Over three years ago, at the start of 2021, Star Wars introduced fans to some of the most exciting storytelling the franchise has ever seen with the introduction of Phase I of The High Republic. The first wave of novels and comics saw the Jedi at their strongest, when they were seen as beacons of light and justice throughout the galaxy. But that was before they came up against the deadly Nihil, led by the fierce Marchion Ro, who ushered in a new era for the Jedi that was marked by the devastating destruction of the Starlight Beacon.

Now, we're headed toward new devastation as things start winding down on Phase III (aptly named Trials of the Jedi), and Jedi Knight Reath Silas and Padawan Amadeo Azzazzo find themselves face-to-face with the terrifying creature that has been killing Jedi throughout each of the phases.

Collider is thrilled to, once again, partner with Disney Books on an exclusive excerpt from an upcoming High Republic novel. This time, we're giving fans an early peek into the pages of George Mann's upcoming Young Adult novel Tears of the Nameless.

In quotes shared with Collider for this exclusive, Mann spoke about how this mission will affect Reath, especially as he reunites with his former Master, saying, "What I really tried to do with Tears of the Nameless was dig deep into the characters and their journeys. To explore the fallout of everything that’s been going on since the fall of Starlight Beacon on these young people, the impact it’s had on their outlooks and beliefs, how it challenges and shapes them for what comes next. Reath’s relationships with Azlin and Cohmac are at the core of this." He went on to say:

"Cohmac let him down badly when he fled the Order, and Azlin is someone who cannot be trusted, who’s committed terrible atrocities, but also seems to speak more sense to Reath than most. How does that affect Reath? Exploring that was one of my favourite things about the writing of the book, and I’m looking forward to seeing what readers make of it all. Plus, there’s the character of Sicarus, one of Boolan’s ‘Children’, who was such a difficult character to write, because of what he’s been through and is going through, but also feels very central to the unfolding themes of the book. We’re going to some dark, difficult places here, but as always with Star Wars, there’s a foundation of light and hope at its core, and I hope people are going to enjoy the ride!"

'Tears of the Nameless' Will Reunite High Republic Fans With a Familiar Face

In addition to the 4 pages, we are excited to reveal new concept art for the return of the aforementioned Cohmac Vitus (by Diogo Saito) and the introduction of newcomer Master Eve Byre in her mission and temple attire (by Jake Bartok). Mann also discussed the long-awaited return of Reath's former Master, Cohmac Vitus, who left the Jedi Order after the Nihil attacked Corellia, following the destruction of the Starlight Beacon. As Mann explained, Cohmac left the Order at the tail end of Phase 1 in Daniel José Older's Midnight Horizon.

“Cohmac went through such an interesting, intense journey in Phase I, and I loved picking up his story in Tears of the Nameless. When we first see him again, he’s alone, living a bit of a nomadic existence, still doubting his own place in the Jedi Order and, ultimately, what that means for him as a person. What is his identity if he’s not a Jedi? He feels as though he’s letting people down, but also still questioning whether he can truly align himself with the path the Jedi are taking in their battle against the Nihil. At the same time, he’s still the Cohmac we knew, and he hasn’t been able to entirely let go. He’s still out there investigating the origin of the Nameless and trying to make sense of everything that’s happened. He’s haunted by memories of Orla Jareni and his past, and the lessons he once learned as a Padawan. And the question is—if he finds out something about the Nameless, what’s he going to do with that information?”

Mann also teased what fans can expect from Master Byre. While she is introduced here in Tears of the Nameless, rest assured that she will be key to future The High Republic storytelling and the end of the initiative in Spring 2025. As Mann explains:

“Tears of the Nameless also introduces the character of Jedi Master Eve Byre. [S]he speaks with a classic British accent and can sometimes come across as a little prim, but once you get to know her she has a soft centre with a streak of dry humour. She’s a master of endurance, as people will soon discover—she has to face a LOT, and do it without breaking. In many ways, for me, she very much typifies the Jedi of the High Republic and what they represent—the Order at its peak; resolute, strong-willed, powerful and sure of their beliefs.”

