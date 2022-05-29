A brand-new animated anthology series set in the Star Wars universe called Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi was unveiled at Star Wars Celebration in Anaheim, California just the other day, and will explore several prequel era Jedi, including Count Dooku before his fall to the Dark Side, and his apprentice, Qui-Gon Jinn. Fan-favorite character Ahsoka Tano is also a part of the cast of Jedi that will feature in the series and has also just had new images revealed, teasing the future Padawan of Anakin Skywalker's upbringing before she ever reaches the Jedi Temple.

The two new images were revealed in a Twitter post from the official Star Wars Twitter page, teasing the "origins of Ahsoka" as the caption puts it. The first image shows a group of Togrutas in a dimly lit room, one of them cradling an infant Ahsoka, likely her mother. The other image is in a much more vibrantly colored exterior of a Togruta village as Ahsoka's mother carries her. These images don't give much in the way of letting us know what the plot of these episodes will be, outside the already known fact that they will be about Ahsoka, but they do give us a look at the calm life of this village that Ahsoka was raised in.

Along with Ahsoka being featured in episodes of the anthology series, she has also been heavily featured in several other projects across the Star Wars universe. She most recently made her live-action debut in the second season of fellow Disney+ series The Mandalorian and will star in her own spin-off series for the streaming series, simply named Ahsoka. These episodes from Tales of the Jedi return Ahsoka back to her original medium of animation as she made her debut in the franchise in the 2008 animated movie Star Wars The Clone Wars and was a primary character in the television series of the same name that followed its release, along with its sequel series, Star Wars Rebels.

Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi borrows its name from a comic series that ran in the 1990s and explored the stories of the Old Republic era of the galaxy far, far, away. This new rendition of the series will focus on Jedi of the Prequels era, with a look at the Count Dooku as a Jedi and Qui-Gon Jinn, both as grown Jedi, that will see Liam Neeson reprise his Phantom Menace role and as a young apprentice, played by Neeson's son, Micheál Richardson​​​​​​. The actual plots of these episodes are currently unknown, but they will give us a look at the lives of Jedi that we have never seen before on either the small or big screen.

Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi will premiere on Disney+ in Fall 2022. You can see the tweet showing off the new images for the Ahsoka-centric episodes of the upcoming series down below.

