Two beloved Star Wars characters return in the first trailer for Star Wars: Tails of the Underworld. Disney+ is getting ready to celebrate May 4th, commonly known as "Star Wars Day". The next installment of the anthology will be centered around Asajj Ventress (Nika Futterman) and Cad Bane (Corey Burton). The characters were introduced thanks to the world of Star Wars: The Clone Wars. The upcoming short stories will allow audiences to be reunited with some of the most popular characters from Star Wars animated media, in two thrilling stories that will keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

The last time Asajj Ventress was seen on television was during the last season of The Bad Batch. The lovely group of rogue clone troopers crossed paths with Count Dooku's (Corey Burton) former apprentice during a dangerous mission. It was evident that Ventress was no longer the Sith apprentice audiences had encountered during the Clone Wars. The character's appearance in the upcoming Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld will see Ventress confronting an unknown Dark Force user. This task will prove to be more difficult than teaching Omega (Michelle Ang) how to defend herself.

It's been a special decade for Cad Bane. The ruthless mercenary made his live-action in The Book of Boba Fett, the Mandalorian spinoff in which Temuera Morrison's former bounty hunter brought Bane's journey to an end. Tales of the Underworld will see Cad Bane reuniting with an important figure from his past. Viewers are used to seeing the bounty hunter doing whatever it takes to capture his targets. But what will happen when Cad Bane is forced to lead a more personal narrative? One of the most dangerous characters in the history of Star Wars is about to steal the spotlight once again.

The Return of a Successful Anthology

Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld will be the next installment of the anthology that started out as Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi. The first stories that were told through this television series featured Ahsoka Tano (Ashley Eckstein) and a younger version of Count Dooku. The anthology returned last year as Tales of the Empire, with Morgan Elsbeth (Diane Inosanto), General Grievous (Matthew Wood), and more taking center stage this time around. It's time for the series created by Dave Filoni to return, taking audiences to unexplored corners of the galaxy far, far away's history.

Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld premieres on Disney+ on May 4. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates and check out the new poster below.