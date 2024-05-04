The Big Picture Star Wars fans can look forward to The Acolyte series, featuring Amandla Stenberg battling Jedi in the High Republic era.

The dark side is on the rise in the latest trailer for Star Wars: The Acolyte. The Disney+ series, from Leslye Headland, creator of Russian Doll has been long anticipated and will see Amandla Stenberg attempting to infiltrate and wipe out the Jedi in one of the most ambitious Star Wars projects to date. The setting of the show is a century prior to the events of the Star Wars prequel trilogy, a period of time which is known as the High Republic. By the looks of things in the new trailer, the Jedi will be facing an existential threat, as some are turning up dead, and many in the galaxy express frustration with the way the order operates.

The era of the High Republic has been covered thoroughly via Star Wars books, and the era is currently the focus of a publishing initiative which goes by Star Wars: The High Republic. The size of the expanded Star Wars universe, both in time and space, has been one ripe for exploration, a theme which was discussed when Collider's Maggie Lovitt spoke with Kathleen Kennedy, the current president of Lucasfilm, about the potential of The Acolyte series. Kennedy said:

"We actually were intrigued with that because if that show works, then it really gives us an opportunity to expand on that. And that's what's so great about television because it gives us sort of this larger playground for experimenting."

Who Else Is in the Cast of 'The Acolyte'?

Stenberg was first attached to lead back in December 2021, but Lucasfilm didn't officially announce their casting until Stenberg was at SDCC last year when they were promoting A24's horror film Bodies Bodies Bodies. A few months down the line, a host of names were then linked with the project, with Jodie Turner-Smith in talks to board the project, alongside Squid Game's Emmy-winnerLee Jung-Jae joining in a lead role, Manny Jacinto, and Russian Doll's Charlie Barnett. As production got underway for the series last November, the superb-looking cast began to expand with more quality after the additions of Carrie-Anne Moss, Rebecca Henderson, Dean-Charles Chapman, and Dafne Keen, all of whom boarded the project.

The official synopsis of the show is as follows:

The Acolyte is a mystery-thriller that will take viewers into a galaxy of shadowy secrets and emerging dark-side powers in the final days of the High Republic era. A former Padawan reunites with her Jedi Master to investigate a series of crimes, but the forces they confront are more sinister than they ever anticipated.

The Acolyte is currently set to be released in June 2024. Watch the trailer below:

The Acolyte

