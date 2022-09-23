The Clone Wars first aired back in 2008, bridging the gap between Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith by following Anakin Skywalker (Matt Lanter), Obi-Wan Kenobi (James Arnold Taylor), introduced character Ahsoka Tano (Ashley Eckstein), and a massive collection of Clones, Jedi's, allies and enemies in their adventures through the Clone Wars.

With the success of the fan-favorite series, many created characters have gone onto other projects, such as Ahsoka and Captain Rex in Star Wars: Rebels, Ahsoka getting her very own series, Ahsoka, and much of the Mandalorian storylines from The Clone Wars echoing into The Mandalorian. However, the first true spinoff of this series is The Bad Batch, its second season set for release in January 2023, which follows the advanced squad of clones introduced in the four-episode arc that kicked off Season 7 of The Clone Wars.

Clone Cadets

The series triumphed by humanizing the clones and establishing individuality and connection to the audience that the films didn't accomplish. "Clone Cadets," Season 3, Episode 1, took fans back into Kamino, the birthplace of all clones. The arc established a group of clones, all voiced by Dee Bradley Baker, known as Domino Squad, as they developed their strengths and learned to work as a team in boot camp.

As the series progressed, Domino Squad crossed paths with primary characters like Rex, Ahsoka, and Anakin, going through their missions and being promoted to Arc Troopers. A spin-off series following one squad of clone troopers through the war, much like the WWII series Band of Brothers, would be an incredible taste of war seen through the eyes of clones.

Nightsisters

The fan-favorite antagonist of the series is Count Dooku's assassin, Asajj Ventress (Nika Futterman). Cunning but filled with anger, this fallen Jedi padawan took up her twin red lightsabers before being discarded by her master. With nowhere else to go, Ventress returned to her home planet of Dathomir and her clan of Nighsisters. Led by Mother Talzin, the Nightsisters were powerful witches who wielded the force like magic.

Reunited with the Nightsisters, Asajj would seek revenge on Dooku through spells and sorcery and even aided the revival of Maul and his brother Savage. While Palpatine uses his own form of Sith Alchemy, the witches of Dathomir use their magics in ways we haven't seen before or since, sparking an intrigue for a series expanding on the way the force can be manipulated in these dark ways.

Trials of the Padawans

"The Gathering" is the first part of a four-episode arc. This part is an isolated introduction of a group of padawans who aim to complete the trial of acquiring their lightsaber crystals on the planet Ilum. It introduced six young characters and was created as a backdoor pilot for its spinoff aimed at a younger audience. The series did not follow through, but that prospect has not left fans' minds.

In the second season trailer for The Bad Batch, Gungi the Wookie became the first confirmed character to be adapted from this arc. This, of course, opens the possibility for more of these padawans to make appearances or at least get confirmations of their fate post Order 66. Reintroducing even one of these lost characters, like Gungi, may increase the demand for that original pilot to be rekindled.

Hondo the Pirate

Hondo Ohnaka is a beloved character introduced within The Clone Wars, most likely for his bombastic, humorous personality depicted by the great voice actor Jim Cummings. Hondo doesn't have an arc necessarily but is sprinkled throughout the series and even makes an appearance in Rebels and introduces theme park patrons at Disneyland's: Galaxy's Edge.

First introduced in Season 1, Episode 11, "Dooku Captured," Hondo was a Weequay pirate and captain of his depraved band of thieves and smugglers. A series featuring Hondo can play out more like a pirate's tale in space, following his crew as they tangle in perilous quests for exotic riches.

Zombies of Geonosis

Some fans have longed for something a bit spookier in the Star Wars universe and were truly teased with the Geonosian arc in season 2. While most of the arc is devoted to massive battle sequences and combat, the episode "Legacy of Terror" brought an exciting new twist to the galaxy far, far away; zombies!

