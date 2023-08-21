Star Wars: The Clone Wars is one of the best shows on Disney+, but the timeline can be a bit confusing, mainly because Star Wars: The Clone Wars is technically an anthology series, so many of the episodes and series arcs are told out of chronological order.

Dave Filoni's award-winning series reached its definitive conclusion with one last season in 2020, so now watching the series in order by timeline has become a much easier task. Today, we'll cover the chronological watch order and the essential stories starring Ahsoka Tano. To find out how you can view Snips' Clone Wars story from start to finish, here is how you can watch Star Wars: The Clone Wars stories in chronological order.

Every Episode of Star Wars: The Clone Wars Chronologically

Season 2, Episode 16 - Cat and Mouse Season 1, Episode 16 - Hidden Enemy Star Wars: The Clone Wars (film) Season 3, Episode 1 - Clone Cadets Season 3, Episode 3 - Supply Lines Season 1, Episode 1 - Ambush Season 1, Episode 2 - Rising Malevolence Season 1, Episode 3 - Shadow of Malevolence Season 1, Episode 4 - Destroy Malevolence Season 1, Episode 5 - Rookies Season 1, Episode 6 - Downfall of a Droid Season 1, Episode 7 - Duel of the Droids Season 1, Episode 8 - Bombad Jedi Season 1, Episode 9 - Cloak of Darkness Season 1, Episode 10 - Lair of Grievous Season 1, Episode 11 - Dooku Captured Season 1, Episode 12 - The Gungan General Season 1, Episode 13 - Jedi Crash Season 1, Episode 14 - Defenders of Peace Season 1, Episode 15 - Trespass Season 1, Episode 16 - Blue Shadow Virus Season 1, Episode 18 - Mystery of a Thousand Moons Season 1, Episode 19 - Storm over Ryloth Season 1, Episode 20 - Innocents of Ryloth Season 1, Episode 21 - Liberty on Ryloth Season 2, Episode 1 - Holocron Heist Season 2, Episode 2 - Cargo of Doom Season 2, Episode 3 - Children of the Force Season 2, Episode 17 - Bounty Hunters Season 2, Episode 18 - The Zillo Beast Season 2, Episode 19 - The Zillo Beast Strikes Back Season 2, Episode 4 - Senate Spy Season 2, Episode 5 - Landing at Point Rain Season 2, Episode 6 - Weapons Factory Season 2, Episode 7 - Legacy of Terror Season 2, Episode 8 - Brain Invaders Season 2, Episode 9 - Grievous Intrigue Season 2, Episode 10 - The Deserter Season 2, Episode 11 - Lightsaber Lost Season 2, Episode 12 - The Mandalore Plot Season 2, Episode 13 - Voyage of Temptation Season 2, Episode 14 - Duchess of Mandalore Season 2, Episode 20 - Death Trap Season 2, Episode 21 - R2 Come Home Season 2, Episode 22 - Lethal Trackdown Season 3, Episode 5 - Corruption Season 3, Episode 6 - The Academy Season 3, Episode 7 - Assassin Season 3, Episode 2 - ARC Troopers Season 3, Episode 4 - Sphere of Influence Season 3, Episode 8 - Evil Plans Season 1, Episode 22 - Hostage Crisis Season 3, Episode 9 - The Hunt for Ziro Season 3, Episode 10 - Heroes on Both Sides Season 3, Episode 11 - Pursuit of Peace Season 2, Episode 15 - Senate Murders Season 3, Episode 12 - Nightsisters Season 3, Episode 13 - Monster Season 3, Episode 14 - Witches of the Mist Season 3, Episode 15 - Overlords Season 3, Episode 16 - Altar of Mortis Season 3, Episode 17 - Ghosts of Mortis Season 3, Episode 18 - The Citadel Season 3, Episode 19 - Counter Attack Season 3, Episode 20 - Citadel Rescue Season 3, Episode 21 - Padawan Lost Season 3, Episode 14 - Wookiee Hunt Season 4, Episode 1 - Water War Season 4, Episode 2 - Gungan Attack Season 4, Episode 3 - Prisoners Season 4, Episode 4 - Shadow Warrior Season 4, Episode 5 - Mercy Mission Season 4, Episode 6 - Nomad Droids Season 4, Episode 7 - Darkness on Umbara Season 4, Episode 8 - The General Season 4, Episode 9 - Plan of Dissent Season 4, Episode 10 - Carnage of Krell Season 4, Episode 11 - Kidnapped Season 4, Episode 12 - Slaves of the Republic Season 4, Episode 13 - Escape from Kadavo Season 4, Episode 14 - A Friend in Need Season 4, Episode 15 - Deception Season 4, Episode 16 - Friends and Enemies Season 4, Episode 17 - The Box Season 4, Episode 18 - Crisis on Naboo Season 4, Episode 19 - Massacre Season 4, Episode 20 - Bounty Season 4, Episode 21 - Brothers Season 4, Episode 22 - Revenge Season 5, Episode 2 - A War on Two Fronts Season 5, Episode 3 - Front Runners Season 5, Episode 4 - The Soft War Season 5, Episode 5 - Tipping Points Season 5, Episode 6 - The Gathering Season 5, Episode 7 - A Test of Strength Season 5, Episode 8 - Bound for Rescue Season 5, Episode 9 - A Necessary Bond Season 5, Episode 10 - Secret Weapons Season 5, Episode 11 - A Sunny Day in the Void Season 5, Episode 12 - Missing in Action Season 5, Episode 13 - Point of No Return Season 5, Episode 1 - Revival Season 5, Episode 14 - Eminence Season 5, Episode 15 - Shades of Reason Season 5, Episode 16 - The Lawless Season 5, Episode 17 - Sabotage Season 5, Episode 18 - The Jedi Who Knew Too Much Season 5, Episode 19 - To Catch a Jedi Season 5, Episode 20 - The Wrong Jedi Season 6, Episode 1 - The Unknown Season 6, Episode 2 - Conspiracy Season 6, Episode 3 - Fugitive Season 6, Episode 4 - Orders Season 6, Episode 5 - An Old Friend Season 6, Episode 6 - The Rise of Clovis Season 6, Episode 7 - Crisis at the Heart Season 6, Episode 8 - The Disappeared Season 6, Episode 9 - The Disappeared Pt. II Season 6, Episode 10 - The Lost One Season 6, Episode 11 - Voices Season 6, Episode 12 - Destiny Season 6, Episode 13 - Sacrifice Season 7, Episode 5 - Gone with a Trace Season 7, Episode 6 - Deal No Deal Season 7, Episode 7 - Dangerous Debt Season 7, Episode 8 - Together Again Season 7, Episode 1 - The Bad Batch Season 7, Episode 2 - A Distant Echo Season 7, Episode 3 - On the Wings of Keeradaks Season 7, Episode 4 - Unfinished Business Season 7, Episode 9 - Old Friends Not Forgotten Season 7, Episode 10 - The Phantom Apprentice Season 7, Episode 11 - Shattered Season 7, Episode 12 - Victory and Death read more

The Christophsis Arc

Episodes 216 ("Cat and Mouse"), 116 ("Hidden Enemy"), and the 2008 Feature Film

Strangely enough, the first episode in the Clone Wars timeline is midway through Season 2. Here, Jedi generals Anakin Skywalker (Matt Lanter) and Obi-Wan Kenobi (James Arnold Taylor) are tasked with delivering supplies and aiding in stopping the Separatist occupation of the crystal planet Christophsis. Not only do the Jedi heroes have to make it past Separatist Admiral Trench's (Dee Bradley Baker), but they also learn that their Clone army may contain a spy. The arc concludes with the 2008 feature film, where Anakin is tasked with training young padawan Ahsoka Tano (Ashley Eckstein), and the new duo is chosen to save Jabba the Hutt's (Kevin Michael Richardson) son, Rotta the Huttlet (David Acord).

