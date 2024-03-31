Editor's Note: The below contains spoilers for the events of the book Star Wars: Dark Disciple.

The Big Picture Asajj Ventress undergoes a redemption arc in Star Wars: The Clone Wars, but her story is not completed in the series.

In the canon novel Star Wars: The Dark Disciple, Ventress's purpose shifts from dark side enforcer to a hero, exploring redemption and tragic love.

Though the book ends with the failed assassination of Dooku, Ventress's tragic demise, and Vos's return to the light, Ventress's reappearance in Star Wars: The Bad Batch opens new possibilities for the character.

Star Wars has had a long tradition of bringing older characters back from the dead, sometimes to its detriment, but few of them have been done in such an unusual manner. Long a fan favorite since her long run in Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Asajj Ventress (Nika Futterman) was unceremoniously killed off during the end of the war, but you would hardly know it. Originally meant for an arc of episodes before the series was first canceled, the storyline was published as Star Wars: Dark Disciple, a novel that went largely unnoticed by most viewers of the show. Containing both romance and tragedy, the attempt by Ventress and her Jedi partner Quinlan Vos (Al Rodrigo) to kill Dooku (Corey Burton) in a stealth mission proved a devastating failure that nearly corrupted Vos and served as an indictment of Jedi tactics, even if both of them ultimately returned to the light side by the end of the story. Although the most recent events in Star Wars: The Bad Batch have appeared to retcon the book, it has still been declared canon and remains important to her character. Given how rushed the ending often felt, bringing Ventress back could actually benefit her storyline, instead of subtracting from it, and create the potential for future stories.

For the First Time in Her Life, Ventress Has Found a Purpose

Asajj Ventress has long been a tragic figure, a dark sider driven not by revenge or power but by her own fear of loss and weakness. Betrayed by the Sith and abandoned by the Nightsisters after their genocide, she is left to find her own way in the world, moving away from the dark side in an attempt to find a living she is satisfied with. Her time as a bounty hunter was a far cry from her days as an enforcer for Dooku, but it still required a degree of ruthlessness that was not conducive to a moral lifestyle. By the time we meet her in Star Wars: Dark Disciple, she has largely retired into a life of solitude, wanting nothing to do with the Jedi, the Sith, or war, but events soon conspire to drag her back into the fold once more.

After Dooku coldly massacres an entire refugee ship of civilians on video, the stunned Jedi Council orders his assassination, assigning Quinlan Vos to recruit Ventress for the job. Although nowhere near as emotionally disturbed as the original version of the character, the Vos portrayed in canon still has a score to settle against Dooku for killing his master. What neither of them knows, however, is that Ventress was the true culprit acting on his behalf. When she begins training him in Nightsister magic and lore, she remains too distrustful of others to reveal her past and concede her vulnerabilities to him, building their subsequent relationship on unstable grounds. As rushed as it may feel, they share genuine love, making their plan's downfall much more tragic. Inevitably, the murder plot is botched when it becomes clear that even their combined power does not stand a chance against Dooku. This leads to the truth emerging as Ventress is forced to flee, and Vos is captured.

The Attempt to Assassinate Dooku Proved Catastrophic For Everyone

The plot to kill Dooku fails not once or twice but three times. Desperate to protect him, Ventress uses her known connections with other bounty hunters to infiltrate the prison and rescue Vos, only for him to reject her after learning the truth about her role in the death of his master. In one of the grimmest moments initially created for a show not afraid to explore them in detail, Ventress turns to alcoholism, remaining reclusive for months before being summoned by Obi-Wan Kenobi (James Arnold Taylor) for another rescue attempt in exchange for earning a pardon. Although her second rescue mission succeeds with help from the Jedi and Vos forgives her, Ventress remains suspicious about his loyalty. When these fears are confirmed, and Vos attempts to lead a captured Dooku to Darth Sidious before executing him, the story culminates with an anarchic mess of a battle between the Republic and Separatist forces. Wounded by artillery and debris, Ventress ​​​​​​​takes a fatal blow meant for Vos, who refuses to execute Dooku and reclaim his title as a Jedi. After dying in his arms, Kenobi lays Ventress to rest on Dathomir, but the fate of Vos is left uncertain.

The assassination attempt on Count Dooku proved a devastating failure, as the Jedi lost several of their own with nothing to show for it. Kenobi himself even criticizes the plan as bad from the start, one that undermined the morality of the Jedi and made them appear very hypocritical about their supposed value towards life. Furthermore, although Vos was redeemed, Ventress's promising future appeared to be gone, without it even being clear if Vos was forgiven for his actions. Finally, the Jedi are no closer to discovering the identity of Sidious or even ending the war. Given that the leadership of the Separatists later devolved to General Grievous (Matthew Wood) and Nute Gunray (Tom Kenny) after Dooku is killed, one would question whether this plan would have been effective even if it had succeeded, especially as the book portrays him as a hero to the movement and an assassination would have rendered Dooku into a martyr. Out of the many mistakes the Jedi made during the twilight of their reign, this might rank as one of the most incompetent.

Bringing Back Ventress Enhances Her Story and Opens Up More Possibilities

Although The Bad Batch does not explain how Ventress survived, it also did not need to do so in the context of the scene. Given what we know about Nightsister magic and her similar story in the old Legends continuity, there are multiple possibilities, but the logistics remain irrelevant. The redemption and death of Ventress in Star Wars: Dark Disciple may be the natural conclusion to her arc as a character, but it felt extremely rushed for someone who has gone through so much trauma and developed deep trust issues as a consequence. Part of this is due to the use of scripts for unfinished episodes at the time of their adaptation. The nature of how even some great story arcs are developed in The Clone Wars as blocks of episodes can also hinder the storytelling in the long term. Extending Ventress's arc well into the imperial era by having her escape and survive the war, as in the original continuity, creates more room to explore her development naturally and gradually, should future writers choose. The version of Ventures the Bad Batch encounters might no longer be a villain, but she is still a highly damaged individual whose rehabilitation should ideally be told over several years, not mere months.

For so long, Ventress has been defined by the war and her role in it, so forcing her to confront the question of what to do when that conflict is over remains a fascinating subject. We've already seen the potential for Dark Jedi to redeem themselves, and there is no reason to doubt that Ventress could continue to develop into more of a heroic person, given enough time. Already, she seems eager to help protect Force sensitives like Omega (Michelle Ang), so one can only wonder how she might try to right wrongs when provided with an opportunity. Keeping her alive also raises the chances of an encounter with Ahsoka (Ashley Eckstein), Kenobi, and Vos, assuming he is still alive.

Throughout her life, Ventress has been forced to endure more hardships than most, which is already saying a lot. The badly botched attack on her former master led to only heartbreak and tragedy, appearing to cost her love just as she finally found it and served as an indictment of the Jedi and their tactics. Questions of quality aside, the story of Star Wars: Dark Disciple and its effects on Asajj Ventress remain the most important events of what has already proven a highly traumatic life. But now she finally has the chance to make herself whole. Over the decades, Star Wars has been quite infamous for its many frustrating retcons, both between the two continuities and within its current time frame, but this is one change that might work out for the better.

