'Star Wars' has some of the most iconic sci-fi ships that have ever raced across the cosmos.

The ships of Star Wars are an essential part of the galaxy far, far away. In some ways, they're almost as important as the characters. Much of the story centers around dogfights, hyperspace jumps, and ace fighter pilots saving the day.

So many of the ships have unmistakable designs that are instantly recognizable. Whether it's the Millennium Falcon negotiating the asteroid field, Luke piloting his X-Wing into the Death Star, or that opening shot of the Tantive IV and Star Destroyer that started it all, some of the most iconic Star Wars shots feature these classic starships.

Lambda Class Imperial Shuttle

The Lambda Class shuttle was one of the most common ships in the Empire; it was used by several high-ranking Imperials, including Darth Vader and the Emperor, being a popular choice for ferrying officers between capital ships or down to the planet's surface from their Star Destroyers.

Despite their prestige, Lambda shuttles were used for many other duties, including transporting troops and cargo carrying. This common-place use made the shuttle a perfect choice for carrying the Rebel strike team undetected to Endor during the mission to destroy the second Death Star.

Executor Class Super Star Destroyer

One of the biggest ships in the original trilogy, the Executor Class, is a titan of Star Destroyers, reserved only for a few high-ranking Imperial officers, including Darth Vader. The ship named Executor was used by Vader as his flagship, including during the Battle of Hoth and the Battle of Endor.

The ships dwarfed the Imperial Class destroyers that escorted them and bristled with hundreds of turbolasers and squadrons of TIE fighters. They were a formidable enemy, greatly outgunning anything the Rebel Alliance possessed, but they did have some weaknesses and could be destroyed if their shield generators were compromised.

Slave 1

Boba Fett's personal choice of transport doesn't get much screen time in the original trilogy, limited to a few shots in The Empire Strikes Back, but it's instantly recognizable and unlike any other ship around. Boba inherited it from his father, Jango, and would use it to become one of the most notorious bounty hunters in the galaxy.

Based on the Firespray-31 class starship, Slave 1 has been subject to several modifications. Like most bounty hunters, Boba Fett has created a ship perfect for his needs and added extra firepower, missile racks, upgraded shields, and even coffin-like cells for holding his prisoners when taking them to claim his bounty.

Tantive IV

Although the Tantive IV might not be the most important ship in Star Wars, it does have the distinction of being the first ship to ever appear onscreen in a Star Wars movie, in the now famous opening shot of a planet and spacecraft that has been echoed across all the subsequent films.

Based on the CR90 corvette, the class was originally designed for use as diplomatic cruisers, but in its later life became known for its use by the Rebels. Nicknamed "blockade runners," they were a popular craft for running the Imperial blockades set up around occupied planets. They were small and fast but possessed enough firepower to take on smaller ships such as Imperial cruisers.

Home One

After losing their base on Hoth, the Rebels take to traveling in space with no permanent base. Assembling a large fleet of fighters, cruisers, and transports, the Rebel Alliance prepares for its assault on the second Death Star. The fleet's flagship is the cruiser Home One, an MC80 Heavy Star Cruiser, commanded by the Mon Calamari Admiral Ackbar.

Designed by the Mon Calamaris, the ship has an organic look, contrasting the angular Imperial vessels. Home One was among the largest and most capable ships in the Alliance fleet; being almost as big as a Star Destroyer and armed with heavy blaster turrets and ion cannons, it was the Rebels' pride and joy.

TIE Fighter

The TIE (standing for Twin Ion Engine) Fighter is the standard light craft of the Empire, and it's as basic as it gets. With no shields, hyperdrive, or missiles, the TIE is designed to attack in swarms and overwhelm opponents. The Empire doesn't care much about its pilots, with high casualty rates among them, but those who survive long enough are allowed access to elite squadrons, such as the Emperor's Royal Guard.

As it's such a basic fighter, the TIE relies on specialized versions to carry out specific missions. These include the faster, more maneuverable TIE Interceptor, the larger TIE Bomber, and Darth Vader's fighter, the TIE Advanced. There are also versions like the TIE Defender, which come from the Empire's experimental project and are much less common.

Nebulon B Escort Frigate

A very distinctive ship with the engine and bridge joined together by a thin spar. Despite its look, the Nebulon B is actually an Imperial ship and one of the few that strays away from the wedge shape common to Star Destroyers and the like. Designed for escorting convoys of high-priority Imperial goods and equipment, they became better known as a ship of the Rebel Alliance.

Often used by the Rebels as a medical frigate, most notably during the Battle of Endor, it was far from helpless in a fight. The front fin-like structure held batteries of turbolasers and torpedo launchers, as well as scanners and sensor arrays, and the Nebulon carried far more firepower than was typical for its size. However, it did have one major weakness in the spar that connected the front and rear sections, which could be destroyed under sustained fire, causing the ship to break in two.

Imperial Class Star Destroyer

The Imperial Class Star Destroyer is the most numerous of destroyers. Used by the Empire as a symbol of their power and reach, an Imperial Class was often seen hovering above the occupied Outer Rim planets, enforcing the Imperial blockades and hunting down Rebel opposition.

While the presence of a Star Destroyer was enough to deter many from crossing the Empire, the ship was more than just a menacing presence; onboard were squadrons of TIEs and other vessels, as well as batteries of turbolasers. The ship was a difficult target but did have a weakness in the two shield generator domes on top of the bridge structure, which could be destroyed under sustained fire and render the ship's shields useless.

X-Wing

Image via Lucasfilm.

While it might not be the biggest ship, the X-Wing has made its mark in the Star Wars galaxy, having been used extensively by the Rebel Alliance as their main fighter-bomber, being faster and more maneuverable than the aging Y-Wings. The ship itself is the ancestor of the ARC-170 heavy fighters used in the later part of the Clone Wars, and its lineage is evident in the wing layout.

The X-Wing was a much more capable vessel than the standard TIE fighters it often went up against, boasting four wing-mounted cannons, deflector shields, a hyperdrive, and proton torpedoes. After using it at the Battle of Yavin, it became the signature fighter of Luke Skywalker, and he got through his fair share of them before the war ended.

Millennium Falcon

The Millennium Falcon might just be the most important ship in Star Wars, being responsible for Princess Leia's rescue, helping to destroy both Death Stars, and then going on to be used by Rey years later. Based on the YT1300, a member of the popular range of Corellian light freighters, the Falcon is a nimble, versatile ship.

There's some confusion over who the Falcon belongs to, with Lando and Han both claiming ownership, and there's good reason. Outfitted with several modifications, not all of them legal, she's the "fastest hunk of junk in the galaxy," very useful for trying to run the blockades on Imperial-controlled planets. With a good pilot at the controls, not much can outrun the Millennium Falcon.

