Our favorite malfunctioning clones are finally back to action in the new trailer for Star War: The Bad Batch, the next Star Wars series to arrive at Disney+. The trailer, together with a new poster, introduces the new squad and sets the tone for the explosive comeback of the self-conscient batch of stormtroopers created for Star Wars: The Clone Wars.

The trailer starts with an introduction of Clone Force 99, a Stormtrooper squad created to be the perfect soldiers, capable of making decisions on their own, giving them the upper hand in the field. The mutation on these clones, though, had an unwanted effect, since it also allows the Clone Force 99 to disrespect direct orders, which leads them to become enemies of the newly formed Empire. Set after the Clone Wars are over, the trailer shows us Clone Force 99 will be hunted by Admiral Tarkin (Stephen Stanton) and the Empire, while they try to figure their own place in a galaxy that just lost the Republic.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch feature five new stormtroopers from the Bad Batch: Wrecker, Tech, Crosshair, Hunter and Echo. They are all voiced by Dee Bradley Baker, like every other Stormtrooper on the show (after all, they are all clones). Ming-Na Wen will be back to voice Fennec Shand, the character first introduced on The Mandalorian. The new poster art (check it below) shows us the five members of Clone Force 99, but we still don’t know how Wen’s assassin will get involved in the story.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch is executive produced by Dave Filoni (The Mandalorian, Star Wars: The Clone Wars), Athena Portillo (Star Wars: The Clone Wars), Brad Rau (Star Wars Rebels) and Jennifer Corbett (Star Wars Resistance) with Carrie Beck (The Mandalorian) as co-executive producer and Josh Rimes as producer (Star Wars Resistance). Rau is also serving as supervising director with Corbett as head writer, which means this is a series entirely made by people who already know the Star Wars universe.

This is the first of a new set of Star Wars series, developed to create an expanded universe for the franchise exclusively on Disney+ after the success of The Mandalorian. Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi recently started filming, and at the end of the year we’ll get to see The Book of Boba Fett. With more than 10 Star Wars shows currently in production, it shouldn’t take long for us to learn more about upcoming titles.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch will premiere on May 4, a.k.a. International Star Wars Day, with a 70-minute special episode. After that, and starting on May 7, we’ll get a new episode every Friday on Disney+. You can check the trailer for Star Wars: The Bad Batch right here.

Here's the official synopsis and poster for Star Wars: The Bad Batch:

'Star Wars: The Bad Batch' follows the elite and experimental clones of the Bad Batch as they find their way in a rapidly changing galaxy in the immediate aftermath of the Clone War. Members of Bad Batch—a unique squad of clones who vary genetically from their brothers in the Clone Army—each possess a singular exceptional skill that makes them extraordinarily effective soldiers and a formidable crew.”

