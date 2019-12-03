Watch: Daisy Ridley Provides Commentary to the Throne Room Fight from ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’

0

With Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker only a couple weeks away, the marketing machine is in full effect. That means that British GQ got to sit down with Daisy Ridley and have her talk about the throne room fight from Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Ridley notes that she has only seen The Last Jedi once (it was at the premiere), which probably shouldn’t be taken as her judgment on the movie as much as some actors just don’t really like watching themselves on screen or they don’t feel much need to see the finished version of a process they lived through.

So with about two years of distance from the film’s release (and even longer since they actually shot the scene), Ridley sat down and watched the action scene and noted the wire work and fun details like when they started into the fight choreography, Ridley and co-star Adam Driver would see who could swear the most (since everything would have to be redubbed anyway). It’s a nice little glimpse behind the scenes, but it’s also kind of a sad reminder that this kind of commentary used to be commonplace on physical media, and now we don’t really get it anymore, which is a shame.

Still, this is a neat look behind the scenes of one of the best scenes in the Star Wars saga. Even if you don’t like The Last Jedi, you have to admit that the fight choreography and stuntwork is incredible just like we can admit that the choreography and stuntwork in The Phantom Menace is great even if that film is quite poor.

Check out the video of Ridley talking The Last Jedi below. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker opens December 20th.

