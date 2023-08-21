Star Wars: The Clone Wars is one of the best shows on Disney+, but the timeline can be a bit confusing, mainly because Star Wars: The Clone Wars is technically an anthology series, so many of the episodes and series arcs are told out of chronological order.
Dave Filoni's award-winning series reached its definitive conclusion with one last season in 2020, so now watching the series in order by timeline has become a much easier task. Today, we'll cover the chronological watch order and the essential stories starring Ahsoka Tano. To find out how you can view Snips' Clone Wars story from start to finish, here is how you can watch Star Wars: The Clone Wars stories in chronological order.
Star Wars: The Clone Wars
- Release Date
- 2008-10-03
- Cast
- james arnold taylor, Corey Burton, Dee Bradley Baker, Matt Lanter, Tom Kane, Matthew Wood, David Tennant, Ashley Eckstein
- Main Genre
- Animation
- Genres
- Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure, Animation
- Rating
- TV-PG
- Seasons
- 7
- Studio
- Cartoon Network
Every Episode of Star Wars: The Clone Wars Chronologically
Season 2, Episode 16 - Cat and Mouse
Season 1, Episode 16 - Hidden Enemy
Star Wars: The Clone Wars (film)
Season 3, Episode 1 - Clone Cadets
Season 3, Episode 3 - Supply Lines
Season 1, Episode 1 - Ambush
Season 1, Episode 2 - Rising Malevolence
Season 1, Episode 3 - Shadow of Malevolence
Season 1, Episode 4 - Destroy Malevolence
Season 1, Episode 5 - Rookies
Season 1, Episode 6 - Downfall of a Droid
Season 1, Episode 7 - Duel of the Droids
Season 1, Episode 8 - Bombad Jedi
Season 1, Episode 9 - Cloak of Darkness
Season 1, Episode 10 - Lair of Grievous
Season 1, Episode 11 - Dooku Captured
Season 1, Episode 12 - The Gungan General
Season 1, Episode 13 - Jedi Crash
Season 1, Episode 14 - Defenders of Peace
Season 1, Episode 15 - Trespass
Season 1, Episode 16 - Blue Shadow Virus
Season 1, Episode 18 - Mystery of a Thousand Moons
Season 1, Episode 19 - Storm over Ryloth
Season 1, Episode 20 - Innocents of Ryloth
Season 1, Episode 21 - Liberty on Ryloth
Season 2, Episode 1 - Holocron Heist
Season 2, Episode 2 - Cargo of Doom
Season 2, Episode 3 - Children of the Force
Season 2, Episode 17 - Bounty Hunters
Season 2, Episode 18 - The Zillo Beast
Season 2, Episode 19 - The Zillo Beast Strikes Back
Season 2, Episode 4 - Senate Spy
Season 2, Episode 5 - Landing at Point Rain
Season 2, Episode 6 - Weapons Factory
Season 2, Episode 7 - Legacy of Terror
Season 2, Episode 8 - Brain Invaders
Season 2, Episode 9 - Grievous Intrigue
Season 2, Episode 10 - The Deserter
Season 2, Episode 11 - Lightsaber Lost
Season 2, Episode 12 - The Mandalore Plot
Season 2, Episode 13 - Voyage of Temptation
Season 2, Episode 14 - Duchess of Mandalore
Season 2, Episode 20 - Death Trap
Season 2, Episode 21 - R2 Come Home
Season 2, Episode 22 - Lethal Trackdown
Season 3, Episode 5 - Corruption
Season 3, Episode 6 - The Academy
Season 3, Episode 7 - Assassin
Season 3, Episode 2 - ARC Troopers
Season 3, Episode 4 - Sphere of Influence
Season 3, Episode 8 - Evil Plans
Season 1, Episode 22 - Hostage Crisis
Season 3, Episode 9 - The Hunt for Ziro
Season 3, Episode 10 - Heroes on Both Sides
Season 3, Episode 11 - Pursuit of Peace
Season 2, Episode 15 - Senate Murders
Season 3, Episode 12 - Nightsisters
Season 3, Episode 13 - Monster
Season 3, Episode 14 - Witches of the Mist
Season 3, Episode 15 - Overlords
Season 3, Episode 16 - Altar of Mortis
