It's not long to go before Star Wars: The High Republic's Phase II audio drama The Battle of Jedha is available to listeners everywhere, and today Collider is delighted to present an exclusive clip of the thrilling story by George Mann. Set 350 years before The Phantom Menace — and 150 years before Phase I — Phase II of the expansive publishing initiative launched in October 2022, with stories across several mediums, and is set to conclude this spring.

Coming at the midpoint of the Phase, The Battle of Jedha – releasing exclusively on audiobook January 4, and in hardcover February 14 — follows a group of Jedi and other Force adherents who converge on the holy city of Jedha ahead of peace talks between the warring worlds of Eiram and E'ronoh. The exclusive clip, which you can hear below, features Jedi and Republic representatives preparing for the peace talks and taking in the city until things take a sudden, explosive turn.

This is not the first time the holy city of Jedha has featured in a Star Wars story. It notably appeared in 2016's Rogue One as the location where Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) and Jyn Erso (Felicity Jones) travel to seek out Saw Gerrera (Forest Whittaker) and learn more about the weapon the Empire has built, the very same weapon that later levels the entire, ancient city.

What is Battle of Jedha About?

The official synopsis, which you can read below, also seems to indicate that despite the Jedi's best efforts, their attempts at brokering a peace between the two warring worlds is not going to happen as easily as they would hope:

Jedha. The worn streets of this ancient world serve as a confluence for the galaxy. Visited by all, yet owned by none. Here, the Jedi are but one creed among many worshipping and studying the Force. From the Guardians of the Whills to the Path of the Open Hand, countless beings come to learn, and to share, in peace. As all of Jedha prepares for its Festival of Balance, the galaxy still reels from the violence on Eiram and E’ronoh. But after foiling a plot to escalate the war between the two planets, the Jedi believe that a lasting peace may be within reach. Master Creighton Sun and Jedi Knight Aida Forte arrive on Jedha with delegations from both planets to formally end the “Forever War.” The Jedi hope that the harmony of Jedha’s many factions, along with the signing of a peace treaty, will create a symbol to the rest of the galaxy of what can be accomplished through unity. But not all are happy with the Jedi’s involvement or ready to concern themselves with peace. Rumors begin to swirl that the Jedi bring war in their wake. The distrust and anger that for so long fueled the Forever War now threaten to corrupt the communities of Jedha. When violence breaks out on the sacred moon, the war that was meant to end on Jedha may soon engulf the entire world.

How all that unfolds, you will have to wait and see when Star Wars: The High Republic: The Battle of Jedha releases exclusively on audio on January 4, 2023. Listen to the exclusive clip below: