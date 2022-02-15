In celebration of its 10th anniversary, a new cinematic trailer was released for Star Wars: The Old Republic and its Legacy of the Sith expansion, which also launched today.

The new trailer, which clocks in at just over six minutes long, is more of a short film than anything. The trailer features, like so many other stories within Star Wars, an emotional arc that centers on the consequences of power, and how it impacts those who have it. The trailer follows Padawan, Sa'har and her conflicted relationship with Jedi Master Orr who, when she was a child separated her from her brother, who did not have access to The Force. The two are confronted by Darth Malgus while on a mission, and he reveals to her secrets previously unknown to Sa'har which challenge her relationship with her Jedi Master. The events of the trailer directly impact the events of the new story in Legacy of the Sith. At the heart of the trailer is Sa'har, who will have to face her own past, her lost family, and her own conflict with the Jedi who separated her from her family. She will have to confront the Sith and, more importantly, Darth Malgus.

Of the new trailer, Charles Boyd, the creative director of the game said, in regard to Darth Malgus, “In the story of the game up to this point, Darth Malgus has returned to center stage in the last few years. He’s been revealed to have a separate plan of his own, independently from the rest of the Sith Empire. Certainly at odds with the Jedi, as he’s always been." Boyd continued, “[h]e’s kind of in pursuit of that plan. The players have been slowly unraveling that mystery in learning what it is he’s up to, and this trailer shows a big part of that, a big element in it, and sets up where it’s going to go in the future. Not just in the expansion itself, but beyond that, in the updates to come.”

In Sa'har's pursuit of the truth, she will have to confront not just Darth Malgus, but the past that he has revealed to her. The trailer shows the deeply complex narratives featured in Star Wars: The Old Republic, which are at the core of the game. As Boyd said, “[i]t’s a game about making moral decisions and facing difficult odds.” And the trailer certainly illustrates as much. Legacy of the Sith is available now. You can watch the trailer below.