Season 3, Episode 17 - Ghosts of Mortis
Season 3, Episode 18 - The Citadel
Season 3, Episode 19 - Counter Attack
Season 3, Episode 20 - Citadel Rescue
Season 3, Episode 21 - Padawan Lost
Season 3, Episode 14 - Wookiee Hunt
Season 4, Episode 1 - Water War
Season 4, Episode 2 - Gungan Attack
Season 4, Episode 3 - Prisoners
Season 4, Episode 4 - Shadow Warrior
Season 4, Episode 5 - Mercy Mission
Season 4, Episode 6 - Nomad Droids
Season 4, Episode 7 - Darkness on Umbara
Season 4, Episode 8 - The General
Season 4, Episode 9 - Plan of Dissent
Season 4, Episode 10 - Carnage of Krell
Season 4, Episode 11 - Kidnapped
Season 4, Episode 12 - Slaves of the Republic
Season 4, Episode 13 - Escape from Kadavo
Season 4, Episode 14 - A Friend in Need
Season 4, Episode 15 - Deception
Season 4, Episode 16 - Friends and Enemies
Season 4, Episode 17 - The Box
Season 4, Episode 18 - Crisis on Naboo
Season 4, Episode 19 - Massacre
Season 4, Episode 20 - Bounty
Season 4, Episode 21 - Brothers
Season 4, Episode 22 - Revenge
Season 5, Episode 2 - A War on Two Fronts
Season 5, Episode 3 - Front Runners
Season 5, Episode 4 - The Soft War
Season 5, Episode 5 - Tipping Points
Season 5, Episode 6 - The Gathering
Season 5, Episode 7 - A Test of Strength
Season 5, Episode 8 - Bound for Rescue
Season 5, Episode 9 - A Necessary Bond
Season 5, Episode 10 - Secret Weapons
Season 5, Episode 11 - A Sunny Day in the Void
Season 5, Episode 12 - Missing in Action
Season 5, Episode 13 - Point of No Return
Season 5, Episode 1 - Revival
Season 5, Episode 14 - Eminence
Season 5, Episode 15 - Shades of Reason
Season 5, Episode 16 - The Lawless
Season 5, Episode 17 - Sabotage
Season 5, Episode 18 - The Jedi Who Knew Too Much
Season 5, Episode 19 - To Catch a Jedi
Season 5, Episode 20 - The Wrong Jedi
Season 6, Episode 1 - The Unknown
Season 6, Episode 2 - Conspiracy
Season 6, Episode 3 - Fugitive
Season 6, Episode 4 - Orders
Season 6, Episode 5 - An Old Friend
Season 6, Episode 6 - The Rise of Clovis
Season 6, Episode 7 - Crisis at the Heart
Season 6, Episode 8 - The Disappeared
Season 6, Episode 9 - The Disappeared Pt. II
Season 6, Episode 10 - The Lost One
Season 6, Episode 11 - Voices
Season 6, Episode 12 - Destiny
Season 6, Episode 13 - Sacrifice
Season 7, Episode 5 - Gone with a Trace
Season 7, Episode 6 - Deal No Deal
Season 7, Episode 7 - Dangerous Debt
Season 7, Episode 8 - Together Again
Season 7, Episode 1 - The Bad Batch
Season 7, Episode 2 - A Distant Echo
Season 7, Episode 3 - On the Wings of Keeradaks
Season 7, Episode 4 - Unfinished Business
Season 7, Episode 9 - Old Friends Not Forgotten
Season 7, Episode 10 - The Phantom Apprentice
Season 7, Episode 11 - Shattered
Season 7, Episode 12 - Victory and Death
The Christophsis Arc
Episodes 216 ("Cat and Mouse"), 116 ("Hidden Enemy"), and the 2008 Feature Film
Strangely enough, the first episode in the Clone Wars timeline is midway through Season 2. Here, Jedi generals Anakin Skywalker (Matt Lanter) and Obi-Wan Kenobi (James Arnold Taylor) are tasked with delivering supplies and aiding in stopping the Separatist occupation of the crystal planet Christophsis. Not only do the Jedi heroes have to make it past Separatist Admiral Trench's (Dee Bradley Baker), but they also learn that their Clone army may contain a spy. The arc concludes with the 2008 feature film, where Anakin is tasked with training young padawan Ahsoka Tano (Ashley Eckstein), and the new duo is chosen to save Jabba the Hutt's (Kevin Michael Richardson) son, Rotta the Huttlet (David Acord).
