Editor's Note: This article contains major spoilers for The Acolyte Episode 5, "Night."

Good news for fans of Star Wars latest series, The Acolyte, looking to expand their collections in the near future: Hasbro is releasing a new Black Series helmet featuring the series' mysterious baddie they're calling The Stranger — though we all know who he really is by now — and Collider is excited to share exclusive new images of the electronic helmet with you today. The bad news? Looks like his name isn't actually Darth Teefs. It did turn out to be Qimir (Manny Jacinto) all along, though, so kudos to those of us that put it together ahead of the most recent episode.

According to Hasbro, the helmet features a highly detailed sculpt and padding, and should fit most head sizes, for anyone inclined to put it on and silently drop from the trees to freak out their friends. Interior lights also illuminate when the helmet is turned upside down, and for those who want to display the helmet rather than wear it, it also comes equipped with a one-hour "collector display" mode. The helmet retails for approximately $99.99 and goes up for pre-order on June 27, shipping out Fall 2025.

Who Is The Stanger in 'The Acolyte'?

Qimir has been a constant presence in The Acolyte since the first episode, when Mae (Amandla Stenberg) returns to him in his Sith guise for instructions on her quest to kill the four Jedi she believes are responsible for her twin sister's death. He also serves as her assitant and companion, presenting himself as the slightly himbo-like Qimir until the truth is finally revealed. Before Episode 5, he had already run afoul of Mae's twin Osha (also Stenberg), and the Jedi Master Sol (Lee Jung-jae), Knight Yord (Charlie Barnett) and Padawan Jecki (Dafne Keen). The mid-season episode saw the Jedi, and the twins, come face to face with him for the first time in his full Sith form, before they finally realized the unassuming poison maker and the big bad Sith were one and the same.

The Stranger Electronic Helmet goes up for pre-order on June 27 at 1 PM ET for release in Fall 2025. Episode 5 of The Acolyte is streaming now on Disney+.

The Acolyte

The Acolyte is a mystery-thriller that will take viewers into a galaxy of shadowy secrets and emerging dark-side powers in the final days of the High Republic era. A former Padawan reunites with her Jedi Master to investigate a series of crimes, but the forces they confront are more sinister than they ever anticipated. Release Date June 4, 2024 Cast Carrie-Anne Moss , Amandla Stenberg , Lee Jung-jae , Manny Jacinto , Dafne Keen Jodie Turner-Smith , Rebecca Henderson , Charlie Barnett , Dean-Charles Chapman Main Genre Sci-Fi Seasons 1 Studio Disney+ Franchise Star Wars Expand

