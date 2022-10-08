A wise Jedi once said "Always in motion is the future." Phase II of Star Wars publishing initiative The High Republic might have only just kicked off, but it's never too early to start looking towards the end of the Phase. With that in mind, Collider is excited to exclusively share the cover for Cavan Scott's upcoming YA novel Path of Vengeance, which will serve as the conclusion to Phase II, subtitled "Quest of the Jedi."

Set 150 years prior to Light of the Jedi, which is itself set 150 years before Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, Path of Vengeance will likely follow teenager Marda Ro, formerly a devoted adherent to the Path of the Open Hand, which seeks to liberate the Force from those who they believe abuse and misuse it. Following an encounter with the Jedi, Marda and her cousin Yana are forced to reconsider how they feel about the Path and the Mother who leads them.

The cover for Path of Vengeance is both gorgeous and chilling, featuring what looks like a disheveled Marda Ro standing in front of a cave full of the terrifying Nameless who turn unsuspecting Jedi into calcified husks of terror and stone. Most intriguing, perhaps, is what's painted on the ground in front of her: a familiar swirling red design High Republic fans associate with the Nihil, and with Marda's deadly yet charismatic descendent Marchion Ro.

Scott is an author many Star Wars readers — and High Republic readers in particular — are very familiar with. In addition to writing for the Adventures and Terrifying Tales comic runs, he is also the author of the audio drama Dooku: Jedi Lost. For The High Republic, Scott penned the main Marvel comic run, and was also responsible for the fantastically thrilling and harrowing adult novel The Rising Storm. With a cover like this, it seems likely he'll bring his signature brand of Star Wars horror to the young adult sphere as well. In addition to Star Wars, Scott has also written for Doctor Who, Pacific Rim, Vikings, Star Trek, Adventure Time, and Penguins of Madagascar.

While we don't know much about the plot of Path of Vengeance just yet, you can check out the description, and the cover in all its eerie Ro family glory below, ahead of the book's release on May 2, 2023:

The thrilling conclusion to Quest of the Jedi storytelling from the #1 New York Times best-selling High Republic initiative! An enthralling and relentlessly paced young adult adventure set in the world of the High Republic, 150 years before stories of Phase I: Light of the Jedi. Meet fortune-seeking explorers, enigmatic followers, and valiant Jedi whose intersecting paths on the planet Dalna will set them on a collision course that will haunt the Republic for centuries to come.