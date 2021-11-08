Star Wars: The Old Republic will be turning 10 years old on December 20, so to celebrate the occasion BioWare has announced that they will be remastering the famous cinematic trailers that lead up to the game's release. These new remasters will be presenting the trailers in 4K, with the remaster of the game's most famous trailer, "Deceived," being the first to receive the update treatment.

Announced on The Old Republic's Twitter page and uploaded on their official YouTube channel, the 4K remaster of the iconic CGI trailer brings all the spectacle that wowed audiences over a decade ago with a fresh new coat of paint. The trailer originally aired on June 1, 2009 and captured the minds of those both in the MMO space as well as just regular Star Wars fans. It showed off so many aspects that had never been done on this scale in a visual medium with the IP as battle between an army of Sith and Jedi took center stage.

The pacing of the trailer is also notable because of how well it builds the tension of a lone Sith a pair of bounty hunters entering the Temple, only to be followed by a transport ship that crashes into the Temple. The interior of the ship is filled with darkness, until it is cut through by red lightsabers as an army of Sith flood out to battle the Jedi. Fast-paced action that includes lightning, flamethrowers and It is a masterful piece of not just advertising but also just a great short for the Star Wars IP.

Star Wars: The Old Republic has five cinematic trailers that tell self-contained stories from all across the galaxy, giving the universe of Star Wars the size and scope that it deserves. In the coming weeks and months, all of these trailers will be getting the 4K upgrade that "Deceived" has gotten. These trailers are some of the most famous and revered pieces of advertising ever and are beloved to this day. From the condensed stories told in them that capture the imagination to the visuals and choreography, it's no wonder why many fans would love to see this type of world be brought to life in a movie or series. With the success of something like Star Wars: Visions, there might be no better time to do so.

Star Wars: The Old Republic is currently free to play on PC and will be receiving a new expansion called "Legacy of the Sith," though its release date is currently unannounced. You can watch the first of the new 4K remasters of the game's classic trailers down below.