Investigating the Geonosian hive mind, Obi-Wan tracks down the Geonosian Queen, much like the Xenomorph Queen in Aliens, and discovers their unique ability to bring the dead back to life and control the living with worms that travel up one's nostrils. While Obi-Wan seems fascinated, the idea of brain-invading worms controlling your body is undoubtedly something to creep fans out for a fun horror-inspired spinoff.

The Zillo Beast

"The Zillo Beast" started a two-episode arc in season 2 and is George Lucas' homage to monster movies like Godzilla and King Kong. Looking for new ways to defeat the droid army, the Republic army developed a bomb that would only isolate machinery; however, upon impact, it created a sinkhole revealing the giant Zillo Beast. With Palpatine interested in its impenetrable armor, even deflecting a lightsaber strike, the beast was taken to the capital planet of Coruscant.

As one would expect, the beast broke loose and terrorized the city like the monsters it was based on. Star Wars has no shortage of unique creatures, but introducing a giant kaiju was an exciting twist. Expanding on massive creatures, a sort of Fantastic Beasts play on a Star Wars adventure could prove to be fun, not to mention fans have never found out precisely what Palpatine did with the Zillo's impenetrable capabilities.

Young Boba Fett

"Death Trap" was the 12th Episode of season 2 and followed a group of adolescent clones in their early training. However, hidden among their ranks is the equally young Boba Fett, fitting right in as the one truly identical clone of his father, Jango Fett, and voiced by the same actor who portrayed him in Attack of the Clones, Daniel Logan. Set after the death of his father, Boba sneaks his way onto a Republic ship to punish Mace Windu.

Once revealed, Boba is found to be working alongside several bounty hunters, most notably Aurra Sing and Bossk, who have taken Boba under their wing. A spinoff series of young Boba Fett adventures may please the fans who felt that The Book of Boba Fett turned the ruthless bounty hunter into too much of a hero and finally show fans how he earned that galactic reputation with his famed disintegrations.

Water War

Season 4 kicked off with an ambitious four-episode arc that took the battle underwater on the planet of Mon Cala. Home to the alien species the Mon Calamari and the squid-like Quarren, the action-heavy arc shows the two species boiling towards civil war after the assassination of their king.

With Separatist and Republic interference, the war rages on as the prince of Mon Cala, Lee-Char, looks to unite both sides against the droid army. This underwater arc provides a unique setting Star Wars has never revisited, and with the advancements in depicting underwater settings seen in movies like Aquaman (2018), an underwater spinoff sounds intriguing.

Wookies vs Trandoshans

"Padawan Lost" kicks off the final two episodes of season 3, when Ahsoka is kidnaped by Trandoshans, the lizard-like species most famous for the bounty hunter Bossk. Ahsoka is then dumped on a remote planet used as a hunting game territory and stumbles on a group of stranded padawans who have been evading the hunters before they all plot an escape.

In the finale episode, the young survivors meet the Wookie, Chewbacca, and team up and call for help, leading to a battle between many Wookies and Trandoshans, giving fans a first glimpse at their longtime rivalry. A spinoff could follow Chewbacca's adventures through the war as well as the Wookies' skirmish with Trandoshans, their tragic fall to the Empire after Order 66, and possibly how they could reclaim their homeworld with help from the Rebel Alliance.

Yoda's Quest

Before the fan movement to save The Clone Wars after its abrupt cancelation in 2013, fans left the beloved series with a four-episode arc following Yoda, who goes on a quest for knowledge amidst the rising power of the Sith. Within the episodes, Yoda is drawn to the center of the galaxy, the wellspring of the force, and faces several dark forces, including the manifestation of his dark side.

Learning the force alongside Yoda, the galaxy's most powerful Jedi in centuries is an incredible perspective for audiences to enjoy, diving into some of the most detailed and profound explanations of the forces that bind the galaxy together. It's safe to say any adventure alongside Yoda would be a welcome treat for fans, even one that looks back on his younger years as a Jedi Knight.

