‘Star Wars: The Clone Wars’ Season 7 Premiere Review | Saturday Mourning Cartoons

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Listen / download here:



Star Wars: The Clone Wars is back on Disney+! We’re reviewing Season 7 premiere of Dave Filoni‘s hit animated series for the Saturday Mourning Cartoons podcast, along with special guest and regular Collider contributor, Rafael Motamayor! (Be sure to follow him on Twitter!)

Star Wars: The Clone Wars has been around for more than the last 15+ years, starting with Genndy Tartakovsky‘s exploration of the title period in the Star Wars timeline, up through Filoni‘s fan-favorite take on the material, which includes the unfinished versions of episodes that were put on pause back in 2013; those episodes were then screened at a fan convention and on StarWars.com itself in 2015. But now, fans can see the finished version of “The Bad Batch” and more as they arrive on Disney+, and that’s exactly what we’re reviewing today!

Note: On this episode (which was recorded before the following information was released by Disney), we speculate as to what the remaining episodes of Star Wars: The Clone Wars may be. Here’s what we actually know now:

Star Wars: The Clone Wars – Episode 705 – “Gone with a Trace”

Ahsoka befriends a pilot but must hide her Jedi past while trying to stop a dangerous droid.

Star Wars: The Clone Wars – Episode 706 – “Deal No Deal”

Trace makes a rash decision after learning what they are transporting is for the Pyke Syndicate.

If you’re new to our podcast audience, Saturday Mourning Cartoons is a part of the Collider Factory podcast network under the curated Collider Weekly list. If you want to support the podcast, and help us to bring original animation into the world, you can do so at our Patreon page and by subscribing on YouTube. You can find all of our previous and continuing episodes on Podbean, iTunes, Stitcher, Spotify, or your favorite iOS or Android app.

And if you have any animated movie or TV related questions for us, please suggest a title to review here, call us at the cartoon hotline: 202-681-4406, or drop us a line at saturdaymourningcartoons@gmail.com. You can also contact us through Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook, or reach out directly @DrClawMD and @seanpaulellis.