After a plethora of new Star Wars content was announced at Star Wars Celebration 2023, veteran Star Wars creative Dave Filoni had one more trick up his sleeve on the final day of the convention when he announced that Star Wars: The Bad Batch (2021-) would be returning for a third and final season.

The Star Wars franchise has truly embraced the world of television in spectacular fashion, particularly when it comes to animation. Yes, the main points of conversation have certainly been live-action projects like The Mandalorian (2019-), The Book of Boba Fett (2021), Obi-Wan Kenobi (2022), and Andor (2022-), not to mention there are even more live-action shows on the way with the likes of Ahsoka (2023-) and The Acolyte (2024-). However, It's safe to say that none of these shows would be possible without the stellar animated content that came before it, such as Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2008-2020) and Star Wars: Rebels (2014-2018), both of which were created by Dave Filoni. The two shows have clearly left a positive impression on Star Wars fans, and there's one other Filoni-created series that bridges the gap between the fan-favorite stories. That show is Star Wars: The Bad Batch, which chronicles the story of Clone Force 99 - a unique band of mutated clone troopers who were introduced in the final season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars.

Effectively functioning as a sequel to Star Wars: The Clone Wars and a prequel to Star Wars: Rebels, the series takes place shortly after Order 66 is enacted and the clones' inhibitor chips cause them to turn on their Jedi generals and friends. The unique physiology of Clone Force 99 meant that most of the members of the Bad Batch were immune to the order, and they decided to leave the new dictatorial Empire regime to become mercenaries, all while rescuing and protecting a unique young female clone named Omega (Michelle Ang).

The Bad Batch only just concluded its second season with an absolutely explosive finale and the news that the show will be concluding with its third season is certainly setting it up for a tearful goodbye. To learn more about the climactic season's cast, plot, release information, and more, here is everything we know so far about Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 3.

Related:Upcoming 'Star Wars' Shows: Here's What's Coming Soon to Disney+

Does Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 3 Have a Trailer Yet?

Following the announcement of Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 3 at Star Wars Celebration 2023, Lucasfilm also debuted a brief sizzle reel teasing what's in store for the final season of the beloved show. Unfortunately for those following the event from home, the footage was not released online, and we'll have to wait a bit longer to get a public glimpse of Clone Force 99's final adventure. However, we do have a description of the footage shown to the lucky few in attendance at the convention.

As you might expect, the footage shown revealed that the clones will be a major element of the series, all of them as always being voiced by Dee Bradley Baker. Not only do we see characters from the Bad Batch return, such as Hunter and Wrecker, but we also get a glimpse at other fan-favorite clones from the various Star Wars animated shows, such as Clone Trooper Wolffe - a character beloved by fans of both Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars: Rebels. The big focus of the season unsurprisingly seems to be Omega, with Emperor Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid) appearing in the footage to all but confirm that she'll be instrumental in the Sith Lord's cloning plans. The last big reveal from the footage is that anti-hero bounty hunter Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) will be returning to the series after sitting out Season 2.

Here's a little bonus while you wait for the trailer to be released: you can check out Collider's interview with Ming-Na Wen from 2021 in the player below, where she talks about The Bad Batch and The Book of Boba Fett:

When and Where Will Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 3 Be Streaming?

Disney and Lucasfilm have confirmed that Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 3 will be arriving sometime in 2024, but no specific date or release month has yet been revealed at this time. Unsurprisingly, Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 3 will be following suit with the last two seasons of the show and be released on Disney+. The House of Mouse's streaming service has become the ultimate service for any and all manner of Star Wars fan, featuring nearly every single movie, show, cartoon, miniseries, and documentary that's related to Star Wars. So while you wait for Season 3, go ahead and catch up on Seasons 1 and 2 of The Bad Batch on the streamer with the button below:

Watch on Disney+

Who's Making Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 3?

The main creative team for the past two seasons of Star Wars: The Bad Batch are expected to return for The Bad Batch Season 3 as well. That means Dave Filoni, the show's co-creator and executive producer, is almost certainly going to be back at the helm. Other executive producers who are credited for the third season include Brad Rau, Athena Portillo, and series co-creator Jennifer Corbett. No word yet on the directors, writers, and other creatives, but we should be hearing about all that before long. In the meantime, keep an eye on this space for updates!

Related:Every Easter Egg You Missed in 'The Bad Batch' Season 2

Who's In the Voice Cast of Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 3?

Image via Lucasfilm

As you might expect, the main cast members of The Bad Batch Season 2 are set to return. Of course, technically, that's (almost) all just one person!

Unsurprisingly returning is Dee Bradley Baker as the voice of all the clones in the series (except Omega). The Bad Batch gave Bradley Baker a chance to really shine in his own series, and given this is the final season of the show, this may be the last time we hear the veteran voice actor bring the clone troopers to life, at least for a while. Also expected to return are Michelle Ang as Omega, Ian McDiarmid as Emperor Palpatine, and Ming-Na Wen as Fennec Shand. More casting news is bound to break over the coming months so stay tuned for more.

What's the Plot of Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 3 About?

While we're yet to see an official plot synopsis for Season 3, we can make some educated guesses from the story so far. As mentioned earlier, we first meet Clone Force 99 in the final season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, where the team assists Clone Captain Rex and Jedi General Anakin Skywalker (Matt Lanter) assists in defeating Separatist Admiral Trench (Dee Bradley Baker). Fair warning, plenty of spoilers ahead for Seasons 1 and 2 of The Bad Batch.

We catch up with Clone Force 99 not much later in the first episode of The Bad Batch, where the leader Hunter, the muscle-bound Wrecker, the brilliant Tech, the sharpshooting Crosshair, and the living computer Echo are continuing to fight in the Clone Wars until Order 66 is enacted. They see as their "reg" brethren are turned into emotionless drones, though the team seems to have retained their personality and free will. Tech surmises this is because of their unique mutations, but it becomes clear to the rest of the team that Crosshair seems far more willing to serve their new Empire. When the team returns to their home planet of Kamino, they also meet Omega - a young girl who has become a fan of the team. It doesn't take long for them to learn that Omega is a new type of clone, and they decide the Empire is far too dangerous and unpredictable for them and Omega. They're able to take the child and escape Kamino, while their former teammate Crosshair stays to become a fearsome Imperial assassin. Thus, the Bad Batch became galaxy-trotting mercenaries while avoiding the Empire's omnipotent gaze, going on a variety of adventures and meeting various established characters from the Star Wars universe.

Image via Disney+

Eventually, the team became indebted to Cid (Rhea Perlman) - a greedy Trandoshan who supplied the group with odd jobs in exchange for credits. While the Bad Batch explored the galaxy and tried to find a place to settle down, things go in a downward spiral for Crosshair, who slowly but surely begins to realize the Empire is not the best path for the galaxy. Crosshair is silenced and sent to a mysterious research facility, and the Bad Batch would see a similar fate. After a mission goes horribly wrong, Tech sacrifices himself to save the team, but that's not the end of their troubles. The Bad Batch is shockingly sold out to the Empire by Cid, and while the main team escapes, Omega is captured by the Empire and brought to the facility on Mount Tantiss. The second season concludes with the bombshell reveal that Omega is not the only female clone, with one of the bases overseers being an older version of her.

Omega's sister will certainly be a major plot point in The Bad Batch Season 3, as will the presence of the Emperor. From the footage shown at Star Wars Celebration, it seems pretty clear that the season will go into the Emperor's cloning program, which is what would eventually pave the way for his return from the dead in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.