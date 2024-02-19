The Big Picture The Bad Batch series departs from the Clone Wars era, focusing on the aftermath of Order 66 under Palpatine's rule.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch focuses on the notorious members of Clone Force 99, but the story doesn't explore the Clone Wars, when the team, like the rest of the Clone Army, fought for the Republic under the command of the Jedi. Instead, the series is set later, centering on the time after Emperor Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid) ended the war with Order 66. Season 1 showed the immediate aftermath as Hunter, Wrecker, Tech, and Echo (all voiced by Dee Bradley Baker) discover the truth of what happened and find a new teammate, Omega (Michelle Ang). However, Crosshair (Baker, again) sides with the Empire. In the final moments of the first season, the characters escape the destruction of Kamino, leaving the Empire under the impression that they are dead, but a few individuals know the truth.

Season 2 marked significant changes for the Bad Batch. As the former soldiers look for safety, they protect Omega as well as they can, while the changing galaxy provides challenges. Filled with near-death experiences, heartbreaks, and betrayals, the second season builds on the original, leaving the team in an even worse situation than where it began as it sets up the upcoming final season.

The Bad Batch Has Made a Name With the Empire Through 2 Seasons

At the beginning of Season 2, Clone Force 99 is going on missions for Cid (Rhea Perlman), a Trandoshan with a talent for getting in trouble. Cid's often illegal dealing requires smugglers, enforcers, and pirates. Under their agreement, the Bad Batch fills these roles, traveling to Serenno in search of loot from Count Dooku's war chest, where they discover the extent of the damage to Dooku's own planet. But more importantly, they are recognized by Clone Captain Wilco, who uses their names in his report. This causes Vice Admiral Rampart (Noshir Dalal) to kill Wilco to hide his mistake of the Bad Batch's survival. Without hesitation, he pushes Wilco to his death, showing the Empire's lack of value for Clone lives.

Other missions prove less significant, as they help Cid in a death racing tournament and hunt treasure with Phee (Wanda Sykes), but, though they are filler episodes, they reveal important truths. Tech's adventure as a racer shows the Bad Batch's loyalty to Cid, though they don't always agree with her. Meanwhile, their pirate excursion gives Omega the chance to prove her growing ability to be a member of the team. Omega may be reckless, but she works hard to be helpful. But there is more conflict in the galaxy, as seen when the characters venture to Kashyyyk, the Wookie homeworld, to help former Jedi padawan Gungi find his home. As they help the Wookies fight the Trandoshan forces attempting to enslave them, The Bad Batch establishes the titular team's loyalty to the Jedi and the former allies of the Republic, which is significant as the Empire continues to make enemies.

'The Bad Batch' Explores the Plight of the Clones in Star Wars

Following the former Bad Batch member, Crosshair, the show portrays life for the clones in the Empire. Crosshair is assigned to a new unit, led by Commander Cody (Baker), as they attempt to force the Empire's rule on a former Separatist planet, fighting battle droids once again. Cody attempts to resolve the issue without killing the planet's governor, Tawni Ames (Tasia Valenza), but he is ordered to execute her by the Empire's imprisoned governor. When Cody hesitates, Crosshair takes the shot. Cody later reveals that he has doubts about the Empire, citing the Clone Trooper's freedom of choice as opposed to droid programming.

The struggles of the clones are far from over in the wake of Order 66. As the Empire tries to force the clones into retirement, they are largely ignored. However, Senator Chuchi (Jennifer Hale) offers them a voice in the Senate, attempting to get them pensions. The clones acknowledge her as an ally, bringing her the truth about the Empire bombing Kamino. The Empire claims a natural disaster destroyed the planet, rather than Rampart's order. This information puts her in conflict with Rampart, who attempts to assassinate her. Captain Rex (Baker, once again) saves the senator, capturing the brainwashed clone assassin who kills himself rather than submitting to questioning.

As their situation becomes more desperate, Rex calls the Bad Batch to get proof of Rampart's actions. Happy to help Rex, the Bad Batch venture to Coruscant for an undercover mission. The Bad Batch steal the data from Rampart's ship, getting the evidence to Chuchi, who reveals it in front of the Senate. This prompts the Empire to turn on Rampart as Palpatine himself addresses the Senate and turns the accusation on the clones for following orders. The Senate then approves the Storm Trooper program, turning the heroes' victory into a loss. Echo chooses to leave the Bad Batch and join Rex in fighting for the clones, but he promises to come back, just as the Bad Batch promise Rex and Echo their assistance.

The clone's desperate situation is explored again with a Crosshair episode that takes him to a remote outpost under the command of Lieutenant Nolan (Crispin Freeman), who hates clones and openly considers them replaceable. With dwindling supplies and infrequent support from the Empire, the clones of the outpost led by Mayday are not faring well, dealing with many casualties. Nolan insists Mayday recover their cargo from the raiders, sending Mayday and Crosshair on a doomed mission.

