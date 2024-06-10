The Big Picture The Acolyte is a murder mystery in the Star Wars universe set before the Skywalker era.

Although the Star Wars franchise has had some wild fluctuations in quality within the last few years, the overwhelmingly positive response to the first few episodes of The Acolyte has indicated that the universe has a future. The Acolyte is a distinct entry in the saga for many reasons; it’s set over a century before the events of Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace, and features no oblique references to the Skywalker family. However, the reason that The Acolyte feels like a breath of fresh air has everything to do with its genre. The show isn’t another military epic or guest adventure, but a good old-fashioned murder mystery set during the era when the Jedi Order was at the height of its power. That said, the notion of a Star Wars murder mystery was explored long before The Acolyte, in a classic episode of Star Wars: The Clone Wars.

Set between the events of Star Wars: Episode II - Attack of the Clones and Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith, The Clone Wars explores the development of Jedi leaders like Anakin Skywalker (Matt Lanter), Obi-Wan Kenobi (James Arnold Taylor), and Ahsoka Tano (Ashley Eckstein) as they wage war against the droid army led by Count Dooku (Corey Burton). While Anakin’s dynamic with Ahsoka proved to be the most emotionally impactful of The Clone Wars’ storylines, the show also dedicated several standalone episodes to side characters who weren’t granted as much screen time in the live-action films. Senator Padme Amidala (Catherine Taber) takes center stage in the Season 2 episode “Senate Murders,” which brought a touch of the neo-noir genre into the galaxy far, far away.

What Is "Senate Murders" About?

While the first season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars had its moments, it essentially laid the groundwork for a more ambitious second season to truly change up the Star Wars formula. In its second stretch of episodes, the series committed to taking on many classic genres within standalone episodes. The Geonosis invasion of “Landing at Point Rain” was stylistically similar to World War II epics like Saving Private Ryan, the kaiju-themed installment “The Zillo Beast” was an extended homage to the Godzilla franchise, and “Cat and Mouse” drew parallels to classic submarine thrillers like The Hunt For Red October. “Senate Murders” was a mystery thriller clearly inspired by the work of Agatha Christie. Atypically for an episode of the series, “Senate Murders” featured no lightsabers, Jedi, or time spent on the battlefield.

In “Senate Murders,” Padme and her group of allies attempt to solve the murder of a fellow Senator who is poisoned after the passing of a critical vote. In the previous season, the Roadian senator Onaconda Farr had briefly considered forming an allegiance with Nute Gunray and the Trade Federation but ultimately decided to swear loyalty to the Galactic Republic and represent his people in the Senate. Farr is someone that Padme has always looked up to as a mentor, as he offered her guidance when she was serving as the Queen of Naboo. However, Farr’s murder kicks off an investigation into his potential enemies; Padme realizes that political turmoil on Rodia may have resulted in a conspiracy to remove Farr from office.

“Senate Murders” Explores a Star Wars Political Conspiracy

“Senate Murders” is one of the rare Clone Wars episodes that put Padme in the spotlight. While she would occasionally join Anakin in daring missions across the galaxy, Padme spent a majority of The Clone Wars attempting to preserve the democratic foundations of the Republic in the Senate, even when Chancellor Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid) began to feel more like a dictator. “Senate Murders” sees Padme out on her own trying to determine the truth; it indicates that she is unafraid to question powerful institutions, and has skills that are far more applicable within dangerous situations than politics. Although Padme’s wardrobe received more attention than her actions in the Star Wars prequel trilogy, The Clone Wars finally gave her the agency that she deserved.

As with any classic murder mystery, “Senate Murders” was exciting because of why Farr was killed, and not just who. Although she initially suspects that Farr’s political rivals may have wanted to dilute his influence in the Senate, Padme realizes that he was poisoned by Lolo Purs, a fellow Rodian Senator. Lolo was convinced that Farr was too “weak” to properly defend their planet during a galactic crisis, and killed him in order to amass political power. It comes as a shocking twist, as Lolo and Padme were previously friends. The episode also concludes on one of The Clone Wars’ more cynical notes; while Padme is successful in bringing Lolo to justice, she realizes that she is no closer to convincing the other Senators to begin working on a peaceful solution to the war.

Why Are Star Wars Noir Stories So Exciting?

One of the defining aspects of The Acolyte thus far has been a more nuanced depiction of the Jedi Order; Lesley Headland’s series acknowledges that the Jedi have become blind to the plight of common people, and are unable to foresee the trouble that is brewing within their ranks. Similarly, “Senate Murders” examines the political tension within the Galactic Senate that eventually turns it into an Empire. The Star Wars franchise has always had anti-imperialist themes, and “Senate Murders” is one of the better examples of showing how democracy crumbles.

Considering that it is a franchise that is over four decades old, the Star Wars saga needs to question its most iconic institutions in order to remain relevant. The Acolyte has succeeded thus far in questioning the effectiveness of the Jedi, and “Senate Murders” shines a unique spotlight on the inherent dangers of political divisiveness. The exploration of a different subgenre also allowed the series to go in a new direction that wasn't entirely dependent on nostalgia.

