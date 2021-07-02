It's hard to believe that the Star Wars: The Old Republic MMORPG has been around for a whole decade, but indeed it has. And in order to celebrate, BioWare is going to release a new expansion called Legacy of the Sith near the end of the year. So if you're a Star Wars fan who loves massive multiplayer online role-playing action, there's no better time to get into (or get back into) this game.

The expansion adds a new storyline to the expanding SWTOR universe which puts the player in charge of securing a planet for their faction. Along the way, players will also go up against the formidable renegade Sith Darth Malgus in order to discover his evil plan and (hopefully) thwart it. Players can also look forward to getting quality of life upgrades and a higher level cap. Level 80 will be the new max, and new collaborative missions on the planet Elom as well as some deep space research station remains will help get you there that much faster.

Image via BioWare

RELATED: 'Bloodshot' Director Dave Wilson Talks Vin Diesel and a Potential 'Star Wars: The Old Republic' Adaptation

The "Combat Styles" feature will be a huge upgrade for anyone and everyone who loves character creation. It comes with some huge quality of life upgrades, as well as options for customizing your character like never before. Players can choose whatever class story they want and also combine it with any ability set from any other related tech or force-wielding class. For anyone who wants to spin up a new alt, you'll be able to do so with the refactored character creation system. The expansion will also streamline the itemization and loadout experience, as well as class design.

There's no official release date yet for the Star Wars: The Old Republic's Legacy of the Sith expansion. However, we do know that it will be dropping sometime during the upcoming 2021 holiday season and continue running throughout 2022 with plenty of new content, events, and updates. Watch the livestream announcement below, and check out some additional concept art:

Image via BioWare

Image via BioWare

KEEP READING: Ming-Na Wen on Taking Live-Action Characters to Animation, 'The Bad Batch,' and the Future of 'The Mandalorian'

Share Share Tweet Email

New ‘The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD’ Trailer Confirms Quality-of-Life Improvements Time to party without Fi!

Read Next

Ashley Bubp (103 Articles Published) More From Ashley Bubp