The Malevolence Arc

Episodes 102 ("Rising Malevolence"), 103 ("Shadow of Malevolence"), and 104 ("Destroy Malevolence")

The war continued when the Separatists created an advanced super-weapon known as The Malevolence - a massive capital ship capable of emitting a catastrophic EMP beam. Overseen by the fearsome General Grievous (Matthew Wood), the Republic enlists Anakin, Obi-Wan, and Ahsoka to destroy the ship, along with the help of Ahsoka's former mentor, Master Plo-Koon (James Arnold Taylor), as well as Anakin's secret wife, Senator Padme Amidala (Catherine Taber).

The R2-D2 Arc

Episodes 106 ("Downfall of a Droid") and 107 ("Duel of the Droids")

Everyone's favorite astromech droid gets some time in the spotlight when R2-D2 is captured by Trandoshan junker Gha Nachkt (Ron Perlman). Anakin now much try to find his droid companion while also being stuck with an unlikable replacement droid.

The Nute Gunray Arc

Episodes 108 ("Bombad Jedi"), 109 ("Cloak of Darkness"), and 110 ("Lair of Grievous")

The notorious Trade Federation leader Nute Gunray (Tom Kenny) returns, hoping to ensnare Senator Amidala in a trap to enact his revenge. He's stopped by an uncharacteristically brave Jar Jar Binks (Ahmed Best), but Asajj Ventress eventually frees Gunray. Then Master Kit Fisto (Phil LaMarr) and his former apprentice Nahdar Vebb (Tom Kenny) must trace Gunray's last movements, eventually finding him in the base of General Grievous.

The Mygeeto Arc

Episodes 113 ("Jedi Crash") and 114 ("Defenders of Peace")

While on a mission with Master Aayla Secura (Jennifer Hale), Anakin and Ahsoka crash land on Mygeeto. Anakin is critically injured, but they find allies in the cautious planet residents - the Lurmen. They'll need to recuperate fast as a Separatist leader named Lok Durd (George Takei) hopes to test a powerful new weapon on the peaceful Lurmen village.

The Blue Shadow Virus Arc

Episodes 117 ("Blue Shadow Virus") and 118 ("Mystery of a Thousand Moons")

The Clone Wars have returned to the peaceful planet of Naboo, where Separatist mad scientist Nuvo Vindi (Michael York) has developed a deadly virus that could kill all life on the planet. Just when it looks like Anakin and Obi-Wan have thwarted the villain, the virus escapes containment and infects some Republic allies, leading the two Jedi to search for a cure.

The Ryloth Arc

Episodes 119 ("Storm over Ryloth"), 120 ("Innocents of Ryloth"), and 121 ("Liberty on Ryloth")

The Twi'lek homeworld of Ryloth has suffered under the Separatist occupation led by Wat Tambor (Matthew Wood), and now the Republic hopes to free the oppressed population. With the help of some brave local freedom fighters led by Cham Syndulla (Robin Atkin Downes), they may achieve that noble goal.

The Holocron Arc

Episodes 201 ("Holocron Heist"), 202 ("Cargo of Doom"), and 203 ("Children of the Force")

Still working from the shadows, Darth Sidious (Ian Abercrombie) recruits notorious bounty hunter Cad Bane (Corey Burton) to steal an important Holocron within the Jedi Temple. The data this Holocron contains leads to several Force-Sensitive children, all of whom Sidious wishes to train as the next generation of Sith warriors.

Bounty Hunter Allies

Episode 217 ("Bounty Hunters")

Season 2, Episode 17 of Star Wars: The Clone Wars shows that not all bounty hunters are evil. It takes some time for Anakin, Obi-Wan, and Ahsoka to realize that when they're forced to team up with four bounty hunters hired to protect a village from Hondo Ohnaka's (Jim Cummings) band of pirates.

