The Big Picture Star Wars: The Clone Wars series expanded on subplots and side characters from the Star Wars films, giving them more depth and development.

The D-Squad arc may seem insignificant compared to other intense storylines in Season 5, but it highlights the power of teamwork and overcoming obstacles.

Despite their quirks and setbacks, D-Squad ultimately succeeds in their mission, serving as inspiring heroes who teach us to never lose hope, even in the face of despair.

Seven seasons of The Clone Wars certainly enriched and expanded the Star Wars canon. Due to time constraints, subplots and side characters that were presented in the Star Wars films were not able to be fleshed out, but they were instead developed and refined in The Clone Wars series. A lot of the time, The Clone Wars expanded the length of a story over three to four episodes, these lengthy stories are known as arcs, and they are used to achieve greater depth and build more climactic tension. In The Clone Wars Season 3, we learn of the strange and fascinating truth behind the Chosen One prophecy that is tied to Anakin Skywalker’s (Matt Lanter) fate in what is known as the Mortis Arc. By Season 5, not only do we get to see the arc of a rejuvenated Darth Maul (Sam Witwer), fueled by anger and a lust for revenge, reigning terror on the planet of Mandalore, but we also get an arc of Obi-Wan Kenobi (James Arnold Taylor) and Anakin training freedom fighters. And an arc of Ahsoka Tano (Ashley Eckstein) going on a wayward yet enlightening mission accompanied by Jedi younglings.

Season 6 had just as many compelling story arcs, including Clone Trooper Fives (Dee Bradley Baker) discovering the nasty truth about the chips planted in the clones' heads during infancy that caused them to obey the destructive command of Order 66, and Yoda’s (Tom Kane) four-part inspiring journey of self-discovery that would act as the finale for The Clone Wars series, before its triumphant return in 2020. We could be here all night unpacking the enchanting arcs that have made characters like Boba Fett (Daniel Logan), Bo-Katan (Katee Sackhoff), Cad Bane (Corey Burton), and Asajj Ventress (Nika Futterman) so favorably iconic in the Star Wars universe, but let’s go back to Season 5, where we see a motley crew of unsung heroes take on a daring mission for the Republic.

D-Squad's Arc Might Seem Insignificant, but it's Beloved

Image via Disney+

This motley group calls themselves the D-Squad. They are a group of five droids and a Zilkin named Meebur Gascon (Stephen Stanton). The five droids include QT-KT, U9-C4, M5-BZ, Corporal WAC-47 (Benjamin Diskin), and the brilliant R2-D2. The Republic dispatches D-Squad to steal an encryption module from the Confederacy of Independent Systems – who is better known as the Separatists. The encryption module held important Separatist information that, when decoded, the Republic could use in their favor. But none of this sounds very thrilling, especially in comparison to other compelling Clone Wars arcs. Indeed, when the D-Squad start out on their journey, it is all very awkward and goofy. Each of the D-Squad members are quirky and individual and despite Meebur’s rank as Colonel, his tiny stature makes him more comical than imposing. The D-Squad arc inevitably gets swept under the radar due to its placement between some of the most intense Clone Wars arcs in Season 5. Despite the high stakes of D-Squad's mission, you can’t help but feel as though this arc will be a bunch of filler episodes.

However, all great teams usually start off on the wrong foot, and the test of a great team always comes down to how well they can overcome obstacles together. D-Squad certainly faces plenty of obstacles, the worst of which is when their ship crashes on the wasteland planet known as Abafar. The episode title when D-Squad crash lands is called “A Sunny Day in the Void” and it truly is that – Abafar is bleak, desolate, and engulfing, a lot like Tatooine actually, where the endless desert plains have the power to mess with your head. Fortunately for five of the D-Squad members, their heads consist purely of wires and circuits. Meebur Gascon however, isn’t so lucky. He has a brain – proven to be highly intelligent, but unlike his droid counterparts, Meebur also has a heart – which falls victim to existential dread.

RELATED: 'Star Wars: The Clone Wars': 10 of the Best Arcs That Deserve A Spinoff

Meebur Gascon Has His Moment of Enlightenment

Image via Disney+

Meebur’s existential crisis occurs when he is in Abafar’s void, and it is here that the D-Squad arc becomes much more than a story about droids on a mission for the Republic. As Meebur lies on Abafar’s barren ground, he says: “Think about it. Life. Life is a void. We search and search for answers, but there are none. Hope is just an illusion. Death is the only certainty.” Clearly, Meebur is in a state of hopelessness. But if Star Wars has taught us anything – it is to never lose hope. And sometimes a friend is all you need to reignite your faith. As Meebur sinks into despair, WAC-47 looks down on him and says “Giving up is not in my programming. I am surprised that it is in yours, Colonel.” Beneath Abafar’s morbid sky, Meebur pulls himself up, and he suddenly surrenders his need to be in control. He says: “I was taught to find a rational solution to every problem. But this void… this proves that that’s not always possible. Maybe I need to change how I see things, and that will change my programming, my training.”

D-Squad Are Heroes of the Republic

Image via Disney+

Despite their many hurdles and sacrifices, most notably the loss of their astromech team member M5-BZ, D-Squad’s mission does end in a success. Although D-Squad were a bunch of highly skilled misfits and their mission was full of bizarre and amusing moments, their four-part arc is one of the most inspiring arcs in The Clone Wars. Alongside D-Squad’s inspiring droid heroism, it is the way in which they overcome their challenges, the way in which they learn to work together as a team, and the way in which they lift each other up. The difficulties that D-Squad face resonate with us because we know what it’s like to lose faith, we know what it’s like to fail and to let our hope melt into despair. But although we can fall victim to the existential void sometimes, hope still exists and we can always get back up.

The Clone Wars series can be pretty wild at times, outlandish characters with crazy ideas existing in an even more outlandish galaxy, but in between all the craziness, we relate to it in some small way. It is funny to think that we can relate to Meebur Gascon, an alien species who is barely a foot high, but we do relate to him, and that is the power of Star Wars – telling stories that resonate with our own experiences and showing us that we can still find our feet if we ever become lost in the void.