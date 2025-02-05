The Bad Batch is back, but not in the way most people would think. It has been announced that the team will be featured in an upcoming Star Wars novel titled "Sanctuary", written by Lamar Giles. The narrative of "Star Wars: Sanctuary - A Bad Batch Novel" will be set during the events of the second season of the animated series centered around the team. Pabu served as a refuge for the Bad Batch after they attempt to escape from the claws of the Empire. But after a natural disaster devastates the island, the former clone troopers do everything in their power to help the community that welcomed them with open arms.

The Bad Batch followed Hunter, Echo, Wrecker, Tech and Crosshair (all voiced by Dee Bradley Baker) as they made their way through an uncertain galaxy. After the events of Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith, the members of the team take the young Omega (Michelle Ang) on their adventures. The girl is a unique gender-swapped clone of Jango Fett (Temuera Morrison), just like the Bad Batch and the rest of the Clone Troopers who fought for the Galactic Republic.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch was originally conceived as a spin-off of Star Wars: The Clone Wars. Hunter, Wrecker and the rest of the team were introduced in the final season of the successful series, in an episode where they were able to help Anakin Skywalker (Matt Lanter) with a special mission. Star Wars: The Bad Batch ran over the course of three seasons, with the final episode of the show airing on Disney+ last year. Lucasfilm hasn't announced if a new animated series will replace the squadron's adventures, or if Star Wars fans will have to wait a little bit more in order to return to the animated corner of the galaxy far, far away.

The Author of the New 'Bad Batch' Novel