The Malevolence Arc
Episodes 102 ("Rising Malevolence"), 103 ("Shadow of Malevolence"), and 104 ("Destroy Malevolence")
The war continued when the Separatists created an advanced super-weapon known as The Malevolence - a massive capital ship capable of emitting a catastrophic EMP beam. Overseen by the fearsome General Grievous (Matthew Wood), the Republic enlists Anakin, Obi-Wan, and Ahsoka to destroy the ship, along with the help of Ahsoka's former mentor, Master Plo-Koon (James Arnold Taylor), as well as Anakin's secret wife, Senator Padme Amidala (Catherine Taber).
The R2-D2 Arc
Episodes 106 ("Downfall of a Droid") and 107 ("Duel of the Droids")
Everyone's favorite astromech droid gets some time in the spotlight when R2-D2 is captured by Trandoshan junker Gha Nachkt (Ron Perlman). Anakin now much try to find his droid companion while also being stuck with an unlikable replacement droid.
The Nute Gunray Arc
Episodes 108 ("Bombad Jedi"), 109 ("Cloak of Darkness"), and 110 ("Lair of Grievous")
The notorious Trade Federation leader Nute Gunray (Tom Kenny) returns, hoping to ensnare Senator Amidala in a trap to enact his revenge. He's stopped by an uncharacteristically brave Jar Jar Binks (Ahmed Best), but Asajj Ventress eventually frees Gunray. Then Master Kit Fisto (Phil LaMarr) and his former apprentice Nahdar Vebb (Tom Kenny) must trace Gunray's last movements, eventually finding him in the base of General Grievous.
The Mygeeto Arc
Episodes 113 ("Jedi Crash") and 114 ("Defenders of Peace")
While on a mission with Master Aayla Secura (Jennifer Hale), Anakin and Ahsoka crash land on Mygeeto. Anakin is critically injured, but they find allies in the cautious planet residents - the Lurmen. They'll need to recuperate fast as a Separatist leader named Lok Durd (George Takei) hopes to test a powerful new weapon on the peaceful Lurmen village.
The Blue Shadow Virus Arc
Episodes 117 ("Blue Shadow Virus") and 118 ("Mystery of a Thousand Moons")
The Clone Wars have returned to the peaceful planet of Naboo, where Separatist mad scientist Nuvo Vindi (Michael York) has developed a deadly virus that could kill all life on the planet. Just when it looks like Anakin and Obi-Wan have thwarted the villain, the virus escapes containment and infects some Republic allies, leading the two Jedi to search for a cure.
The Ryloth Arc
Episodes 119 ("Storm over Ryloth"), 120 ("Innocents of Ryloth"), and 121 ("Liberty on Ryloth")
The Twi'lek homeworld of Ryloth has suffered under the Separatist occupation led by Wat Tambor (Matthew Wood), and now the Republic hopes to free the oppressed population. With the help of some brave local freedom fighters led by Cham Syndulla (Robin Atkin Downes), they may achieve that noble goal.
The Holocron Arc
Episodes 201 ("Holocron Heist"), 202 ("Cargo of Doom"), and 203 ("Children of the Force")
Still working from the shadows, Darth Sidious (Ian Abercrombie) recruits notorious bounty hunter Cad Bane (Corey Burton) to steal an important Holocron within the Jedi Temple. The data this Holocron contains leads to several Force-Sensitive children, all of whom Sidious wishes to train as the next generation of Sith warriors.