The Geonosis Arc

Episodes 204 ("Senate Spy"), 205 ("Landing at Point Rain"), 206 ("Weapons Factory"), 207 ("Legacy of Terror"), and 208 ("Brain Invaders")

An uncharacteristically long arc for the series, the Clone Wars return to the planet of Geonosis, where the historic galactic conflict began. Here the Republic is fighting a battle on two fronts, with the droid army on one side and the elusive bug-like Geonosians on the other. The deeper out heroes plunge into the planet's depths, the more horrors they discover about the mysterious world.

Ahsoka Tracks Down a Pickpocket

Episode 211 ("Lightsaber Lost")

Ahsoka loses one of her most sacred possessions, her lightsaber, while on Coruscant. To get it back from the pickpocket who took it, the Padawan learner has to work with Tera Sinube (Greg Baldwin) - an elderly but wise Jedi who teaches young Snips a thing or two.

Aurra Sing's Assassination Attempt on Padme

Episode 307 ("Assassin")

Aurra Sing is back; this time, she has Senator Amidala in her sights. Thankfully, Ahsoka is able to forsee this assassination attempt through the force and becomes Padme's personal bodyguard until Sing is caught.

The Senate Arc

Episodes 310 ("Heroes on Both Sides"), 311 ("Pursuit of Peace"), and 215 ("Senate Murders")

Taking a break from the usual war conflicts, the Senate Arc explores the more political side of the wars. Here we see various political figures like Padme Amidala try to end the war through negotiations, not realizing that their game is already rigged against them.

The Mortis Arc

Episodes 315 ("Overlords"), 316 ("Altar of Mortis"), and 317 ("Ghosts of Mortis")

The mythology of the Force expands like never before in the Mortis Arc. Here, Anakin, Ahsoka, and Obi-Wan awake on a strange planet, populated by embodiments of the Force known only as Father (Lloyd Sherr), Daughter (Adrienne Wilkinson), and Son (Sam Witwer). They may be immortal gods, but they also have their own thoughts and desires.

The Citadel Arc

Episodes 318 ("The Citadel"), 319 ("Counter Attack"), and 320 ("Citadel Rescue")

Ahsoka and her companions are tasked with infiltrating a deadly Separatist prison known only as The Citadel, overseen by a ruthless commander named Osi Sobeck (James Arnold Taylor). There they hope to rescue Jedi Master Even Piell (Blair Bess) and Republic military leader Wilhuff Tarkin (Stephen Tanton), among other Republic prisoners of war. The mission proves difficult, as many Republic heroes would not survive the rescue mission.

The Chewbacca Arc

Episodes 321 ("Padawan Lost") and 322 ("Wookiee Hunt")

While fighting on Felucia, Ahsoka is abducted by a band of Trandoshan hunters and thrown into a Most Dangerous Game-type setting with other young padawan. With the help of a brave Wookiee warrior named Chewbacca, they might just survive the ordeal.

The Mon Cala Arc

Episodes 401 ("Water War"), 402 ("Gungan Attack"), and 403 ("Prisoners")

War has now come to the underwater planet of Mon Cala, where the fish-like Mon Calamari are in a civil war with the squid-like Quarren. The Republic help the Mon Calamari in the conflict while the Separatist lend their technological might to the fearsome Quarren.

The Zygerria Arc

Episodes 411 ("Kidnapped"), 412 ("Slaves of the Republic"), and 413 ("Escape from Kadavo")

Slavery is still alive and well during the Clone Wars, something that former slave Anakin Skywalker is more than familiar with. Some of the most feared slavers in the galaxy are the cat-like Zygerrians, led by their menacing queen Miraj Scintel (Rajia Baroudi). Anakin and Ahsoka pose as slavers and slaves to bring down this empire from the inside.

