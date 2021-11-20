Game developer Bioware announced during a livestream yesterday that Star Wars: The Old Republic will receive its “Legacy of the Sith” expansion on December 14. It will bring all sorts of new content, with some continuing the story involving the game’s antagonist, Darth Malgus.

Bioware’s Community Manager, Jackie Ko, and Creative Director, Charles Boyd gave details on what players can expect from the new expansion. One major part of “Legacy of the Sith” includes all-new story quests that aid players in uncovering the plans of Darth Malgus and his Sith crew. This involves players traveling to different planets, acquiring kolto, discovering the ruins of a Sith Fortress, and more.

Players can also look forward to the addition of more combat styles, which include more freedom of selecting any Advanced Class. Quality-of-life tweaks and additions are expected to be released with this expansion as well. Other features teased by the team were new locations, additional levels, and brand-new co-op missions.

“Legacy of the Sith” is the first among a content lineup for the game’s 10th-anniversary celebration, which is expected to continue into 2022. The update will be free for all subscribers.

Star Wars: The Old Republic first launched in 2011. The game’s unique use of its class system and ambiguous morality path for players to experiment with has made a highly successful addition to the Star Wars franchise. The story is set in a time in the Star Wars universe where the Sith Empire and Galactic Republic attempt to exist together in peace - but we all know how long that will hold up.

It has continued to be a major success over the years, and it looks like the developer hasn’t lost any momentum on dedicating their time to keeping the game fresh and enjoyable.

Look for “Legacy of the Sith” this December and more exciting updates in the following year.