Bounty Hunter Allies
Episode 217 ("Bounty Hunters")
Season 2, Episode 17 of Star Wars: The Clone Wars shows that not all bounty hunters are evil. It takes some time for Anakin, Obi-Wan, and Ahsoka to realize that when they're forced to team up with four bounty hunters hired to protect a village from Hondo Ohnaka's (Jim Cummings) band of pirates.
The Geonosis Arc
Episodes 204 ("Senate Spy"), 205 ("Landing at Point Rain"), 206 ("Weapons Factory"), 207 ("Legacy of Terror"), and 208 ("Brain Invaders")
An uncharacteristically long arc for the series, the Clone Wars return to the planet of Geonosis, where the historic galactic conflict began. Here the Republic is fighting a battle on two fronts, with the droid army on one side and the elusive bug-like Geonosians on the other. The deeper out heroes plunge into the planet's depths, the more horrors they discover about the mysterious world.
Ahsoka Tracks Down a Pickpocket
Episode 211 ("Lightsaber Lost")
Ahsoka loses one of her most sacred possessions, her lightsaber, while on Coruscant. To get it back from the pickpocket who took it, the Padawan learner has to work with Tera Sinube (Greg Baldwin) - an elderly but wise Jedi who teaches young Snips a thing or two.
Aurra Sing's Assassination Attempt on Padme
Episode 307 ("Assassin")
Aurra Sing is back; this time, she has Senator Amidala in her sights. Thankfully, Ahsoka is able to forsee this assassination attempt through the force and becomes Padme's personal bodyguard until Sing is caught.
The Senate Arc
Episodes 310 ("Heroes on Both Sides"), 311 ("Pursuit of Peace"), and 215 ("Senate Murders")
Taking a break from the usual war conflicts, the Senate Arc explores the more political side of the wars. Here we see various political figures like Padme Amidala try to end the war through negotiations, not realizing that their game is already rigged against them.
The Mortis Arc
Episodes 315 ("Overlords"), 316 ("Altar of Mortis"), and 317 ("Ghosts of Mortis")
The mythology of the Force expands like never before in the Mortis Arc. Here, Anakin, Ahsoka, and Obi-Wan awake on a strange planet, populated by embodiments of the Force known only as Father (Lloyd Sherr), Daughter (Adrienne Wilkinson), and Son (Sam Witwer). They may be immortal gods, but they also have their own thoughts and desires.
The Citadel Arc
Episodes 318 ("The Citadel"), 319 ("Counter Attack"), and 320 ("Citadel Rescue")
Ahsoka and her companions are tasked with infiltrating a deadly Separatist prison known only as The Citadel, overseen by a ruthless commander named Osi Sobeck (James Arnold Taylor). There they hope to rescue Jedi Master Even Piell (Blair Bess) and Republic military leader Wilhuff Tarkin (Stephen Tanton), among other Republic prisoners of war. The mission proves difficult, as many Republic heroes would not survive the rescue mission.
The Chewbacca Arc
Episodes 321 ("Padawan Lost") and 322 ("Wookiee Hunt")
While fighting on Felucia, Ahsoka is abducted by a band of Trandoshan hunters and thrown into a Most Dangerous Game-type setting with other young padawan. With the help of a brave Wookiee warrior named Chewbacca, they might just survive the ordeal.
The Mon Cala Arc
Episodes 401 ("Water War"), 402 ("Gungan Attack"), and 403 ("Prisoners")
War has now come to the underwater planet of Mon Cala, where the fish-like Mon Calamari are in a civil war with the squid-like Quarren. The Republic help the Mon Calamari in the conflict while the Separatist lend their technological might to the fearsome Quarren.
The Zygerria Arc
Episodes 411 ("Kidnapped"), 412 ("Slaves of the Republic"), and 413 ("Escape from Kadavo")
Slavery is still alive and well during the Clone Wars, something that former slave Anakin Skywalker is more than familiar with. Some of the most feared slavers in the galaxy are the cat-like Zygerrians, led by their menacing queen Miraj Scintel (Rajia Baroudi). Anakin and Ahsoka pose as slavers and slaves to bring down this empire from the inside.