Ahsoka Helps an Old Friend and Meets New Enemies

Episode 414 ("A Friend in Need")

During the Senate Arc, Ahsoka met Lux Bonteri (Jason Spisak) - the son of a Separatist diplomat who wanted to end the war peacefully. Lux's mother was murdered for her insubordination, leading him to form an unlikely alliance with the now-independent Death Watch, led by Pre Viszla (Jon Favreau). Lux and the Death Watch may no longer be allied with the Separatist, but that doesn't mean they are on good terms with the Republic.

The Onderon Arc

Episodes 502 ("A War on Two Fronts"), 503 ("Front Runners"), 504 ("The Soft War"), and 505 ("Tipping Points")

Lux Bonteri is getting into trouble once again, aiding in the rebellion on the planet Onderon. Led by a weak king who sympathizes with the Separatists, freedom fighters Steela (Dawn-Lyen Gardner) and Saw Gerrera (Andrew Kishino) seek to bring justice back to their home planet. The Republic offers aid to the rebels, but the siblings aren't keen on help from massive governments.

The Younglings Arc

Episodes 506 ("The Gathering"), 507 ("A Test of Strength"), 508 ("Bound for Rescue"), and 509 ("A Necessary Bond")

Now far more experienced in the ways of the Jedi, Ahsoka is given the task of watching over a group of aspiring Youngling learners. What starts as a routine trip to the Kyber crystal planet of Ilum turns into another unexpected disaster, as Ahsoka and the young ones become embroiled in more Separatist master plans.

The Ahsoka Arc

Episode 517 ("Sabotage"), 518 ("The Jedi Who Knew Too Much"), 519 ("To Catch a Jedi"), and 520 ("The Wrong Jedi")

Ahsoka's career as a Jedi seemingly comes to an end towards in the conclusion of Season 5. The Jedi hero is framed for terroristic crimes that she did not commit, with the true culprit eventually being revealed as her former friend Barriss Offee (Meredith Salenger). Though she is exonerated of her charges, Ahsoka decides to leave the Jedi order behind and find her own path.

The Martez Sisters Arc

Episodes 705 ("Without a Trace"), 706 ("Deal No Deal"), 707 ("Dangerous Debt"), and 708 ("Together Again")

While living her life on Coruscant, Ahoska makes unlikely allies in smuggler sisters Trace (Brigitte Kali Canales) and Rafa Martez (Elizabeth Rodriguez). Though Ahsoka tries to keep her past as a Jedi secret, she does get back into trouble when she helps the sisters with a shipment to the Pike Syndicate. During that mission, Ahsoka learns an old threat may be returning to cause even more conflict.

The Order 66 Arc

Episodes 709 ("Old Friends Not Forgotten"), 710 ("The Phantom Apprentice"), 711 ("Shattered"), and 712 ("Victory and Death")

Star Wars: The Clone Wars finally catches up to the events of Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith, with the war set to release a tragic conclusion. Ahsoka catches wind that Darth Maul (Sam Witwer) has returned to Mandalore in another takeover attempt, with the former Jedi reluctantly agreeing to lead a contingent of Clone Troopers to the planet to stop him. Ahsoka succeeds, but its not long after when Emperor Palpatine enacts Order 66, and her Clones turn on her. She is able to save Rex from his brainwashing, but they are now branded traitors to the new Galactic Empire, all while she thinks most of her friends have been killed in the purge.

Ahsoka's Story Continues in Other Star Wars Shows

That covers everything related to Ahsoka in Star Wars: The Clone Wars, but her story doesn't end there. Her story would be directly continued in Star Wars: Rebels, where she confronts her old mentor Anakin, now unrecognizable as the infamous Darth Vader. Ahsoka also briefly appeared during Season 2 of The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, where she's on the hunt for Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen). Before Ahsoka's story continues in her solo series, you can also see the iconic character's origins in Tales of the Jedi.