After the release of Star Wars: Episode III- Revenge of the Sith in theaters in 2005, Star Wars fans did not think that they would ever have the chance to revisit the franchise ever again. It seemed like the story of Darth Vader had been concluded. However, Star Wars creator George Lucas surprised everyone by hiring Dave Filoni to executive produce and develop a new animated series that would explore the long-fabled “Clone Wars era” of the saga.

After the release of the theatrical Star Wars: The Clone Wars film in 2008, the show aired seven excellent seasons of television. Here are the best episodes of every season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, ranked.

“Innocents of Ryloth”

Season 1, Episode 20 (2009)

The first season of The Clone Wars was still finding a tone that would work best for both children and adults; some episodes, such as “Bombad Jedi,” attempted to cater to younger children, as the series was still airing on the family-friendly Cartoon Network.

However, the episodes that explored the personality of the clone troopers (all voiced by Dee Bradley Baker) were able to make each of the faceless soldiers feel unique. “Innocents of Ryloth” explores Obi-Wan Kenobi’s (James Arnold Taylor) soldiers Waxer and Boil as they befriend a young girl during the battle of the planet Ryloth.

“Voyage of Temptation”

Season 2, Episode 13 (2010)

While the romance between Anakin Skywalker (Matt Lanter) and Padme Amidala (Catherine Taber) was one of the central storylines on The Clone Wars, Obi-Wan was technically forbidden from having a romantic partner due to the Jedi Order’s policy of not forming personal relationships.

This made it difficult for him in the episode “Voyage of Temptation,” in which Obi-Wan’s former flame, Duchess Satine Kryze, begins to show the same yearning for him that she did when the two were young. This action-packed episode is the closest that the Star Wars franchise has ever gotten to a romantic comedy.

“Wookiee Hunt”

Season 3, Episode 22 (2011)

While The Clone Wars often brought back familiar characters from the previous six theatrical films, they served important purposes within the story; Filoni wasn’t interested in bringing back iconic figures if it was only for fan service. Season three’s final episode introduced Chewbacca as a new ally for Ahsoka Tano (Ashley Eckstein) when the two are captured by Trandoshan slavers and hunted for sport.

It’s a pivotal moment in Ahsoka’s story arc, as she had to prove that she could survive a dangerous ordeal without her master there to guide her.

“Carnage of Krell”

Season 4, Episode 10 (2011)

The fallen Jedi Master Pong Krell is one of the most terrifying villains in all of The Clone Wars. Swayed by the dark side and the influence of the Sith, Krell pits the clone troopers of the 501st legion against each other as the Galactic Republic wages war on the planet Umbara.

“Carnage of Krell” is essentially the Star Wars franchise’s Apocalypse Now moment; after they realize that Krell is in league with their enemy, Captain Rex and his fellow clones initiate a military coup to get rid of him.

“The Lawless”

Season 5, Episode 16 (2013)

The reintroduction of Darth Maul (Sam Witwer) after his supposed death in Star Wars: Episode I- The Phantom Menace was one of the most shocking plot twists on The Clone Wars. After reuniting with his brother Savage Opress (Clancy Brown), Maul begins forming a criminal empire and dominates Mandalore after killing the Death Watch leader Pre Vizla (Jon Favreau).

“The Lawless” showed the fight for Mandalore’s future that emerged once Obi-Wan allied himself with Satine’s sister, Bo-Katan (Katee Sackoff) in an attempt to free the planet from tyranny. Maul and Savages’ duel with Darth Sidious is one of the best in the entire franchise.

“Sacrifice”

Season 6, Episode 13 (2014)

While Yoda (Tom Kane) was featured in the very first episode of the series, “Ambush,” in a starring role, he had been generally absent from the protagonist’s seat for the majority of the series. Although The Clone Wars was canceled at the end of its fifth season, a sixth installment of the series aired on Netflix in 2014 and collected a group of completed story arcs that didn’t air on broadcast.

This season included a new Yoda adventure in a story arc that centers on his exploration of the secrets of the force on the Sith homeworld Morriban. “Sacrifice” forced the diminutive Jedi Master to fight his own dark side as he receives a shocking glimpse at the future of Anakin Skywalker.

“Shattered”

Season 7, Episode 12 (2020)

Ever since The Clone Wars first began airing in 2008, fans had speculated about the fate of Ahsoka, as she obviously did not appear in Revenge of the Sith. While Ahsoka’s later action had been revealed through the events of Star Wars Rebels, there was still some confusion as to what her last days in service of the Republic looked like.

In its seventh season, The Clone Wars finally delivered those answers by showing Ahsoka’s survival of the Order 66 initiative, in which the loyal clone troopers are dispatched to kill their Jedi leaders. “Shattered” shows Ahsoka’s desperate attempt to save Captain Rex from the programming chip that renders him an instrument of evil.

