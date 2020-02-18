Official ‘Star Wars: The Clone Wars’ Chronological Episode Order List Unveiled

While the series was cut short from its broadcast run, the entirety of Star Wars: The Clone Wars is currently available to stream on
Netflix Disney+. The animated series takes place in the time gap between Episode II and Episode III, and the show had a little fun with time jumps when it aired. Episodes didn’t necessarily air in the order in which their events occurred, but now that the complete series is available to all with the click of a button, a treat for fans and Clone Wars virgins alike has been unveiled: an official chronological order episode listing. Fans of the series can now revisit the show in a new way, and those who’ve never seen an episode (myself included) have the opportunity to watch everything in chronological order.
There do appear to be some significant discrepancies between chronological order vs. broadcast order here, so it’ll be interesting to see how—if at all—the viewing experience is altered. And now that 12 new episodes are set to arrive on Disney+, expect this list to get an update in the near future. We know that the seventh and final season will start off with “The Bad Batch” arc of four episodes, possibly followed by another arc of four previously unfinished episodes that screened for fans a few years back. The series will then likely conclude with a final four-episode arc that chronicles “The Siege of Mandalore.” That’s partially speculation but we’d be surprised if the final plan differed much
In the meantime, you can get caught up on all the episodes so far. Below is the official chronological order of all 121 episodes of Star Wars: The Clone Wars and the feature length film, via StarWars.com. Stay tuned to see where the 12 new episodes of the final season fit in!
|Air #
|Title
|1
|216
|Cat and Mouse
|2
|116
|Hidden Enemy
|T
|The Clone Wars theatrical release
|3
|301
|Clone Cadets
|4
|303
|Supply Lines
|5
|101
|Ambush
|6
|102
|Rising Malevolence
|7
|103
|Shadow of Malevolence
|8
|104
|Destroy Malevolence
|9
|105
|Rookies
|10
|106
|Downfall of a Droid
|11
|107
|Duel of the Droids
|12
|108
|Bombad Jedi
|13
|109
|Cloak of Darkness
|14
|110
|Lair of Grievous
|15
|111
|Dooku Captured
|16
|112
|The Gungan General
|17
|113
|Jedi Crash
|18
|114
|Defenders of Peace
|19
|115
|Trespass
|20
|117
|Blue Shadow Virus
|21
|118
|Mystery of a Thousand Moons
|22
|119
|Storm over Ryloth
|23
|120
|Innocents of Ryloth
|24
|121
|Liberty on Ryloth
|25
|201
|Holocron Heist
|26
|202
|Cargo of Doom
|27
|203
|Children of the Force
|28
|217
|Bounty Hunters
|29
|218
|The Zillo Beast
|30
|219
|The Zillo Beast Strikes Back
|31
|204
|Senate Spy
|32
|205
|Landing at Point Rain
|33
|206
|Weapons Factory
|34
|207
|Legacy of Terror
|35
|208
|Brain Invaders
|36
|209
|Grievous Intrigue
|37
|210
|The Deserter
|38
|211
|Lightsaber Lost
|39
|212
|The Mandalore Plot
|40
|213
|Voyage of Temptation
|41
|214
|Duchess of Mandalore
|42
|220
|Death Trap
|43
|221
|R2 Come Home
|44
|222
|Lethal Trackdown
|45
|305
|Corruption
|46
|306
|The Academy
|47
|307
|Assassin
|48
|302
|ARC Troopers
|49
|304
|Sphere of Influence
|50
|308
|Evil Plans
|51
|122
|Hostage Crisis
|52
|309
|Hunt for Ziro
|53
|310
|Heroes on Both Side
|54
|311
|Pursuit of Peace
|55
|215
|Senate Murders
|56
|312
|Nightsisters
|57
|313
|Monster
|58
|314
|Witches of the Mist
|59
|315
|Overlords
|60
|316
|Altar of Mortis
|61
|317
|Ghosts of Mortis
|62
|318
|The Citadel
|63
|319
|Counter Attack
|64
|320
|Citadel Rescue
|65
|321
|Padawan Lost
|66
|322
|Wookiee Hunt
|67
|401
|Water War
|68
|402
|Gungan Attack
|69
|403
|Prisoners
|70
|404
|Shadow Warrior
|71
|405
|Mercy Mission
|72
|406
|Nomad Droids
|73
|407
|Darkness on Umbara
|74
|408
|The General
|75
|409
|Plan of Dissent
|76
|410
|Carnage of Krell
|77
|411
|Kidnapped
|78
|412
|Slaves of the Republic
|79
|413
|Escape from Kadavo
|80
|414
|A Friend In Need
|81
|415
|Deception
|82
|416
|Friends and Enemies
|83
|417
|The Box
|84
|418
|Crisis on Naboo
|85
|419
|Massacre
|86
|420
|Bounty
|87
|421
|Brothers
|88
|422
|Revenge
|89
|502
|A War on Two Fronts
|90
|503
|Front Runners
|91
|504
|The Soft War
|92
|505
|Tipping Points
|93
|506
|The Gathering
|94
|507
|A Test of Strength
|95
|508
|Bound for Rescue
|96
|509
|A Necessary Bond
|97
|510
|Secret Weapons
|98
|511
|A Sunny Day in the Void
|99
|512
|Missing in Action
|100
|513
|Point of No Return
|101
|501
|Revival
|102
|514
|Eminence
|103
|515
|Shades of Reason
|104
|516
|The Lawless
|105
|517
|Sabotage
|106
|518
|The Jedi Who Knew Too Much
|107
|519
|To Catch a Jedi
|108
|520
|The Wrong Jedi
|109
|601
|The Unknown
|110
|602
|Conspiracy
|111
|603
|Fugitive
|112
|604
|Orders
|113
|605
|An Old Friend
|114
|606
|The Rise of Clovis
|115
|607
|Crisis at the Heart
|116
|608
|The Disappeared
|117
|609
|The Disappeared: Pt. II
|118
|610
|The Lost One
|119
|611
|Voices
|120
|612
|Destiny
|121
|613
|Sacrifice