Read the Excerpt From 'Tears of the Nameless'

Cohmac Vitus was no longer a Jedi Knight.

He thought about that fact every single day.

It was a realization that still shook him to his core, a statement he had never imagined he would ever make. The very idea of it had been utterly inconceivable until just over a year ago, when the galaxy had seemingly turned on its head and his inevitable departure from the Order had begun.

Some days it felt almost normal, this lonely nomadic life he had adopted since he’d walked away in the aftermath of Starlight Beacon’s fall. Other days—most days, if he was honest with himself—it still felt raw and painful, like an open wound that refused to heal. A wound he couldn’t stop prodding and one he had inflicted on himself, even if it was for the best of reasons.

Leaving the Order had been the single hardest decision of his life. He’d abandoned everything he knew—his friends, his family. He’d left behind everything he had ever believed in.

And he’d done it because he no longer felt that capable of being a Jedi. He’d lost faith—not in the Jedi but in himself, in his beliefs.

In the past, he’d always been sustained by his faith in something greater, a galaxy filled with vibrant life and compassion, by the good that the Jedi could do out there among the stars. But that outlook had been challenged too many times, by the emergence of fairy-tale monsters made real, by the deep loss of so many friends, by the Nihil and the Great Disaster and the

Republic Fair and Starlight Beacon.

It was all so much.

Too much.

He could hardly bear it.

What could he—Cohmac—do to make a difference in a galaxy so riven by chaos and uncertainty?

How could he be a figurehead, a teacher, a leader when he couldn’t even see the path ahead for himself?

The answer was—he could not.

And now even the Jedi were floundering. Perhaps worse, they were hiding, just when the galaxy needed them most.

The Nameless were an existential threat to the very nature of the Jedi, a terrible danger weaponized by those who would see the Order brought to its knees. But retreating to Coruscant, relying on the Chancellor and the Republic to shield them, bringing a fallen Jedi into their midst—all of it seemed like the first stages of accepting defeat.

And so Cohmac had left, walked away. After all this time, after knowing nothing else, he was no longer a Jedi—even if the thought of it pained him every single day.

The problem was, he might have been clear about what he wasn’t, but he was very unclear about what he was.

What happened to a Jedi once they’d left the Order? What did they become?

Who was he without the tenets that had shaped his entire life?

He had no answers to these questions. It was such a rare occurrence that he wondered if anyone did.

He felt unanchored. Adrift. Alone.

And worse than all that, Orla Jareni was gone. The one person who might have helped him understand the choices he had made. His oldest friend.

He’d felt her passing through the Force, felt the shockwave of it like a physical blow. And though he knew that she was now one with the Force, it still hurt.

He’d searched for her since—at length. Meditating, reaching out, even returning to some of the places they’d been together. Just to be sure, in case what he’d sensed had been wrong and she was still alive. But there was nothing—a void where she had once been, both in the Force and in his heart. Consequently, things just felt . . . unfinished. He felt incapable of moving on, as if there was still something that needed to be done, a line that needed to be drawn

under Orla’s death.

Unable to settle on a new purpose, Cohmac had defaulted to what he knew. He had continued to investigate the origins of the Nameless, to try to understand them and so find a way to counter their terrifying abilities.

Perhaps he was doing it to bring closure to Orla’s story—to find a way to honor and respect her now that she was gone. Or perhaps he was trying to find a different way to approach the problem, to show the Jedi Council that there were other options.

The Nameless weren’t the real threat. At least, not on their own. He was certain of that. They were merely creatures that were somehow being used and manipulated by the Nihil, weaponized in a way that nature could never have intended.

Many of the Jedi seemed to think they were some kind of monster, emerging from the old myths and cautionary tales to terrorize them, just as their masters had warned them about when they were frightened younglings.

But Cohmac was convinced that wasn’t the full story.

