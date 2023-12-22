Following the conclusion of the Star Wars prequel trilogy in 2005 with Star Wars: Episode III-Revenge of the Sith, fans of the galaxy far, far away had little hope for the rest of the saga. The Star Wars sequel trilogy had been concluded, and it appeared that the Skywalker saga had been concluded on the big screen. However, fans were given another chance to venture back into George Lucas’ legendary franchise thanks to Dave Filoni’s animated series Star Wars: The Clone Wars. Set between Star Wars: Episode II- Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith, The Clone Wars explored the legendary conflict that an older Obi-Wan Kenobi (Sir Alec Guinness) had mentioned to Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) way back in Star Wars: Episode IV- A New Hope.

The Clone Wars developed the relationship between Anakin Skywalker (Matt Lanter) and Obi-Wan Kenobi (James Arnold Tayor) from the Star Wars prequels in more detail, but it also introduced new characters. Anakin’s apprentice Ahsoka Tano (Ashley Eckstein), the Clone Trooper Captain Rex (Dee Bradley Baker), and the Sith acolyte Asajj Ventress (Nika Futterman) became fan favorite characters in their own right. Although The Clone Wars received praise for how it handled the return of Darth Maul (Sam Witwer), the emergence of the Mandalorian Death Watch, and Ahsoka’s fate, many other great episodes didn’t receive as much credit. Here are the most underrated episodes of The Clone Wars, ranked.

10 "Ambush"

Season 1, Episode 1

Lucasfilm

The first episode of The Clone Wars that ever aired, “Ambush” is one of the few episodes of the series that focused on Yoda. The episode follows the senior Jedi Master as he journeys with three clone troopers to the planet Rugosa to convince the local government to side with the Republic. He must prove the Republic’s worthiness when Count Dooku (Corey Burton) also extends an offer to Rugosa.

Although Yoda’s genealogy is shrouded in secrecy, “Ambush” does a great job at showing why he is one of the wisest Jedi Masters. Yoda’s mission is dangerous, as he and the clones are faced with an army of droids that attempt to hunt them down. However, Yoda persuades his colleagues to choose peace over violence. It was a great way to call back to the same lessons that he had taught Luke back in The Empire Strikes Back.

9 "Innocents of Ryloth"

Season 1, Episode 20

Lucasfilm

Although there were many episodes of The Clone Wars that focused on Jedi heroes, the show was often at its best when it showed the perspective of the clone troopers. The episode “Innocent of Ryloth” follows two clones, Waxer and Boil, as they help Obi-Wan liberate the people of Ryloth. During their mission, Waxer and Boil encounter the young girl Numa (Catherine Taber).

“Innocents of Ryloth” showed that war has a cost for innocent people caught within the conflict. Although Waxer and Boil had only been focused on defeating their enemy, their experience with Numa allows them to understand what the Republic and Jedi are really for. Although the clones were bred for war, “Innocents of Ryloth” shows that they are capable of compassion. The episode also featured a compelling appearance by Clone Commander Cody before his appearance in season 2 of Star Wars: The Bad Batch.

8 "Cat and Mouse"

Season 2, Episode 16

Lucasfilm

“Cat and Mouse” drew inspiration from classic submarine thrillers to create one of the tensest episodes of The Clone Wars ever. Anakin teams up with Admiral Wullf Yularen (Tom Kane) in order to infiltrate the planet of Christophsis during a hectic space battle. In order to complete their mission, Anakin and Yularen must outmaneuver the evil Separatist Admiral Trench by using an experimental spaceship that has a cloaking device.

The episode’s focus on space combat made it stand out in comparison to other The Clone Wars installments that featured ground conflicts. It showed how Anakin utilizes strategy and intellect, and not sheer power, to defeat his enemies. Interestingly enough, “Cat and Mouse” is actually the earliest episode within The Clone Wars timeline. It actually takes place prior to the events of the theatrical The Clone Wars film released in 2008.

7 "Supply Lines"

Season 3, Episode 3

Lucasfilm

“Supply Lines” was a unique The Clone Wars episode that showcased the show’s dramatic and comedic influences. The serious half of the episode focuses on the Jedi Master Ima-Gun Di and his battalion of clone soldiers as they protect the planet Ryloth from a droid invasion. At the same time, there is a comedic storyline involving Bail Organa and Jar Jar Binks negotiating with the King of Toydaria to send medical supplies to the civilians caught in the conflict.

Although the character of Jar Jar has received backlash, “Supply Lines” shows why he is a valuable hero. Despite his clumsiness, Jar Jar does his best to help innocent people and ends up saving the day. Although there are some sillier moments involving Jar Jar’s negotiations, the battle on Ryloth is among the most brutal action sequences in The Clone Wars’ history.

6 "Sphere of Influence"

Season 3, Episode 4

Lucasfilm

Despite airing on Cartoon Network and ostensibly being a “family show,” The Clone Wars often tackled political issues. The episode “Sphere of Influence” follows Ahsoka as she investigates the disappearance of Chairman Papanoida's daughters, who are held for ransom by bounty hunters working for the Trade Federation. Papanoida is the leader of the planet Pantora, and must find his children before a critical vote that decides the fate of his planet.

