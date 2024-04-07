The Big Picture General Grievous went from a formidable foe to a caricature, undermining his original terrorizing presence.

His characterization as a cowardly schemer duplicated Dooku's role and weakened the threat that Grievous should be.

The show adheres to film continuity but misuses this pivotal character, downplaying Grievous' potential impact.

Star Wars: The Clone Wars often gets praise for its expansion of characters from the prequel era, and the show has no shortage of great villains. However, the animated series has also undermined others, and there is no better example of this than General Grievous (Matthew Wood) in his role as the terrorizing force of the Confederacy. The original incarnation of the character from the micro-series in the early 2000s was a horrifying force of nature capable of threatening even the greatest Jedi of the era. With The Clone War's focus on less powerful characters, like Ashoka (Ashley Eckstein), leaving Grievous underpowered might have been forgivable if his personality had remained intact. Turning the character into a cowardly schemer was not only redundant when Dooku (Corey Burton) served that same purpose but also neutered him as a potential threat. Ironically, the new series both adheres to the films's continuity and undermines them, as the many fights between Grievous and Obi-Wan Kenobi (James Arnold Taylor) have demonstrated.

Grievous Goes From a Terrifying Killer to a Cartoonish Buffon

One of the problems with analyzing the characters of the prequel era is that a clear vision was never present from the beginning, and there were inherent differences even at the time of initial publication. But among the few similarities in older stories was how powerful and threatening Grievous was compared to his later portrayals. In the original series, his first introduction has Grievous (Richard McGonagle and John DiMaggio) facing Ki Adi Mundi (Daran Norris) and Shaak Ti (Grey DeLisle), two characters on the Jedi Council, and nearly killing both of them. Although his appearances remain sparse, it makes the few times he does show up that much more terrifying. In addition to posing a serious challenge to Dooku during their sparring matches, the book Labyrinth of Evil has him going blow to blow with Mace Windu, and the comics feature him defeating Asajj Ventress, who herself is skilled enough to nearly beat Anakin Skywalker single-handedly and leave him with his famous scar. During another storyline, he even personally kills Adi Gallia in combat, whereas the new series gives that accomplishment to Savage Oppress (Clancy Brown) in a duel on Felicia.

Compare this to the current continuity, where Grievous is not only overused but severely underpowered. Aside from his many fights against Kenobi, he is nearly defeated by Eeth Koth (Chris Edgarly) and Kit Fisto (Phil LaMarr) in the early seasons. While the latter case makes sense, given that his entire fighting style was specifically created to combat a large group of enemies, we never see him as a major threat to the top echelon of the Council. The fact that one episode in the fourth season has him defeated by a group of Gungans renders this incarnation of the character completely incompatible with the original version and less interesting. In addition to feats of strength, the newer Grievous lacked the psychological warfare that made him so intimidating even for true masters of the era. Aside from being a visual treat, it also served the strategic purpose of compensating for his lack of power in the Force by, as Dooku put it, breaking his opponents before actually engaging them.

With Dooku, We Already Had Our Old School Cowardly Villain

To some extent, the series is not wholly at fault with the portrayal of Grievous since there remains a clear difference in interpretations of the character. For the original series, the creators were left to their own devices to interpret Grievous, Kenobi, and Anakin during their time in the war. By contrast, the modern series seems to adhere to how George Lucas imagined the character: a cowardly schemer who commits many horrible acts before avoiding any potential conflict that could place his own life at risk. Ironically, for a franchise controversial for retcons, this was one of the rare cases where remaining so loyal to continuity was to its detriment. Unlike the later series, which applied his cowardly status to the entire conflict itself, the micro-series at least provides a substantial explanation for why he remains so underpowered during the events of the film. As he escapes with Palpatine (Nick Jameson) from the capital, Grievous is again confronted by Windu (Terrence Carson), who nearly kills the General outright by crushing his chest with the Force and thereby creating his trademark cough, recorded by Lucas himself for the films.

The problem with this concept from Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith, which extends to the series due to Lucas' involvement, is that the very idea is redundant. Even in the Battle of Geonosis during the films that sparked the war, Dooku is portrayed as the same kind of villain Grievous later became, which is part of what rendered the casting of Christopher Lee so great. The Clone Wars doubled down on Greivous' characterization by having him escape so many times. For a character as chilling and inhuman as Grievous and with a tragic backstory, having him be a virtual slave to the Sith makes more sense for his character. Finally, his role as a mere tool and broken warrior also serves as a warning for what Anakin will become, physically and emotionally.

In 'The Clone Wars', Continuity Is Both a Casualty and an Accessory

During interviews, Dave Filoni openly discussed the retcons of early Legends content but the careful adherence to continuity in the films. For example, Grievous explicitly states in the Battle of Coruscant in Episode III that he had never faced Anakin (Hayden Christensen)in person before, so the series went out of its way not to include them in scenes together. Conversely, since no similar mention is given to Grievous meeting Kenobi for the first time, both face off several times. The problem is that the clear reliance only upon these official confirmations ignores specific context, undermining the continuity as a whole. The show used the same trick with Dooku since Anakin openly notes his increase in power since their last encounter, but never specifically says anything about Geonosis. Not only is this context quite clear, but the official novelization makes it explicit, as he and Kenobi unexpectedly change to their mastered fighting styles and nearly defeat the Sith Lord outright.

When one observes the context of the encounter between Skywalker, Kenobi, and Grievous in the films, it becomes clear that the cyborg has also not personally met Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) until that point. The duel between them further reinforces this, presenting Grievous as an opponent with a fighting style Kenobi has never encountered, but where his defensive tactics remain completely foreign to the General, making his attempt to flee more understandable. By having them face off so many times, the fight is degraded from a great achievement for Obi-Wan against a fierce opponent into the mercy killing of a pathetic yet persistent villain whom he had already defeated many times before. Just like how the series Obi-Wan Kenobi undermined the weight of his final duel with Darth Vader aboard the Death Star, making two characters face off each other simply because the canon does not expressly prohibit such a match feels unimaginative and dishonorable on the part of the writers.

Overall, the character of Grievous may be the perfect example of how creating a character without a clear vision can be detrimental. Part of this is simply a matter of preference, and for the fans who only grew up with canon material, they might not see anything wrong with this version of Grievous. However, not only does it erode the conclusion of his story in the prequel films, but his role in the new series arguably prevented him from achieving the level of popularity with new fans that he had with the old. Had we been given the version of the character that Genndy Tartakovsky envisioned, Grievous could have been embraced just as much as Darth Maul would later become with his resurrection after many failed attempts, but, as it stands, we're left with something as unnatural as the cyborg monster himself.

