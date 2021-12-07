There’s some bad news for Star Wars: The Old Republic players. The “Legacy of the Sith” expansion that was due to release on December 14 has now been delayed to February 15 - not a great way to kick-off the 10th-anniversary celebration for the game, is it?

Project director, Keith Kanneg, took to the official Star Wars: The Old Republic website to explain the surprising decision:

Legacy of the Sith is something the team has been hard at work on for quite a while but as we get ever closer to launch, it is clear that we need a bit more time. We’re focusing additional testing on the many areas we have changed throughout the game to deliver the experience we want, and one that you deserve.

Kanneg went on to state that the team appreciated the feedback gathered from the public test server, and that it helped to “shape this expansion.” He also stated that “the majority of the expansion and its features” will be brought back to the public test server this week.

Image via EA

RELATED: 'Bloodshot' Director Dave Wilson Talks Vin Diesel and a Potential 'Star Wars: The Old Republic' Adaptation

So what’s to be expected once the expansion finally arrives next year? Well, they’re working through some changes as mentioned by Kanneg, but players will still get to go on the adventure of uncovering Sith secrets, traveling to Sith fortress ruins, acquiring kolto, and so on. There are also more combat styles, additional levels, and co-op missions to look forward to.

The game was first released in 2011 and opened a new door of Star Wars adventures for fans to enjoy. It introduced a whole new, and suspicious, meaning of peace in a time where the Sith Empire and Galactic Republic attempted to coexist together.

It also recently received a 4k remaster of a trailer released in 2009 as a way to celebrate the upcoming anniversary, a celebration expected to last a good long while into 2022 - especially now with the delay. I’m sure it will be worth the extra wait.

‘Don’t Look Up’ Review: Get Ready to Root for the Comet Adam McKay’s obvious and condescending satire feels like a mediocre ‘SNL’ sketch stretched to 2.5 hours.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email