“Sphere of Influence” showed a more mature version of Ahsoka who no longer needs her master’s assistance to complete her missions. Although there is action, the episode mostly focuses on how the kidnapping scheme threatens this critical political decision. “Sphere of Influence” is also jam-packed with Easter Eggs made for hardcore Star Wars fans, featuring appearances by the bounty hunter Greedo and the Mos Eisley Cantina from A New Hope.

5 "Heroes on Both Sides"

Season 3, Episode 10

Lucasfilm

Although Star Wars has an iconic rogue's gallery of villains, the “war” itself in the franchise isn’t black-and-white. In “Heroes of Both Sides,” Ahsoka is forced to question some of the assumptions that she had about the Separatist movement. Although she initially assumes that every Separatist leader is as ruthless as Dooku or Ventress, Ahsoka changes her mind when she meets the peaceful Separatist Senator Mina Bonteri and her son, Lux. The episode’s title is taken from a brief line from the opening crawl of Revenge of the Sith.

“Heroes on Both Sides” showed how ultimately meaningless the conflict at the heart of The Clone Wars is. Both the Republic and the Separatist movement are ultimately pawns in Darth Sidious’ (Ian McDiarmid) plan to take over the galaxy, and perhaps, neither are entirely at fault. The introduction of Lux also gave Ahsoka a rare opportunity to interact with someone her own age.

4 "Shadow Warrior"

Season 4, Episode 4

Lucasfilm

The Gungans may not have earned a lot of respect from fans after Star Wars: Episode I- The Phantom Menace, but “Shadow Warrior” showed their merit as one of the coolest species in the galaxy far, far away. When General Grievous (Matthew Woof) threatens to lead a droid invasion on Naboo, Jar Jar must help convince his people to stand up and protect the planet.

One of the issues with Filoni’s series was that Grievous wasn’t as terrifying as he was in Genndy Tartakovsky’s Star Wars: Clone Wars microseries. Although he’s often on the losing side of his battles with the Jedi, Grievous shows why he is such a fearsome villain when he faces off with the Gungan warriors. “Shadow Warrior” also gave Anakin the rare opportunity to spend time with Padme Amidala, as their conflicting duties meant that the couple were often separated.

3 "The Box"

Season 4, Episode 17

Lucasfilm

Before he appeared on The Book of Boba Fett, the bounty hunter Cad Bane proved why he was one of the most dangerous bounty hunters in the galaxy in The Clone Wars. As Count Dooku attempts to choose a leader for a mission to kidnap Chancellor Palpatine, Bane and his fellow bounty hunters must survive a dangerous series of games. Unbeknownst to Bane, one of the bounty hunters competing is a disguised Obi-Wan.

“The Box” features creative action sequences that force the bounty hunters to work together to survive. It’s one of the most difficult missions that Obi-Wan ever takes part in, as he is not able to show any empathy that might reveal his real identity. The interactions between Obi-Wan and Bane are particularly interesting given the history between the characters; Bane has made a habit of causing trouble for the Jedi Order.

2 "The Lost Ones"

Season 6, Episode 10

Lucasfilm

One of the biggest mysteries introduced in Star Wars: Episode II- Attack of the Clone was the identity of Sifo-Dyas, the Jedi Master who ordered the creation of the Grand Army of the Republic. This mystery was fleshed out in more detail in “The Lost Ones” when Anakin and Obi-Wan investigate Sifo-Dyas’ disappearance, leading them to a fateful encounter with Count Dooku. The episode reveals the shocking truth behind the Clone Army’s origins.

“The Lost Ones” does a great job of exploring why Dooku is such a unique Star Wars villain. It’s easy to forget that before being seduced to the dark side, Dooku was a Jedi Master who trained Qui-Gon Jinn (Liam Neeson). “The Lost Ones” hints at the tragic nature of Dooku’s history with the Jedi Order and his friendship with Sifo-Dyas; he’s ultimately just a pawn of Darth Sidious’ schemes.

1 "Unfinished Business"

Season 7, Episode 4

Lucasfilm

Although The Clone Wars concluded in 2020, the continuity of the series has continued thanks to the animated spinoff series The Bad Batch, which focuses on an elite squadron of clone troopers. The Bad Batch’s characters Hunter, Wrecker, Tech, and Crosshair first appeared in the seventh season of The Clone Wars, where they helped Anakin and Rex save the wounded clone trooper Echo from Admiral Trench. In “Unfinished Business,” the Bad Batch must infiltrate a Separatist starship in order to save their brothers-in-arms.

“Unfinished Business” did a great job at wrapping up the Bad Batch characters’ story arc on The Clone Wars, showing what made them unique compared to other clones. Echo’s decision to leave the 501st Legion and join the elite squad was an important moment in his character, indicating that he had changed since his introduction in the show’s first season.

Watch on Disney+.

NEXT:10 Must-Watch 'Clone Wars' Episodes For Live-Action 'Star Wars' Fans