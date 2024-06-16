The future of the Star Wars franchise did not seem all that promising after the release of Star Wars: Episode III- Revenge of the Sith in 2005. It had appeared that the Skywalker saga had concluded and that fans would have to settle for George Lucas’ epic space opera being over. However, Star Wars: The Clone Wars served as a great way to continue the franchise, which opened it up to a new generation of fans. The series charted the years after Star Wars: Episode II- Attack of the Clones, in which the Jedi Knights of the Galactic Republic waged war against Count Dooku (Corey Burton) and the Confederacy of Independent Systems.

Star Wars: The Clone Wars redeemed the Star Wars prequel trilogy in many ways, as the show was able to flesh out the relationship between Anakin Skywalker (Matt Lanter) and Obi-Wan Kenobi (James Arnold Taylor). However, the show’s greatest creation was the character Ahsoka Tano (Ashley Eckstein), the young Torgutan padawan who becomes Anakin’s Jedi apprentice. Here are the ten most rewatchable episodes of Star Wars: The Clone Wars.

10 "Landing at Point Rain" (2009)

Season 2, Episode 5

Although the series often took detours to explore the hive of scum and villainy within the galaxy far, far away, Star Wars: The Clone Wars was at its heart a war show about the dehumanizing effects of mass-scale conflict. “Landing at Point Rain” is easily one of the most action-packed installments of the entire series and features a surprising amount of violence for a show that aired on Cartoon Network. The episode follows Anakin, Ahsoka, Obi-Wan, and Captain Rex (Dee Bradley Baker) as they wage war on the planet Geonosis, a Separatist stronghold that had been featured in Star Wars: Episode II- Attack of the Clone Wars.

“Landing at Point Rain” shows the danger that came with the Jedi’s duty, as the Republic suffers serious casualties over the course of the campaign. At times, the chaotic depiction of warfare sparks comparisons with World War II films like Saving Private Ryan.

9 "Revenge" (2012)

Season 4, Episode 22

Star Wars: The Clone Wars quickly proved that it was doing more than filling in the gaps between the cinematic films, as it introduced shocking plot twists that changed the entire mythology. The third season revealed that Darth Maul (Sam Witwir) has actually survived his supposed death in Star Wars: Episode I- The Phantom Menace and was insistent on getting revenge on Obi-Wan. Maul begins his epic evil plan in “Revenge,” where he teams up with his brother Savage Opress (Clancy Brown) to lure Obi-Wan into a trap.

“Revenge” features one of the best lightsaber duels in the show’s history, as Obi-Wan is forced to team up with the Sith acolyte Asajj Ventress (Nika Futterman) in order to survive the Sith brothers. The more serious themes of revenge and torture certainly indicated that the series was not only intended for a youthful audience.

8 "Rookies" (2008)

Season 1, Episode 5

One of the greatest strengths of Star Wars: The Clone Wars was the decision to truly humanize the clone soldiers that served alongside the Jedi; they may look identical, but each clone had a distinct personality. While the characters of Rex and Cody were given substantial screen time in previous episodes, “Rookies” introduced a group of novice clones who are forced to become heroes. After their base is attacked, the clones are forced to team up with Rex and Cody to warn the Republic about the invasion.

“Rookies” introduced the characters of Echo and Fives, who would go on to become some of the most important heroes in the entire series. While Fives was sadly killed in a devastating storyline in the show’s sixth season, Echo would go on to have a prominent role in the spinoff series The Bad Batch.

7 "Ghost of Mortis" (2011)

Season 3, Episode 17

Star Wars: The Clone Wars succeeded in showing a more dynamic understanding of the force than what was ever seen in any of the cinematic films. A critical storyline in the third season involved Anakin, Ahsoka, and Obi-Wan traveling to the mysterious planet of Mortis, where elemental beings represent the dark, light, and balance of the force. The final episode, “Ghost of Mortis,” forced Anakin to reckon with his future as Darth Vader. In one of the most haunting episodes of the entire series, Anakin experiences a vision of all the evil acts he is eventually proven to be capable of.

“Ghost of Mortis” brought the series into a darkly sinister tone, with sequences of visceral horror that were similar to the films of David Lynch. The more experimental approach succeeded in laying the groundwork for more mystical, dynamic uses of the force in Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Ahsoka.

6 "Shattered" (2020)

Season 7, Episode 11

Given the dark ending of Star Wars: Episode III- Revenge of the Sith, it was assumed from the beginning that Star Wars: The Clone Wars would have a very dark ending. However, “Shattered” explored the heartbreaking ramifications of Order 66 from the perspective of Ahsoka and Rex. After Maul is defeated on Mandalore, Ahsoka and Rex prepare to travel back to reunite with Anakin and Obi-Wan. However, Supreme Chancellor Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid) orders all the clones to execute their Jedi leaders.

