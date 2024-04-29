The Big Picture Barriss Offee embraces the Dark side, wielding a red lightsaber in Tales of the Empire on Disney+.

Morgan Elsbeth returns, meeting Grand Admiral Thrawn in this anthology series, exploring the Empire.

Tales of the Empire connects untold stories in the Star Wars universe, featuring iconic characters.

A beloved character from Star Wars: The Clone Wars is about to return in Star Wars: Tales of the Empire, and Disney+ has released a new look at the anthology series that confirms how Barriss Offee (Meredith Salenger) has found a new place for herself in the galaxy far, far away. The character was introduced in The Clone Wars, but she was never seen again after a storyline that also involved Ahsoka Tano (Ashley Eckstein) made Barriss stop trusting the Jedi Order. After moving away from the Temple, it looks like Barriss used her Force-related abilities to take a darker path.

The new look at Tales of the Empire confirms that Offee has embraced the Dark side of the Force, with the former padawan using a red lightsaber to get what she wants. After crossing paths with the Grand Inquisitor (Jason Isaacs), the character will be given the opportunity to prove herself and earn her place in the ranks of the Empire. However, when someone decides to work for Darth Vader and the people closest to him, a betrayal can happen at any minute. Tales of the Empire will also introduce a new story featuring characters from different corners of the franchise coming together for the first time.

After being introduced in the world of The Mandalorian, Morgan Elsbeth (Diane Lee Inosanto) will be coming back to the franchise, with Tales of the Empire showing audiences her first meeting with Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen). Elsbeth used to be a sorcerer from Dathomir, before the Empire showed her how she could become a part of history by helping Thrawn. The animated anthology will follow a younger version of Morgan, as she comes to terms with what fate has in store for her. Her journey will also feature the return of General Grievous (Matthew Wood), the dangerous antagonist introduced in Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith.

The Birth of an Anthology

Close

When the first season of Star Wars: Tales of the Empire was released, the series was titled Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi. The change has allowed the project created by Dave Filoni to become an anthology of animated short films, connecting dots in the galaxy far, far away by telling stories that couldn't be portrayed in any other format of Star Wars media. The first season of the show followed a young version of Qui-Gon Jinn (Liam Neeson) as he fought in an adventure alongside his Jedi Master, Count Dooku (Corey Burton). It also showed Anakin Skywalker (Matt Lanter) teaching Ahsoka Tano how to survive a potential attack from the Clone Troopers, a technique that became useful in the final season of The Clone Wars.

You can check out the new look at Star Wars: Tales of the Empire below, before the series returns to Disney+ on May 4: