The Star Wars galaxy just continues to get bigger following a packed week at Star Wars Celebration 2023, and it looks like Disney and Lucasfilm are finally getting ready to revisit a fan-favorite timeline from the legendary sci-fi franchise - The Old Republic era.

The future of the "Galaxy Far, Far Away" is looking pretty darn bright, as Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy and the rest of the creative minds behind the franchise took the stage to talk about what's next for the franchise. The next month or so will be packed to the brim with Star Wars content you can enjoy from the comfort of your own home, with The Mandalorian Season 3 still going strong, the video game continuation Jedi: Survivor set to hit consoles and PCs everywhere by the end of April, and the second volume of Star Wars: Visions should be coming to Disney+ just in time for May the 4th. Beyond that, we also have the premiere of Ahsoka and the concluding season of The Bad Batch to look forward to, but the biggest news to come from this year's Star Wars Celebration was what Kennedy and the team at Lucasfilm had to say about what's next for Star Wars movies.

A total of three feature films were announced. The first, coming from filmmaker Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, promises to continue Rey's (Daisy Ridley) story from The Rise of Skywalker, showing how Luke's (Mark Hamill) successor rebuilt the Jedi Order. Secondly, Dave Filoni is working on a film that's being called the culmination of the "Mandoverse" and potentially bringing together the characters from The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, Ahsoka, and more. Finally, and perhaps most intriguing, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny filmmaker James Mangold is hard at work on a film that will explore the origins of the Jedi and the Force, potentially serving as the definitive beginning of Star Wars as we know it.

However, the announcement of Mangold's project revealed an even more exciting detail - the beloved Old Republic era is officially canon and directly follows the film in the official timeline. This may lead many people to ask - What exactly is the Old Republic era?

The Old Republic Originates from the World of Video Gaming

We have gaming to thank for bringing the Old Republic era to life, the idea being created by famed role-playing game developer, Bioware. Lucasfilm's now-defunct gaming division, Lucasarts, collaborated with Bioware to come up with a new game concept, hoping to coincide with the release of Star Wars: Episode II - Attack of the Clones. The obvious solution seems like it would have been to make a game that's set during the Clone Wars, but perhaps seeing the opportunity to do something really special and unique, Bioware instead opted to start from scratch and make a new section of the Star Wars universe from the ground up.

'Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic' is a Prequel to the Prequels

Thus, Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic was born, taking place roughly four-thousand years before the events of Star Wars: Episode 1 - The Phantom Menace and thus the rest of the prequel trilogy. As the word "Knights" in the title implies, what makes the Old Republic so unique is how it dials back the science fiction elements to focus on the fantasy characteristics of Star Wars. There are still droids, lightsabers, blasters, spaceships, and every other scientific thing you'd expect to see in Star Wars, but there's an even greater emphasis on the mythology behind the Jedi and Sith.

That's probably because there are more force-users in this time of Star Wars than ever before, and that goes for the number of Jedi, Sith, and all those in between. The galaxy was being torn in two, both by the Jedi-backed Old Republic and the Sith-anointed Empire. That may not sound too different from what we've seen in Star Wars before, but the sheer number of Jedi and Sith who fought in these cataclysmic battles would make even the most epic of fantasy conflicts blush. What caused all this bloodshed you may ask? Well, it virtually can all be traced back to one person.

Darth Revan, Valiant Jedi and Lord of the Sith

Without a doubt, the most famous and infamous figure from the Old Republic era is Darth Revan, and they're also one of the most mysterious. Much of their origins, even in the non-canon expanded universe, are shrouded in secrecy. Jedi, Sith, hero, villain, savior, murderer. All these terms and more can be applied to one of the most complex characters in Star Wars history.

Once upon a time, Revan was a respected and renowned member of the Jedi Order. The skilled warrior and cunning leader is credited with being the one responsible with the Jedi's victory in the Mandalorian Wars, which at the time was one of the deadliest conflicts the Order had ever faced. The conflict seemed to have taken a toll on the once benevolent Jedi, as they and their apprentice, Malak (Rafael Ferrer), disappeared into the outer rim. When they returned, no longer were Revan and Malak children of the Light. They had been seduced by the Dark Side and turned into the most feared Sith Lords in all the galaxy.

There was not a single name in the galaxy who had not heard and feared the name Darth Revan by this point, with their newfound brutality being known far and wide. Their campaign against the Jedi became a real problem for the Order, and the Jedi Council dispatched a remarkably talented Jedi by the name of Bastilla Shan (Jennifer Hale) to bring down Revan's regime once and for all. When Bastilla confronts Revan on his capital ship, Revan is betrayed by Malak when their apprentice destroys the ship, seemingly dispatching with his master for good (or so he thinks).

'Knights of the Old Republic' Sees New Heroes Rise and Old Villains Return

All of Revan's origins takes place before Knights of the Old Republic starts. When the acclaimed game begins, we learn that the main protagonist is none other than...you. Being an RPG, players get to create and design their own character, eventually becoming a Jedi Knight ready to face off against the Sith Empire. The player character is given the extremely important task by the Jedi Council to stop Darth Malak from reaching the Star Forge - a facility capable of constructing a fleet that could wipe out entire star systems.

Thankfully, the player character won't have to face this challenge alone, as they've got a state-of-the-art ship in the Ebon Hawk and a ragtag crew of heroes to help them. Joining the protagonist on their quest to find the Star Forge are alleged Revan killer Bastilla Shan, Republic pilot Carth Onasi (Raphael Sbarge), Mandalorian outcast Canderous Ordo (John Cygan), Gray Jedi Jolee Bindo (Kevin Michael Richardson), conflicted Padawan Juhani (Courtenay Taylor), underworld gearhead Mission Vao (Catherine Taber), kind-hearted wookie Zaalbar, loyal astromech droid T3-M4, and bloodthirsty assassin bot HK-47 (Kristoffer Tabori). Together, the band of heroes explores the many regions of the galaxy to find the Star Forge, eventually coming face to face with Darth Malak himself.

The protagonist is shocked to learn that Malak, a terrifying Sith Lord they've never met, seems to recognize them. That's when we get a narrative twist so shocking that The Empire Strikes Back's pales in comparison. As Malak reveals, the character that the player has been controlling the entire time is Revan. Turns out, Revan didn't die in Malak's betrayal, instead losing their memory and being tricked by Bastilla and the Jedi into becoming a Jedi Knight again. What happens next? That's really up to the player. Again, Knights of the Old Republic is an RPG, so the decision of giving Revan a second chance to become a Jedi hero or fall back into their Sith ways is up to you.

The Old Republic Era Continues Beyond 'Knights of the Old Republic'

We've covered the main area of significance for the Old Republic era, but there's more to explore with two sequels to the acclaimed Knights of the Old Republic. First is Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II - The Sith Lords, which primarily focuses on entirely new stories and characters. Instead of playing as Darth Revan, players control an exiled Jedi commander tasked with saving their peers and defeating a world-eating Sith called Darth Nihilus. While not nearly as popular as its predecessor, Knights of the Old Republic II has still found a decent following and is still considered a top-tier Star Wars story.

A third Knights of the Old Republic game was in development at Bioware, but would ultimately be canceled in favor of an MMO set several thousand years after Knights of the Old Republic, but still a thousand years before The Phantom Menace. Simply titled Star Wars: The Old Republic, the multiplayer RPG gives players eight classes to choose from, four for the Jedi Republic and four for the Sith Empire. It's an open-ended experience that has hundreds of hours worth of story for each class, and it's a role-playing experience that's still being supported by EA and Bioware today. If you don't want to make such a big commitment to a massive world, however, you should also check out the absolutely sensational cinematic trailers the game has received over the years, which are some of the best animated Star Wars content around.

It looked like the Old Republic would eventually return when Playstation and Lucasfilm announced a full remake of the original game was in development. However, it seems we might have to wait a bit longer to see the era return as the project has since been placed on indefinite hold.

Has Disney's New Canon Referenced The Old Republic Era?

Bits and pieces from the Old Republic lore have been introduced here and there. In Season 2, Episode 5 of The Mandalorian, we get two nods to the era. The first are the HK assassin droids that Ahsoka (Rosario Dawson) faces in the episode, with the bodyguards being later models of the popular droids from the original games. Ahsoka also name-drops the planet of Tython - a location that was once the home of the Jedi Order in The Old Republic MMO. Finally, even Andor made reference to the era. Luthen Rael (Stellan Skarsgård) directly mentions the Rakatan Empire - an ancient yet advanced civilization that produced some of the franchise's most impressive tech, such as the legendary Star Forge.