At the Studio Showcase panel at D23 on Saturday afternoon, it was announced that animated Star Wars anthology series Tales of the Jedi will hit Disney+ this fall, premiering on the streaming service October 26, 2022.

The animated series was first announced back at Star Wars Celebration in May, where lucky fans present at the panel were treated to a special look at the new shorts, which will focus on Ahsoka Tano, Count Dooku and Qui-Gon Jinn among others. This is not the only animated series they have in the pipeline, as a second, highly anticipated season of The Bad Batch is also expected to premiere on the streamer soon.

This is also not the first time Star Wars has taken the anthology route with their shows in recent years. Last year, Star Wars: Visions premiered on Disney+, showcasing 9 short films from a handful of animation studios in Japan. This series was so successful, it was shortly after renewed for a second season. The upcoming Season 2 will broaden the scope of animation houses involved, with companies from South America, Europe, as well as Asia all taking part in telling a story in the Galaxy, Far, Far Away.

Image via Disney+

In recent years, Star Wars has released a number of light-hearted animated projects, including Star Wars: Galaxy of Creatures, Star Wars: Galactic Pals, Star Wars: Roll Out, and Star Wars: Forces of Destiny which were all geared toward the younger demographic and released online on their YouTube channel.

