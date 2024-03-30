Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for 'Star Wars: The Bad Batch' Season 3

The final season of Star Wars: The Bad Batch is barreling towards an emotional conclusion, and the show's latest episode confirms something that many fans were suspecting - Omega (Michelle Ang) is a Force Sensitive Clone. This was all pretty much suspected when we learned that Dr. Royce Hemlock (Jimmi Simpson) and The Empire were hunting Omega for her high "M-Count", referring to the amount of midichlorians in her bloodstream. This information is confirmed to Omega and the Bad Batch by an old frenemy from Star Wars: The Clone Wars.

As any Star Wars fan knows, cloning is a major aspect of almost every facet of the franchise, especially in the main Skywalker Saga of films. The confirmation that Omega does have the potential to use The Force sets up plenty of interesting developments for the series. Not only does this reveal make The Bad Batch an essential installment in the vast library of Star Wars content, but it also ties into several other projects, like The Mandalorian and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Omega Is the First-Ever Force-Sensitive Clone in 'The Bad Batch'

A common question some may have when watching the Star Wars prequel trilogy for the first time is this: Why didn't the Republic make an army of Force-Sensitive Jedi Clones instead of regular soldiers? That's because, at the time before the Clone Wars, it was believed that cloning a Force User was scientifically impossible. The science of cloning is also still a very limited one during this time. Even the Kaminoans, who were undisputed experts in that field, were limited in what miracles of science they could and couldn't perform. Not just any person is an ideal candidate for cloning, which is why Jango Fett (Temuera Morrison) was handpicked as the template for the Clone Troopers. When Fett is killed during the events of Star Wars: Attack of the Clones, that means his DNA will become more and more strained the more it's used for Clone creation, hence why there became genetically unique examples like Clone Force 99.

Most of the Clone mutations were unintended, but it's abundantly clear that Omega's creation was a more deliberate action. For starters, she is initially believed to be the only female Clone ever created, though Omega soon learns she's not the only one when she is imprisoned on Mount Tantiss. However, Omega's gender is not the only unique aspect of her. She represents a true breakthrough in Cloning genetics, as she is the first one to ever have a Force-Sensitive-level M-Count.

How Omega's Force-Sensitivity Ties Into 'The Mandalorian' and 'The Rise of Skywalker'

Given that Star Wars: The Bad Batch takes place before the events of the original trilogy, this means that Omega is the first known Force-Sensitive Clone ever created in the Star Wars timeline. This is pretty significant given how The Empire and The Imperial Remnant that remained after the regime fell in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, the Imperials are still trying to figure out how to make a Force-Sensitive Clone. This seemingly implies Omega somehow escaped the clutches of the Dark Side, but we obviously won't know that answer for certain until the show's series finale.

It seems that most of the progress made on M-Count cloning was lost when the Empire fell, as the entire premise of The Mandalorian stems around Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito) wanting to make Force-Sensitive Clones of his own. That's why he is so hell-bent on capturing Grogu given the child's remarkable aptitude for the Force. We get a glimpse of these new clones in the Season 3 finale of The Mandalorian, and given that they are all clones of Gideon himself, it's safe to say he was hoping to give himself a second chance at life should he perish. It does look like he's engulfed in flame in the episode, so perhaps one of these clones survived and that's how he may or may not return in the upcoming The Mandalorian and Grogu film (which Giancarlo Esposito has expressed interest in returning to).

Gideon's intentions may have been for his own gain, but it's abundantly clear that his research directly contributed to the resurrection of Emperor Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid) in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Many famously dislike the "Somehow Palpatine returned" line from the ninth Skywalker Saga film, and it's mainly because that's the only real explanation the movie gives for how he came back. In a similar strategy that Star Wars: The Clone Wars perpetrated, which famously added meaningful context to the contentious prequels, it seems many of the new Star Wars shows are setting up the explanation for Palpatine's return.

Asajj Ventress Could Become Omega's Mentor After 'The Bad Batch' Ends

Redeemed Sith assassin Asajj Ventress (Nika Futterman) makes her long-awaited return to the Star Wars universe in Star Wars: The Bad Batch. She sought out the team and Omega after getting a tip from Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) that a Clone girl was being sought out by the Empire for her M-Count. After some quick tests, Ventress determines Omega may very well be Force Sensitive, but won't unlock her true potential if she stays attached to Clone Force 99.

One of the best parts of this episode is Omega's relationship with Ventress, as the two have an instant teacher-student chemistry with each other that's quite endearing. Omega, even after coming face-to-face with an unstoppable regime and plenty of dangerous creatures, is an unflinching optimist. Ventress, having spent much of her life as an assassin for Count Dooku (Corey Burton) and having watched her Nightsisters perish at the hands of General Grevious (Matthew Wood), she's a bit more jaded. She's not the evil sadist she was before, but she's also still a bit grumpy.

We obviously don't know what the final fate of Clone Force 99 and Omega will be when the show officially ends later this year. However, given what is set up in the episode titled "The Harbinger", it certainly gives credence to the idea that Ventress may take Omega under her wing and teach her the ways of the Force. This would fairly similar to Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) training Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) in Ahsoka, as Tano was a true neutral and no longer considered herself a Jedi. The idea of a pure-of-heart character like Omega being trained by a jaded, reluctant hero like Ventress almost makes perfect sense.

