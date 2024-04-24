The Big Picture General Grievous returns in the new animated series Tales of the Empire, facing off against the Witches of Dathomir in an exciting lightsaber battle.

The series will explore characters like Barriss Offee and Morgan Elsbeth, connecting different parts of the Star Wars universe in unique ways.

Fans can look forward to the return of beloved characters and the expansion of hidden secrets in the Star Wars galaxy when the series premieres on May 4th.

One of the most beloved characters from Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith is back in a new sneak peek from Star Wars: Tales of the Empire, the animated anthology series that fills the gaps between a wide variety of projects set in the galaxy far, far away. Before his climatic duel with Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) on Utapau, General Grievous was sent on a very dangerous mission that allowed him to cross paths with a couple of Witches of Dathomir. The new clip from Star Wars: Tales of the Empire shows the cyborg using his numerous lightsabers to fight against the magic wielders, including a particular sorcerer fans might remember from another show.

General Grievous (Matthew Wood) was previously seen in numerous episodes of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, where he worked for Count Dooku (Corey Burton) and Senator Palpatine. Considering how some of the episodes from Star Wars: Tales of the Empire will focus on characters seen during the time period when The Clone Wars took place, it makes sense for the Jedi hunter to return. Barriss Offee (Meredith Salenger) is another character from the 2008 animated series who will be making a comeback. Fans are eager to learn what happened to her after she left the Jedi Order.

Star Wars: Tales of the Empire is the second season of an anthology that made its debut as Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi in 2022. The first season followed a younger Count Dooku flying towards an adventure with his padawan, Qui-Gonn Jinn (Liam Neeson). Another narrative introduced in the first installment of the series was a training session between Ahsoka Tano (Ashley Eckstein) and Anakin Sywalker's (Matt Lanter) clone trooper squadron. What Ahsoka learned during the animated short would eventually save her life during the final season of The Clone Wars, after Emperor Palpatine told the army to execute Order 66.

Morgan Elsbeth Is Back

Close

Star Wars: Tales of the Empire will also feature the return of some of the antagonists seen in Ahsoka, the live-action television series connected to the world of The Mandalorian. A younger version of Morgan Elsbeth (Diane Lee Inosanto) will be one of the witches close to Grievous' attack, with the new shorts from the anthology explaining how she met Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) for the first time. The animated project allows corners of the Star Wars galaxy that could never cross paths in live-action to merge, as the series created by Dave Filoni reveals hidden secrets from the galactic franchise.

You can check out the new clip from Star Wars: Tales of the Empire below, before the series returns to Disney+ on May 4:

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Watch on Disney+