Ahsoka Helps an Old Friend and Meets New Enemies
Episode 414 ("A Friend in Need")
During the Senate Arc, Ahsoka met Lux Bonteri (Jason Spisak) - the son of a Separatist diplomat who wanted to end the war peacefully. Lux's mother was murdered for her insubordination, leading him to form an unlikely alliance with the now-independent Death Watch, led by Pre Viszla (Jon Favreau). Lux and the Death Watch may no longer be allied with the Separatist, but that doesn't mean they are on good terms with the Republic.
The Onderon Arc
Episodes 502 ("A War on Two Fronts"), 503 ("Front Runners"), 504 ("The Soft War"), and 505 ("Tipping Points")
Lux Bonteri is getting into trouble once again, aiding in the rebellion on the planet Onderon. Led by a weak king who sympathizes with the Separatists, freedom fighters Steela (Dawn-Lyen Gardner) and Saw Gerrera (Andrew Kishino) seek to bring justice back to their home planet. The Republic offers aid to the rebels, but the siblings aren't keen on help from massive governments.
The Younglings Arc
Episodes 506 ("The Gathering"), 507 ("A Test of Strength"), 508 ("Bound for Rescue"), and 509 ("A Necessary Bond")
Now far more experienced in the ways of the Jedi, Ahsoka is given the task of watching over a group of aspiring Youngling learners. What starts as a routine trip to the Kyber crystal planet of Ilum turns into another unexpected disaster, as Ahsoka and the young ones become embroiled in more Separatist master plans.
The Ahsoka Arc
Episode 517 ("Sabotage"), 518 ("The Jedi Who Knew Too Much"), 519 ("To Catch a Jedi"), and 520 ("The Wrong Jedi")
Ahsoka's career as a Jedi seemingly comes to an end towards in the conclusion of Season 5. The Jedi hero is framed for terroristic crimes that she did not commit, with the true culprit eventually being revealed as her former friend Barriss Offee (Meredith Salenger). Though she is exonerated of her charges, Ahsoka decides to leave the Jedi order behind and find her own path.
The Martez Sisters Arc
Episodes 705 ("Without a Trace"), 706 ("Deal No Deal"), 707 ("Dangerous Debt"), and 708 ("Together Again")
While living her life on Coruscant, Ahoska makes unlikely allies in smuggler sisters Trace (Brigitte Kali Canales) and Rafa Martez (Elizabeth Rodriguez). Though Ahsoka tries to keep her past as a Jedi secret, she does get back into trouble when she helps the sisters with a shipment to the Pike Syndicate. During that mission, Ahsoka learns an old threat may be returning to cause even more conflict.
The Order 66 Arc
Episodes 709 ("Old Friends Not Forgotten"), 710 ("The Phantom Apprentice"), 711 ("Shattered"), and 712 ("Victory and Death")
Star Wars: The Clone Wars finally catches up to the events of Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith, with the war set to release a tragic conclusion. Ahsoka catches wind that Darth Maul (Sam Witwer) has returned to Mandalore in another takeover attempt, with the former Jedi reluctantly agreeing to lead a contingent of Clone Troopers to the planet to stop him. Ahsoka succeeds, but its not long after when Emperor Palpatine enacts Order 66, and her Clones turn on her. She is able to save Rex from his brainwashing, but they are now branded traitors to the new Galactic Empire, all while she thinks most of her friends have been killed in the purge.
Ahsoka's Story Continues in Other Star Wars Shows
That covers everything related to Ahsoka in Star Wars: The Clone Wars, but her story doesn't end there. Her story would be directly continued in Star Wars: Rebels, where she confronts her old mentor Anakin, now unrecognizable as the infamous Darth Vader. Ahsoka also briefly appeared during Season 2 of The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, where she's on the hunt for Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen). Before Ahsoka's story continues in her solo series, you can also see the iconic character's origins in Tales of the Jedi.