When discussing the most iconic sequences in Star Wars, you've got to go through an expansive list that features some of culture's favorite scenes in media. The reveal of Darth Vade in Empire Strikes Back is one of the most legendary moments in all entertainment. The duel between Obi-Wan and Anakin in Revenge of the Sith continues to be one of the most recreated and quoted scenes in playgrounds and pop culture. For whatever mixed reception it has received, the sequel trilogy of Star Wars films also features its own visually and narratively iconic scene-- in the installment most fans might not consider. Because for all the controversy and criticisms some fans might have about Rian Johnson's Star Wars: The Last Jedi, the throne room scene on Snoke's ship will always be one of the most memorable and important scenes in the trilogy.

'Star Wars: The Last Jedi's Throne Room Scene Has a Cataclysmic Beginning

The more important the characters involved in a scene and the greater the impact is has on the overarching story. Star Wars: The Last Jedi's throne room scene involves figures at the very center of the Resistance and the First Order: Emperor Snoke (Andy Serkis) the Supreme Leader, Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) who was the son of Leia Skywalker and Han Solo, and Rey (Daisy Ridley) the latest student of Luke Skywalker. These characters were integral to the overarching galactic conflict and the personal storylines viewers followed throughout the films as well. The Force, as mysterious as always, had facilitated a never-before-seen connection between Rey and Kylo Ren that acted a source of tension and intrigue for both characters. After Rey had infiltrated the First Order flagship, she was captured by Ren and brought before Snoke. Snoke had been built up to viewers as this mythical and powerful entity with a menacing visage that evoked fear and evil. As the Supreme Leader of the First Order, he was established as the greatest threat in the universe.

Despite the roles each of these characters had in the greater conflict, the lines of loyalty were not as clearly defined as one would expect. Rey and Ren had begun to build a tenuous trust with one another that ultimately pushed each of their desires to "save" their counterpart. Meanwhile, Snoke still believed Ren to be his willing subordinate, as the latter continued to possess ambition for power that only the former could provide. However, when Kylo Ren is ordered to kill Rey, he instead betrays his master. In a swift but decisive motion, Ren uses the Force to ignite Rey's lightsaber held at Snoke's side, bisecting the leader of the First Order and shifting the balance of the entire galactic conflict.

The Throne Room Scene Has High Contrast Imagery & Even Higher Stakes

The fight that follows this cataclysmic assassination is one of the most visually stunning and high stakes scenes in the entirety of the sequel trilogy. Ren and Rey are attacked by Snoke's Praetorian Guard, a team of capable combatants clad in vibrant red armor meant to evoke memories of the Imperial Royal Guards that protected Palpatine. Red-bladed weapons have always been associated with the Dark Side of the Force, so its abundance in this scene is a significant visual cue to the audience about the danger and evil of the First Order. However, it's the opponents to these guards that are the real stars.

Rey, with her blue lightsaber contrasted against the flood of red around her, is the image of a valiant Jedi. But throughout the film, Rey had been skirting the line between the Light and Dark of the Force with an honest curiosity about her own origins. The blurring lines between Light and Dark in her are represented in her garb, which is a darker version of her previously white and beige outfit in the previous movie. In the same way that Luke returned in Return of the Jedi, her clothing reflected her journey and the potential of falling to the Dark Side if she isn't careful. Speaking of descending into the Dark side, Ren's audacious cross guard lightsaber sparks with instability that represents Ben Solo's own inner conflicts.

The betrayal between him and his master, as well as his continuing conflict between sides of the Force are in clear display throughout this sequence. His red blade blends in with the guards and walls, but fights alongside our protagonist instead of against her. And that's not even mentioning the surprising revelation made about Rey's family. Though it was later changed in The Rise of Skywalker, this is the scene where Ben gets Rey to admit that her parents were nobodies, answering the question to the long-lasting mystery surrounding Rey's character. The use of colors in the scene is stunning, the design choices represent the narrative struggles of the characters, and the stakes are high on a personal and greater level.

The Lightsaber Combat Is Brutal and Intense

Plenty of fights in Star Wars are visually stunning and narratively important, but what separates the throne room scene is its surprisingly brutal fight choregraphy. Lightsaber combat has evolved over the years, from its early iterations in the original trilogy that featured straightforward and powerful attacks to the fluid and acrobatic scenes in the prequels. But as with all continuations, the combat in the sequels had to add something new to the mix. The pushing of boundaries and the building upon its foundations is exactly what this scene exemplifies.

The lightsaber combat executed by Rey and Kylo Ren is some of the most savage and satisfying we've seen from Star Wars. People always asked, why don't Jedi and Sith use the Force to ignite their lightsabers? We got to see just that request fulfilled in Ren's assassination of Snoke, as he viscerally bisects the First Order leader. The savagery of their fighting is gritty, grounded, and answers gives viewers some new perspectives on how to use a lightsaber. When Ren is trapped in a chokehold by a guard, Rey is able to pass him her lightsaber which he immediately ignites in the guard's face. Kylo Ren fights with a combination of fist fighting that is distinct from other duelists we've seen before. Even Rey is surprisingly vicious, with a number of distinct and clear strikes that don't shy away from the deadliness of a lightsaber.

To add even more complexity to the already boundary pushing choreography, the Praetorian Guards wield some of the most creative weapons seen in a live-action Star Wars film. With an arsenal of whips, double-bladed staffs, and even daggers, the Guards have innovative and new laser-based melee weapons that provide a fresh type of combat up against the classic lightsabers.

How Did 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi's Throne Room Scene Affect the Series?

What truly pushes a scene to be legendary involves its lasting ramifications on the story. This scene, though not the final battle in the movie, serves as the turning point for the entire sequel trilogy. It removes Snoke from the position of power, establishing Kylo Ren as the new Supreme Leader and further entrenching his descent to the Dark side. Rey reestablishes herself as a force for good, refusing to work with Ben despite the temptation of his validation and their power. Viewers had seen the two fight against each other before, and they would later see them working together once more, but the duel against the Praetorian guards and the subsequent consequences of that fight left some of the greatest impact on the characters and viewers. The Last Jedi may not be your favorite Star Wars movie, nor does this scene have to be your favorite fight scene either. But for all its consequences and the daring creative choices it took, the throne room scene establishes itself as one of the most iconic scenes in all of Star Wars.