The Star Wars universe is about to get a lot more animated with the newly announced anthology series Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi. Fans of the Star Wars Expanded Universe may recognize that title as the comic book series that delved into stories of the Old Republic. The new series, which uses the same name, will serve as an anthology of Original animated shorts. Following the panel hosted by Amy Ratcliffe, the official Star Wars Twitter account revealed that the series will arrive on Disney+ sometime this fall.

The series will follow various Jedi from the prequel era including Count Dooku, Qui-Gon Jinn, and Ahsoka. Liam Neeson, who played Qui-Gon Jinn in the prequel films is set to reprise the role for an episode of the animated series. However, given the success of other animated Star Wars series, such as Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars: Rebels, fans can look forward to this series further fleshing out beloved characters from an era of the franchise finally getting its time in the limelight.

There hasn't been a Star Wars movie on the silver screen since The Rise of Skywalker, but the franchise has been alive and well on the small screen. The highly anticipated series Obi-Wan Kenobi, which reunited Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen for the first time since Revenge of the Sith, joined the ranks of The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett this week, but Star Wars has been thriving on television in animated form for years.

The Attack of the Clones tie-in series Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars: Rebels, and the oft-overlooked Star Wars: Resistance series have been fan-favorites for years, kept alive by an active fanbase and dedicated voice actors. Star Wars: Visions debuted last year, which gave Japanese animation studios an opportunity to explore the themes and stories of the galaxy far, far away through an entirely new lens. The success of that anthology series undoubtedly helped to give life to Tales of the Jedi.

Star Wars has also released light-hearted animated projects on an even smaller screen, with a slate of shorts geared towards younglings. Star Wars: Galaxy of Creatures, Star Wars: Galactic Pals, Star Wars: Roll Out, and Star Wars: Forces of Destiny all premiered on YouTube and on Star Wars Kids.

Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi will premiere on Disney+ in Fall 2022.

