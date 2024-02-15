The Big Picture Star Wars: The Bad Batch is ending after three seasons, and fans are preparing to say goodbye to Clone Force 99.

The series has had its fair share of tragedy and heartbreak, with the group's numbers dwindling down to just Hunter and Wrecker.

Fans would have liked to see a conversation between Rex and Echo about their fallen brother, Fives, but it likely happened offscreen, according to the head writer.

With Star Wars: The Bad Batch coming to an end after three seasons, and the three-episode premiere set to drop on February 21, fans are preparing to bid farewell to Clone Force 99. The series hasn't been without its fair share of tragedy and heartbreak, as the one-time troupe of six clones — Hunter, Wrecker, Crosshair, Tech, Echo (all voiced by Dee Bradley Baker), and Omega (Michelle Ang) — find their numbers dwindled down to just Hunter and Wrecker. Of course, Star Wars fans are used to tragedy, the saga is full of it, as are the animated series. One character well-acquainted with heartbreak is Echo, who fans will get the chance to see again in Season 3, but of course, his troubles date all the way back to Star Wars: The Clone Wars.

In an interview with The Bad Batch supervising director Brad Rau and head writer Jennifer Corbett, Collider's Maggie Lovitt asked whether there were any moments the pair wished they'd had the chance to explore in more depth, while mentioning that her personal choice would have been to see Rex and Echo have a conversation about Fives, a fellow former member of the 501st Legion who died during the Clone Wars. While the conversation obviously never happened onscreen, Corbett says that doesn't mean it never happened, suggesting the two talked offscreen, saying "For Fives, I imagine that Rex and Echo had that conversation after he was rescued off of Skako Minor, and I know in Season 1 we did have Rex reference Fives on Bracca," adding "So, in my headcanon, they've had many conversations about Fives."

Fives, of course, was killed during the war by a fellow clone after uncovering Palpatine's inhibitor chip plot, dying before he ever had the chance to spread the word and warn the others. By this point, Echo — with whom Fives was very close — was in the custody of the Techno Union and presumed dead, so the two never had the chance to reunite. The episode Corbett references, Season 1 Episode 7, "Battle Scars," sees the Batch dealing with the fallout of the inhibitor chips, subsequently having them removed. This, as Lovitt suggests, would have been an opportune time for Rex and Echo to talk about their fallen brother. It's encouraging to hear from Corbett that, while we may not have seen it in the series, she also likes to think it happened offscreen.

What Can We Expect in 'Star Wars: The Bad Batch' Season 3?

Image via Disney

The Bad Batch Season 3 sees our core group of Clones split up, with Echo seemingly still with Rex, helping him free more of their clone brothers, Tech dead (or is he?), and Crosshair and Omega in Imperial custody while Hunter and Wrecker fight to reunite their little family. While the trailer is light on details save the mounting threat of Palpatine's machinations, it does promise a host of familiar faces crossing paths with our heroes, including Rex, Phee (Wanda Sykes), Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen), Cad Bane (Corey Burton), and perhaps most excitingly Asajj Ventress.

The Bad Batch Season 3 premieres on Disney+ on February 21 with the first three episodes. The first two seasons are streaming now. Stay tuned to Collider for Lovitt's full interview with Rau and Corbett.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch The 'Bad Batch' of elite and experimental clones make their way through an ever-changing galaxy in the immediate aftermath of the Clone Wars. Release Date May 4, 2021 Creator Jennifer Corbett, Dave Filoni Cast Dee Bradley Baker , Ming-Na Wen , Michelle Ang , Noshir Dalal Main Genre Animation Seasons 3 Studio Disney+ Franchise Star Wars

Watch on Disney+