The confrontation between Ahsoka and Rex is absolutely heartbreaking, as it's hard to watch the two companions face off with one another. Although Ahsoka is ultimately successful in freeing Rex’s mind, it sets up a reality in which they will be forced to go on the run from the Empire. It’s perhaps the darkest the franchise is ever capable of getting.

5 "Sacrifice" (2014)

Season 6, Episode 13

Yoda (Tom Kane) is easily one of the most enigmatic characters in the entire Star Wars saga, as even his species and home planet are shrouded in mystery. While he often serves as a mentor to other characters, Yoda finally got to take center stage in Star Wars: The Clone Wars in the episode “Sacrifice.” After communicating with the force spirit of Qui-Gon Jinn (Liam Neeson), Yoda travels to the Sith plant of Morriban to learn the secrets of the dark side.

“Sacrifice” offers important information about Star Wars lore as it explores how the Sith have been operating in secret for generations in order to deceive the Galactic Republic and the Jedi Order. Seeing Yoda at his most vulnerable was an interesting detour for the series, which only made his extraordinary knowledge and perseverance more impressive in the films that took place afterward.

4 "The Lawless" (2013)

Season 5, Episode 16

One of the greatest strengths that Star Wars: The Clone Wars supervising director Dave Filoni has as a storyteller is setting up plot points that pay off years later. The season five episode “The Lawless” brought the Mandalore and Maul storylines together for an action-packed installment that changed the course of the series. After joining forces with the Mandalorian warrior Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff), Obi-Wan makes a desperate attempt to stop Maul from taking over the planet and expanding his criminal empire across the galaxy.

“The Lawless” did a great job at exploring the civil unrest in Mandalore, which laid the groundwork for further changes to the mythology in The Mandalorian. It also gave more insight into Obi-Wan’s complex relationship with Maul, a storyline that would pay off when Filoni revisited the characters in the third season of Star Wars Rebels.

3 "The Phantom Apprentice" (2020)

Season 7, Episode 10

While the series frequently featured excellent action sequences, Star Wars: The Clone Wars added one of the franchise’s greatest lightsaber duels ever with the fight between Ahsoka and Maul in “The Phantom Menace.” Since Obi-Wan and Anakin are traveling to Coruscant to rescue Chancellor Palpatine from General Grievous (Matthew Wood), Ahsoka is tasked with leading Rex and the 501st Legion to Mandalore to squash Maul’s rebellion. Their face-off marked the culmination of all the years of character development that both characters had experienced.

While fans knew that both characters would survive because they appeared on Star Wars Rebels, the battle between Ahsoka and Maul was still electrifying thanks to the stunning advancements in animation. It was remarkable to see how significantly the technical details of the show had evolved since the theatrical animated film debuted in theaters in 2008.

2 "Carnage of Krell" (2011)

Season 4, Episode 10

Star Wars: The Clone Wars finally had its “Apocalypse Now moment” in “Carnage of Krell,” an episode that focused on a mutiny within the ranks of the Republic Army. After experiencing horrific treatment under the command of the Jedi General Pong Krell, Rex and the clones learn that he is secretly an agent of the dark side. In a desperate act of bravery, Rex leads the other clones to stand up against their general, an action that could easily be misconstrued as a betrayal.

“Carnage of Krell” showed just how significantly the clones had evolved, as they proved that they were capable of questioning orders that were delivered to them by the Jedi. In particular, it showed that Rex’s compassion for the soldiers under his command was more important than anything and that he was willing to stand up for what was right even if it was unpopular.

1 "Victory and Death" (2020)

Season 7, Episode 12

There aren’t that many television shows that have truly perfect final episodes, but “Victory and Death” offered a touching sendoff for Star Wars: The Clone Wars that beautifully laid the groundwork for Ahsoka and Rexs’ actions on Star Wars Rebels. Although Ahsoka had successfully managed to free Rex’s mind from the inhibitor chip, the two were mercilessly hunted down by the other clone soldiers who were still loyal to the new Galactic Empire.

“Victory and Death” is absolutely thrilling and puts an emphasis on the compassion that Ahsoka and Rex share for each other. It was an episode that was touching without being saccharine, and it featured an appropriate appearance by Darth Vader in its final moments. Star Wars: The Clone Wars was never a perfect show, but “Victory and Death” proved that the years of fan investment had been worth it.