Despite Crisshair's pessimism, he bonds with the other clone, saving his life and dragging him back to their base. But with the recovery failed, Nolan denies Mayday medical attention, allowing him to die despite Crosshair's efforts. Crosshair shoots and kills Nolan, earning himself imprisonment. With the help of Emerie Karr (Keisha Castle-Hughes), Hemlock (Jimmi Simpson) attempts to get Omega's location out of Crosshair, but with no knowledge, Crosshair doesn't tell him. Crosshair tries and fails to escape, further angering his captors.

'The Bad Batch' Season 2 Introduces Mount Tantiss

In the wake of Echo's departure, the Bad Batch continues their missions for Cid, mining a dangerous mineral called Ipsium. But the theft of their ship, the Marauder, and the explosion of the Ipsium traps the Bad Batch in a mine. Omega and Tech's attempt to collect more of the mineral results in a near-death bonding experience as they get separated from the others. The team escapes and contacts Cid for a way off the planet, and she grudgingly agrees but makes them wait a few days, angering Hunter. As they wait, the Bad Batch tracks the Marauder, finding their ship, revealing the corruption of Mako (Jonathan Lipow), and helping the people he oppressed revolt in the process.

Still angry with Cid, the Bad Batch goes on a scavenging mission, finding a crashed ship that was transporting a cloned Zillo Beast to Mount Tantiss to be studied by the imprisoned Nala Se (Gwendoline Yeo). As they investigate the crash, the Bad Batch encounters the Zillo Beast as it feeds off the electricity of the destroyed ship, growing more threatening. They stay behind to stop the creature before it attacks the nearby city. The Empire sends a team of clones to recover the beast and any witnesses, forcing the Bad Batch to retreat. But they now know that the Empire is using Kaminoan technology and send the data they recovered to Echo and Rex, recognizing that there is more going on. The Zillo Beast is brought to Mount Tasis, where Hemlock looks for a way to motivate Nala Se into doing as he wants. With her imprisonment not working, he learns of her connection to Omega, who he believes to be the key to controlling Nala Se.

How 'The Bad Batch' Season 2 Sets Up Season 3

Officially split from Cid, the Bad Batch works with Phee, who takes them to the remote island of Pabu, introducing them to the refugees who live there. Omega befriends Lyana (Andy Allo), a girl her own age, and Hunter is tempted by the apparent bliss of the civilization. Omega and Lyana narrowly escape the tsunami that destroys the city, though the Bad Batch helps evacuate in time. With rebuilding necessary, the Bad Batch is invited to stay, and they do, until Echo contacts them with information he needs Tech to decode. Helping Echo, Tech discovers an alarming number of clones transferred to Hemlock's custody, including Crosshair, who sent them a coded message. Hunter believes this to be a trap, but they go to rescue him anyway/ Before they leave, however, Phee hints at her romantic feelings for Tech.

Following Hemlock to learn where he's keeping Crosshair, the Bad Batch waits through a meeting of the Empire's elite officers. The meeting reveals that Hemlock uses the imprisoned clones for his experimentation and that his secret cloning project is at the request of Emperor Palpatine. As they plant a tracker on Hemlock's ship, the Bad Batch encounters Saw Gerrera (Andrew Kishino), a partisan extremist planning to destroy the base and those inside it. The Bad Batch tries to reason with him, as they are both enemies of the Empire, but the soldiers find them. The Partisans and the Bad Batch go their separate ways, and Gerrera detonates his explosives, causing damage but killing no officers. Yet the explosion takes out the power, preventing the Bad Batch's escape via railway. Tech reboots the system but sacrifices himself for the others to escape, falling to his death.

After their narrow escape, Hunter and Wrecker plan to take Omega back to Pabu for a peaceful life, but a final visit to Cid's prevents that plan. Cid betrays the Bad Batch to the Empire, and Hemlock shows up to take Omega. Wrecker and Hunter confront Hemlock and his army, giving Omega a chance to escape, but she returns, refusing to lose her friends. Though captured, Hunter and Wrecker refuse to give Omega up. Omega attempts to rescue them, becoming captured herself. When Echo catches up with the others, Omega is gone, but the Bad Batch is determined to save her.

At the facility on Mount Tantiss, Hemlock uses Omega to threaten Nala Se, who insists that what he wants is impossible. Omega is sent to the laboratory, where she sees Crosshair. She also meets Emerie Karr, who, in a final twist, reveals herself to be Omega's sister. With so much action at the end, Season 2 leaves many questions for the next installment, promising an eventful conclusion for the show.

