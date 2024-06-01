The Big Picture The Acolyte will introduce a new lightsaber in addition to the light whip, expanding the Star Wars universe.

The series will explore a new time period, 100 years before The Phantom Menace, outside the Skywalker Saga.

Set to premiere on June 4, The Acolyte promises mystery and emerging dark-side powers in the High Republic era.

Mere days ahead of the premiere of the next Star Wars Disney+ series, the show's creator just dropped an exciting new bit of information. While speaking to Rotten Tomatoes, writer/creator Leslye Headland revealed that The Acolyte will introduce another new lightsaber to the Star Wars universe in addition to the light whip. Those who have been following Acolyte promotion or are well-read on their High Republic novels, know Vernestra Rwoh wields a purple lightsaber that can transform into a large whip. Headland admits that her idea to bring a new lightsaber into Star Wars was met with skepticism by the Lucasfilm prop department, who most recently worked on building lightsabers for the sequel trilogy and Disney+ series':

"When I brought it to the prop department they told me 'You can't do that, that's not something that will work' and I said 'Please if you guys can just indulge me it's not something I'm ready to give up' and these incredible craftsmen were able to make my dream come true for me."

Headland went on to talk about how, beyond getting to play with lightsabers and be in the Star Wars universe, The Acolyte helped make her dreams come true by allowing her the opportunity to collaborate and solve problems with costume and production designers. She didn't say exactly what fans can expect from this new lightsaber that will make its debut in The Acolyte, but with the light whip already on deck, it's undoubtedly exciting to think about how Headland and the prop department are going to deliver something never-before-seen in Star Wars.

'The Acolyte' Will Feature New Star Wars Relics in a New Time Period

In addition to introducing new items to the already expansive universe, The Acolyte will also take Star Wars fans to a period of time only elaborated on in comics and novels, never in live-action. The Acolyte is set 100 years before the events of The Phantom Menace, making it the first Star Wars project to exist outside the Skywalker Saga. The franchise has operated in the same roughly 80-year gap for nearly 50 years, and the opportunity to finally step out of the Skywalker shadow and explore a new generation of Star Wars characters and stories is something to look forward to. The Acolyte will follow the fall of the Jedi and rise of the Sith during the time of the High Republic.

The first two episodes of The Acolyte premiere exclusively on Disney+ on June 4. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and coverage of the series.

The Acolyte

