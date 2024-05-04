The Big Picture Star Wars is ramping up promotion for The Acolyte, set to premiere June 4 on Disney+.

A new poster showcases the impressive cast and lightsabers.

The Acolyte is a mystery-thriller set in the High Republic era.

Star Wars is celebrating May the 4th in style by ramping up promotion for its upcoming Disney+ series. In addition to a new trailer, Disney unveiled a new poster for The Acolyte, which is set to premiere on June 4. The poster shows off the series' impressive cast, with Lee Jung-jae and Carrie Anne-Moss taking center stage with blue and green lightsabers, and Amandla Stenberg behind them wearing burgundy robes. Logan star Dafne Keen is also front and center, looking up and admiring the action.

It's been a busy week for Star Wars, with The Bad Batch airing its series finale on Wednesday, as well as the exciting news that Skeleton Crew, the upcoming series starring Kerry Condon and Jude Law, will premiere this Christmas. The Phantom Menace has also just begun a new theatrical run in honor of the film's 25th anniversary, bringing home a respectable haul of $2.3 million on its domestic box office opening day. If that wasn't enough to celebrate May the 4th, an entire Skywalker Saga marathon is also playing in some theaters, giving fans another chance to experience Episodes 1-9 on the big screen.

What Has the Cast Been Saying About ‘The Acolyte’?

Image via Disney

In addition to the new trailer and poster, fans also got a new look at The Acolyte in a stunning display at CCXP. The show is set roughly 100 years before Episode I - The Phantom Menace, and will chronicle the events that led to the fall of the High Republic era. The series has assembled quite a cast, several of whom have taken to the microphone over the last couple of months to talk about their characters and the series as a whole.

Keen, who played Laura/X-23 in Logan, recently said that The Acolyte will strive to have a lightsaber duel that tops the Duel of the Fates in The Phantom Menace. Another Acolyte star, Manny Jacinto, best known for his work in Top Gun: Maverick and The Good Place, recently described his character as "just an everyday guy." The Acolyte will be the first live-action Star Wars project set outside the confines of the Skywalker Saga, a restriction that many fans have been looking forward to leaving behind for quite some time.

The Acolyte hits Disney+ on June 4. Check out the official poster above and stay tuned to Collider for future updates and coverage of the series.

The Acolyte

The Acolyte is a mystery-thriller that will take viewers into a galaxy of shadowy secrets and emerging dark-side powers in the final days of the High Republic era. A former Padawan reunites with her Jedi Master to investigate a series of crimes, but the forces they confront are more sinister than they ever anticipated. Release Date June 4, 2024 Cast Carrie-Anne Moss , Amandla Stenberg , Lee Jung-jae , Manny Jacinto , Dafne Keen Jodie Turner-Smith , Rebecca Henderson , Charlie Barnett , Dean-Charles Chapman Main Genre Sci-Fi Studio Disney+ Franchise Star Wars

Watch on Disney+