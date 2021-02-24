In a world where we not only have The Mandalorian but also a bunch of live-action Star Wars series in the pipeline, it’s almost quaint to put Star Wars back in the animated mold where it lived for well over a decade. But thankfully Disney isn’t going to abandon animated Star Wars series, and the next one now has a release date.

Disney has announced that Star Wars: The Bad Batch will premiere on Tuesday, May 4th. Per the official synopsis, “Star Wars: The Bad Batch” follows the elite and experimental clones of the Bad Batch (first introduced in “The Clone Wars”) as they find their way in a rapidly changing galaxy in the immediate aftermath of the Clone War. Members of Bad Batch—a unique squad of clones who vary genetically from their brothers in the Clone Army - each possess a singular exceptional skill that makes them extraordinarily effective soldiers and a formidable crew.

I’m still well behind on all things animated Star Wars, but for fans of those shows, this sounds like it will be a be a neat continuation of the world that Dave Filoni has constructed. Also, since the next live-action Star Wars program won’t arrive for a while (The Book of Boba Fett isn’t supposed to arrive until the end of the year, The Bad Batch will be the only televised thing to scratch your Star Wars itch for a while. May as well get excited for it or, like me, use it as a reason to finally catch up on the previous Star Wars animated series.

