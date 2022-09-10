In an announcement many expected, though they didn't want to hear it, it was revealed at D23 that Star Wars series The Bad Batch will now premiere on January 4, 2023, with a special 2-episode premiere.

The Bad Batch premiered on May 4, 2021, and follows the members of Clone Force 99, aka The Bad Batch, aka Hunter, Wrecker, Echo and Tech (all voiced by Dee Bradley Baker) as they struggle to find a place in the new Empire, which has little use for clone soliders, much less the kind who do not follow Imperial directives. The team also work to protect fellow clone Omega (Michelle Ang) from both the Kaminoan cloners and the clutches of the Empire.

Season 1 left off with the crew on Kamino, alongside their onetime brother Crosshair (also voiced by Baker), who left the team behind to join the Imperial forces. The group narrowly escaped the Empire's destruction of the cloning facility with their lives, and the season ended with them leaving Crosshair behind on an abandoned platform after he declined to leave with them.

The trailer for Season 2 premiered at Star Wars Celebration, and teased the return of familiar faces including Commander Cody, Gungi the Wookie Jedi apprentice and of course Emperor Palpatine himself. Just how entangled the Bad Batch will become with the Emperor remains to be seen.

The Bad Batch Season 2 premieres on Disney+ January 4, 2023 with a two episode premiere. Check out the Season 2 trailer below:

