Disney has released a new video for the upcoming Star Wars: The Bad Batch animated series, showcasing the special powers of Clone Force 99 from Star Wars: The Clone Wars. With less than a week until The Bad Batch premieres, the video explains the basics for new viewers, while refreshing the memory of Star Wars fans that followed Clone Force 99’s previous adventures.

The video uses scenes from The Clone Wars to present the members of Clone Force 99 - which will lead the upcoming animated series - highlighting the special enhancements that make each of these clones unique. We have Hunter with his “heightened senses and combat prowess”, Tech with “enhanced mental capacity and intelligence”, Wrecker with “unstoppable” superstrength, Crosshair with “enhanced vision” that makes him “a highly skilled sniper”, and finally “cybernetic soldier” Echo.

Clone Force 99 has the ability to disobey direct orders, a byproduct of the enhancements given to them as a way to create better soldiers, more capable of autonomy on the battlefield. This becomes a liability to the Empire, which leads to the group being hunted by Admiral Tarkin (Stephen Stanton). The Bad Batch will follow the squad of defective troopers after the fall of the Republic, when the Empire rises and spreads across the galaxy. The squad needs to figure out how they fit in this new world while hiding from the Empire, traveling from planet to planet together with a young boy named Omega.

Staton is not the only voice cast returning to The Bad Batch after starring in other Star Wars productions, as the series will also see the return of Dee Bradley Baker. The series trailer also shows Ming-Na Wen playing bounty hunter Fennec Shand, who debuted in Season 2 of The Mandalorian. Andrew Kishino will also be back in the role of Rebel extremist Saw Gererra, first seen in Season 5 of The Clone Wars.

The Bad Batch will premiere on May 4 with a 70-minute special episode. After that, we’ll get a new episode every Friday on Disney+ starting on May 7. All the seven seasons of The Clone Wars are available at Disney+.

