Star Wars: The Bad Batch was an animated series that reached the heart of the audience thanks to the lovable characters it expanded upon in the galaxy far, far away. The series came to a close earlier this year, but the team of brave heroes is coming back in an unexpected way. According to Star Wars News Net, Dark Horse Comics will publish a new miniseries centered around the team as part of their Hyperspace Stories banner. The Bad Batch: Ghost Agents will be written by Michael Moreci, featuring art by Reese Hannigan, Elisabetta D’Amico and Michael Atiyeh.

The characters were introduced during the final season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars. Years after the animated series had apparently come to a close, the launch of Disney+ gave Lucasfilm an opportunity to work on projects that couldn't move forward in other mediums. The faith Disney had in their streaming platform led the studio to develop the final season of The Clone Wars, bringing the events of the show closer to what was depicted in Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith. This is how the members of Clone Force 99 (voiced by Dee Bradley Baker) became allies to Anakin Skywalker (Matt Lanter).

The Bad Batch eventually got their own television series that made them cross paths with Omega (Michelle Ang). Over the course of three seasons, audiences got to witness how the aftermath of the war shaped the young girl, and how her relationship with the squad who decided to save her changed the brave soldiers themselves. Cast members from other Star Wars productions, such as Nika Futterman as Asajj Ventress, got to reprise their roles in The Bad Batch. Even if the series is over, it's time for Hunter, Wrecker, Tech and more to come back in the Dark Horse Comics miniseries.

What's Next for 'Star Wars'?

Close

Star Wars: The Bad Batch was announced shortly after The Clone Wars came to an end. At the moment, another animated television series set in the galaxy far, far away hasn't been announced, but that doesn't mean that the franchise is slowing down. Star Wars is scheduled to return to theaters on May 22, 2026, with the release of The Mandalorian & Grogu. The movie directed by Jon Favreau will continue the narrative established in The Mandalorian, the first live-action series from the franchise to debut on Disney+.

The first issue of The Bad Batch: Ghost Agents will be released on January 15, 2025. The Bad Batch is available to stream on Disney+. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch The 'Bad Batch' of elite and experimental clones make their way through an ever-changing galaxy in the immediate aftermath of the Clone Wars. Release Date May 4, 2021 Creator Jennifer Corbett, Dave Filoni Cast Dee Bradley Baker , Ming-Na Wen , Michelle Ang , Noshir Dalal Main Genre Animation Seasons 3 Studio Disney+ Franchise Star Wars Expand

Watch on Disney+