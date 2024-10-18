Everyone remembers when Star Wars: Episode VIII - The Last Jedi came out and the deep schism it caused in the Star Wars fandom, especially because of its portrayal of Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill). Some fans marveled at how Rian Johnson nailed his portrayal of the legendary Jedi, while others still hold a grudge against him for supposedly "ruining" their childhood hero. Yet, almost no one remembers an essential aspect of his: he was never that complex of a character to begin with, and what we like about him comes from what we project on him.

Luke Skywalker Was More a Vessel for the Audience Than a Proper Character

We all know how George Lucas structured the original Star Wars around Joseph Campbell's idea of the monomyth: an initially reluctant hero leaves the ordinary world, conquers challenges, and returns transformed. This is the template for most of our favorite stories, a framework that prioritizes the protagonist's journey and its challenges rather than complex development arcs.

In the Original Trilogy, Luke Skywalker has an incredible journey, though he is reluctant to go through most of his challenges from start to finish. He never had an actual personality and is always finding reasons not to do things - not go to Alderaan, not lift his X-wing from the bog, not face his father in a duel...It's kind of annoying, really.

That's because he was never meant to be a proper character but, rather, a vessel for audience members to see themselves in. Mythological archetypes are defined by the challenges they must overcome, not the reasons they have for doing so, because, in essence, "they are made to reflect the most difficult transitions we go through in life," as Rian Johnson wisely said.

A Star Wars Children’s Book Makes It Even Clearer

One thing that Lucasfilm has been nailing about its management of Star Wars is publishing efforts. There are countless books and comics expanding on the galaxy and providing fresh takes even on the classic movies, and one of those is Adam Gidwitz's The Empire Strikes Back: So You Want To Be a Jedi?. It retells the classic Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back from Luke's own perspective, and Gidwitz provides a rich character analysis in the author's notes.

Instead of the mythological approach, Gidwitz uses fairy tales as the basis of his argument - and, if we're honest, they aren't that different. He explains, for example, that we don't know much about who Cinderella is as a character, only that her sisters are envious of her beauty and force her to work for them. If we knew anything more complex about her, it would ruin the story, according to Gidwitz, because "the point of Cinderella is that we can put ourselves in her shoes."

The same thing happens to Luke Skywalker. He isn't morally gray like Han Solo (Harrison Ford) or idealistic like Leia Organa (Carrie Fisher). Instead, he simply goes through the adventure until he emerges transformed. Gidwitz then argues that Luke and Cinderella are avatars for the reader or viewer, and he is absolutely right. These are universal stories that everyone can relate to, and these characters "are empty so we can inhabit them, so we can do their deeds, live their lives, and learn their lessons." So, of course, you may think that The Last Jedi's Luke isn't "your Luke" because you have always projected yourself into him. You are your Luke.

'The Last Jedi' Turns Luke Skywalker Into a Proper Character

The thing about The Last Jedi is that it's not about Luke Skywalker. There is a new generation of heroes who become our vessels, and Luke, not a proper character with previous successes and failures, guides them on their journeys. The only true character trait he has in the Original Trilogy is his reluctance (as most characters who follow Campbell's Hero's Journey do), and it's still there in The Last Jedi. And, just like in the Original Trilogy, he has to overcome this weariness to save the galaxy, which he does by the end of the movie.

What frustrates people is that Luke doesn't simply save the galaxy as a fairy tale hero usually does because that's what we would do in his shoes. But we are not, and he isn't the hero anymore, as that role falls to Rey (Daisy Ridley)and the Resistance. And yet, The Last Jedi is so reverent to the character that it does have him save the galaxy to protect the heroes, but it first gives him a proper development arc, something that doesn't happen in the Original Trilogy.

It's fair that people were frustrated with Luke in The Last Jedi. But nowadays, most stories focus on character development, but the Original Trilogy couldn't be like that, and now, Luke isn't the hero we need anymore. Otherwise, what's the point of new Star Wars movies?

Star Wars: Episode VIII - The Last Jedi is available to stream on Disney+.

