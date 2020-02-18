Official ‘Star Wars: The Clone Wars’ Chronological Episode Order List Unveiled

While the series was cut short from its broadcast run, the entirety of Star Wars: The Clone Wars is currently available to stream on Netflix Disney+. The animated series takes place in the time gap between Episode II and Episode III, and the show had a little fun with time jumps when it aired. Episodes didn’t necessarily air in the order in which their events occurred, but now that the complete series is available to all with the click of a button, a treat for fans and Clone Wars virgins alike has been unveiled: an official chronological order episode listing. Fans of the series can now revisit the show in a new way, and those who’ve never seen an episode (myself included) have the opportunity to watch everything in chronological order.

There do appear to be some significant discrepancies between chronological order vs. broadcast order here, so it’ll be interesting to see how—if at all—the viewing experience is altered. And now that 12 new episodes are set to arrive on Disney+, expect this list to get an update in the near future. We know that the seventh and final season will start off with “The Bad Batch” arc of four episodes, possibly followed by another arc of four previously unfinished episodes that screened for fans a few years back. The series will then likely conclude with a final four-episode arc that chronicles “The Siege of Mandalore.” That’s partially speculation but we’d be surprised if the final plan differed much

In the meantime, you can get caught up on all the episodes so far. Below is the official chronological order of all 121 episodes of Star Wars: The Clone Wars and the feature length film, via StarWars.com. Stay tuned to see where the 12 new episodes of the final season fit in!