The Big Picture The Acolyte explores new Force orders beyond Jedi and Sith, hinting at a more complex world.

The series shows potential for expanding Star Wars lore by introducing new groups and philosophies beyond just the black and white of Sith and Jedi.

Star Wars franchise needs to move beyond moral duality and nostalgia to remain culturally relevant.

Regardless of what one might have to say about the pacing, characters, or writing style, no one can deny that The Acolyte has made a daring attempt to view the Force through a different lens. Unfortunately, the story is still about the Jedi and Sith overall and the creative potential of exploring another order and their philosophy is relegated only to a couple of flashbacks, never earning the attention it deserves. As much as older and toxic fans might hate it, the series needs to leave behind the moral duality it has relied upon for so long in favor of a more complex world. Already, we've seen the current canon reintroduce the Nightsisters, and there are plenty of other groups from the original Legends stories that could be adapted in a new form, from new philosophies to different organizations. To its credit, the existence of the Thread has been a decent start to such an expansion, but the franchise needs to do more. In the ten years since the new continuity first began, the best Star Wars stories have expanded the universe rather than simply contracting it, and it remains important the franchise should learn if it wants to remain culturally relevant.

The Acolyte

The Acolyte is a mystery-thriller that will take viewers into a galaxy of shadowy secrets and emerging dark-side powers in the final days of the High Republic era. A former Padawan reunites with her Jedi Master to investigate a series of crimes, but the forces they confront are more sinister than they ever anticipated. Release Date June 4, 2024 Cast Carrie-Anne Moss , Amandla Stenberg , Lee Jung-jae , Manny Jacinto , Dafne Keen Jodie Turner-Smith , Rebecca Henderson , Charlie Barnett , Dean-Charles Chapman Main Genre Sci-Fi Seasons 1 Studio Disney+ Franchise Star Wars Expand

‘Star Wars’ Has a Rich Legacy of Other Force Orders To Draw Upon

Although the Jedi and Sith have always been the primary fantasy organizations in the franchise, the sheer number of expanded materials ensures there still remains a plethora of new ideas that the current canon could explore. We've already seen plenty of the Nightsisters of Dathomir, but the Legends timeline has far more examples of alternative organizations. One unique example is the world of Haruun Kaal, where Mace Windu (Samuel L. Jackson) originated. Instead of an organized religion like the Jedi and Sith, the tribes of this hostile jungle world place great emphasis on collective action for the sake of survival and the needs of the many over those of the few. Such a culture could allow for the exploration of more utilitarian ideas, something Star Wars only really explored in the Old Republic era with popular characters like Revan. An adaptation of the Shatterpoint novel, where the lore of Haruun Kaal was largely created, could be a unique and mature Clone Wars story similar to some of its best stories, while also providing an opportunity to explore the character of Windu himself.

These unorthodox groups are hardly limited to the Clone Wars. In later decades, we've seen the matriarchal and isolationist Hapes Consortium, a group that views itself as a fierce rival to the revived Jedi. In the far future, the reborn empire, ruled as a less openly tyrannical monarchy by descendants of the Skywalker and Solo clans, has its own order of Imperial Knights, whose sole concern is their obedience to the new Emperor. On a more horrific level, we've seen the Lovecraftian monstrosity known as Abeloth, an abomination in human form who has the potential to destroy the Jedi and Sith altogether. Should her character be introduced, it could serve to create a universal threat and greater sense of purpose linking so many stories together. Even outside the Force, the Yuuzhan Vong remain equally horrifying, though perhaps too much so to be brought to life onscreen.

‘The Acolyte’ Gives Viewers a Taste of New Myth and Lore

Close

In the current canon, few stories have attempted to explore the Force beyond the Jedi and Sith. We've seen Thrawn (Lars Mikkelson) and the Chiss being explored on a more secular level, and the Nightsisters have been featured in some stories, but live-action films and shows have been hesitant to expand the universe in the metaphysical realm. For the first time, The Acolyte makes a bold attempt to discuss the idea of free will and its role in the Force through the creation of the group only known as the Thread to its followers. We know that Leslye Headland was inspired by the story of Kreia from the Knights of the Old Republic II video game, likely the most morally gray character in the franchise. Although we only get to see the inner workings and cultural rituals of the Thread for two flashback episodes before they are all killed, the idea of free will proves an important concept for both Mae and Osha (Amandla Stenberg) throughout their later lives. Even this, however, is mostly used to explore the Sith perspective in the present instead of the philosophy of the Thread overall.

Unfortunately, while The Acolyte does attempt to explore new ideas, it never has the chance to explore the Thread and delve into how their philosophy conflicts with the Jedi or Sith. Instead, the show focuses more on the Sith and how their ideas exploit the flaws of the Jedi, which it does quite brilliantly. This is certainly an interesting story by itself, but it misses the chance to create new ideas. The series might not be as guilty as the other shows of relying upon fan service, even openly defying this idea, but it still remains a show about the Jedi and the Sith at the end of the day. That said, the show has shown the potential for what another story could explore, denying the moral binary that Star Wars has relied upon since the beginning. Despite all of that, The Acolyte is a decent first step into uncharted territory and new lore, but it feels like a shame that we were unable to explore it in greater depth.

New Force Orders Would Provide the Chance to Explore New Worlds

Image via Del Rey Books

Perhaps the biggest problem that Star Wars has faced in the past decade is an over reliance upon nostalgia and recycled ideas. Although parts of the upcoming slate might expand the lore of the universe, like the Biblical-style Jedi origin story by James Mangold announced last year, very few stories have actually tried to move beyond the standard dynamic of the Jedi and Sith. Clearly, the modern incarnation of the franchise has shown a willingness to tell unique and original stories, such as Rogue One and especially Andor, but neither of them involve the Force at all. The same applies to the potential Rogue Squadron film, a story that is desperately needed for the sake of diversity but lacks the more fantasy elements people love – though it's unclear if we'll ever even see that movie. Regardless of whether it adapts an older story from Legends or is entirely new, creating a unique Force order in the style of the Thread would allow for entirely unique philosophies we've never seen before. Already, the High Republic timeline has done much to expand upon an era that even the richer Legends continuity has never explored, and there still remain entirely centuries of history that have been left untouched.

Even if it has not fully lived up to its own potential, The Acolyte has still shown the potential for what new stories in a galaxy far, far away could explore and expand upon. Currently, the series has spawned interpretations of the Jedi that are not necessarily the most flattering, so alternate views of the Force could challenge common views surrounding it. For such a rich universe with thousands of years of fictional history, Star Wars has often felt tiny in scale as of late, and it needs to feel fresh if it wants to avoid being just as stagnant as the Jedi itself. Say what you will about the quality of the Expanded Universe, but it had no shortage of new ideas over nearly four decades and hundreds of stories. If Star Wars wants to survive, it needs to move on from repeating previous elements and ideas for years on end in favor of a revived creative engine for another generation. As the Jedi enjoy saying, the Force is essentially infinite and so are the possibilities for future exploration.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The Acolyte streams every Tuesday at 9:00 PM EST on Disney+ in the US.

WATCH NOW