales of the Empire' Have a Trailer?

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The trailer for Star Wars: Tales of the Empire was released by Lucasfilm on April 4th, officially revealing the surprise title change to Star Wars fans everywhere. The trailer begins with an introduction between Morgan Elsbeth and Grand Admiral Thrawn, likely before the Imperial leader disappears in Star Wars: Rebels. We also see an imprisoned Barriss Offee getting recruited by The Fourth Sister (Rya Kihlstedt), with her being selected as a new candidate for the Jedi-hunting Inquisitors. Both of the show's protagonists meet a number of familiar faces, with Morgan dueling General Grievous (Matthew Wood) during the Massacre of the Nightsisters and Barriss training with The Grand Inquisitor (Jason Isaacs), presumably in the Fortress Inquisitorius. Of course, no proper tale about the Galactic Empire would be complete without the galaxy's favorite deadbeat dad, Darth Vader (James Earl Jones), who makes an appearance at the end of the trailer.

Who Stars in 'Star Wars: Tales of the Empire'?

Close

Both Diana Lee Inosanto and Meredith Salenger will be reprising their roles as Morgan Elsbeth and Barriss Offee respectively in Star Wars: Tales of the Empire. Dianaa Lee Inosaanto made her Star Wars debut in Season 2 of The Mandalorian, later appearing as a major antagonist in Ahsoka. In both, she put her reputable martial arts training to use, which is fitting given that she trained under the legendary Bruce Lee. Meredith Salenger has been voicing Barriss Offee since Star Wars: The Clone Wars, and she has even made cameo appearances in other Star Wars stories like Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Star Wars: Rebels.

Diana Lee Inosanto and Meredith Salenger aren't the only Star Wars veterans returning for Star Wars: Tales of the Empire. The Witcher star Lars Mikkelsen will once again voice the infamous Grand Admiral Thrawn - one of the galaxy's greatest tacticians that we met in Star Wars: Rebels and Ahsoka. Another character we haven't seen in a while, General Grievous, will once again be portrayed by long-time Star Wars voice actor Matthew Wood. He's also joined by another Star Wars voice acting star, who is Dee Bradley Baker as the numerous and now-brainwashed Clone Troopers.

Also making a welcome return to Star Wars animation is Harry Potter villain Jason Isaacs, reprising the part of The Grand Inquisitor after sitting out returning to the beloved antagonist in Obi-Wan Kenobi. Speaking of Obi-Wan Kenobi, Rya Kihlstedt will be reprising her role as the Fourth Sister. In fact, we also see some other familiar Inquisitors in the trailer, including Marrok (Paul Darnell) from Ahsoka and the unnamed Inquisitor (Clancy Brown) from Tales of the Jedi. One would probably expect Darth Vader to once again be voiced by James Earl Jones, but the acting icon officially retired in 2022. However, James Earl Jones did give Disney and Lucasfilm the rights to digitally recreate his voice for future projects, so that may be how he was given a voice in Tales of the Empire.

What is 'Star Wars: Tales of the Empire' About?

Image via Lucasfilm

The official plot synopsis for Star Wars: Tales of the Empire reads as follows:

A journey into the fearsome Galactic Empire through the eyes of two warriors on divergent paths.

Who is Making 'Star Wars: Tales of the Empire'?

Image via Lucasfilm

Surprise, surprise, Star Wars television guru Dave Filoni will have a major presence in Star Wars: Tales of the Empire. Ever since the creation of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Dave Filoni has been involved creatively in some capacity with just about every television project in the Star Wars universe, both in animation and live-action. This includes Star Wars: Rebels, The Mandalorian, Ahsoka, and more.

What Other 'Star Wars' Projects Are Coming to Disney+ in 2024?

'Star Wars: The Bad Batch' (2021-2024)

Image via Disney+

Just a few days before Star Wars: Tales of the Empire premieres, the latest Star Wars animation saga will be concluding with Star Wars: The Bad Batch. First introduced in the final season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, the series follows a unique group of rogue Clone Troopers who successfully flee the Imperial regime after Order 66. Now becoming the guardians of a special young female Clone named Omega (Michelle Ang), the adventure they embark on may have serious ramifications on the Star Wars galaxy. Star Wars: The Bad Batch is available to stream on Disney+.

Watch on Disney+

'The Acolyte' (2024-)

Image via Disney

The first-ever Star Wars show to take place in the High Republic (about a century before the events of The Phantom Menace), The Acolyte shows the slow but sure rise of the Dark Side in the shadow of the Jedi Order. A mysterious assassin named Mae (Amandla Stenberg) is hunting high-profile Jedi throughout the galaxy. Her intentions may not be known, but it's abundantly clear that she is fulfilling a dark prophecy. The Acolyte premieres on Disney+ on June 4th, 2024.

Watch on Disney+

'Skeleton Crew' (2024-)

Image via Disney+

Another new series set in between the events of Return of the Jedi and The Force Awakens, Skeleton Crew has been described as The Goonies meets Star Wars. Plot details are slim, but the show will follow a ragtag group of kids as they become stranded in the vast galaxy. They'll meet plenty of friends and foes, with a scoundrel played by Jude Law potentially being one or the other. Skeleton Crew does not have a concrete release date but is still expected to premiere in 2024.