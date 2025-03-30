One of the most popular Jedi in the Star Wars universe just got a new collectible from one of his most underrated projects. Iron Studios has announced a new Obi-Wan Kenobi figure on its official Instagram, but not one based on his recent appearance in the live-action Disney+ series. This new collectible is inspired by Kenobi’s role in Star Wars: The Clone Wars, the animated Disney+ show that premiered in 2008 and concluded in 2020. This version of the character is portrayed by legendary voice actor James Arnold Taylor instead of Ewan McGregor. The new Obi-Wan Kenobi figure features the righteous Jedi striking a pose as he defends himself from blaster fire. It retails for $199.99 and is now available for pre-order from IronStudios.com and is expected to ship out later this year.

Iron Studios has given new figures to all manner of characters from different franchises so far this year. The tow truck Mater from the Cars franchise was gifted a new figure showing him towing around Radiator Springs. The company also gave a new collectible to Reptile earlier this year, the Mortal Kombat character who spits venom. Iron Studios went back to the Mortal Kombat well during the same drop that announced the Kenobi figure by releasing a new collectible for Kung Lao, the legendary character with a hat as deadly as his fists. The studio has even partnered with Marvel several times in the last few months, most recently releasing a new Daredevil figure from Born Again after also dropping a new figure of Doctor Doom from Marvel Comics ahead of Robert Downey Jr.’s live-action debut in Avengers: Doomsday next year.

Will Ewan McGregor Ever Return as Obi-Wan Kenobi?

There has been no official word on a return as Obi-Wan Kenobi for Ewan McGregor since Kenobi aired its season finale in 2022, but McGregor himself has expressed interest in returning. His prequel co-star, Hayden Christensen, has suited up since the Kenobi finale in Ahsoka, the Rebels/Clone Wars live-action spin-off series that saw him play both a Clone Wars-era Anakin Skywalker and Darth Vader. Despite no appearances in a Galaxy Far, Far Away, McGregor has still been busy lately in projects such as A Gentleman in Moscow and Bleeding Love.

The new Obi-Wan Kenobi Clone Wars figure is now available for pre-order and can be purchased here. Check out the first images of the collectible above and watch Star Wars: The Clone Wars on Disney+.