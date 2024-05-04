The Big Picture Celebrate the 25th anniversary of Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace with a new BoxLunch collection and re-release in theaters.

Relive the origin story of Anakin Skywalker and the iconic Darth Maul in this beloved prequel film that ushered in a new era of lightsaber combat.

Despite initial divisive reviews, it is now considered a treasured part of the Star Wars universe for fans of all ages.

Star Wars: Episode 1 - The Phantom Menace is back in theaters for the first prequel era film’s historic 25th anniversary and Star Wars Day on May 4. Disney has been pulling out all the stops for this year’s celebration. Besides theatrical re-releases of all the Skywalker Saga films, fans have received new action figures, Funko Pops, and a cosplay collection. Now, BoxLunch is joining in on the fun with a new Star Wars collection based on the franchise’s beloved prequel era.

The new collection has a very heavy emphasis on The Phantom Menace with two stylish Darth Maul motocross jerseys and a retro Podracing pinstriped motocross jersey. Other cool Episode I merch include a 25th anniversary poster t-shirt and sweatshirt, a Padmé Amidala Handmaiden Mini Backpack from Loungfly, a Darth Maul anniversary wallet, and a Podracing racing jacket. However, the first prequel film isn’t the only thing represented in this collection. There’s also a Star Wars Doodle Art Panel crewneck and a logo denim jean jacket alongside new Mandalorian Her Universe Grogu designs.

‘Phantom Menace’ 25 Years Later

Close

When The Phantom Menace released in 1999, there were lofty expectations as it was the first Star Wars film in 16 years. The film set out to tell the origin story of Anakin Skywalker (Jake Lloyd) aka Darth Vader as a young child on Tatooine. It was also an origin story for Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) who was a Padawn under Jedi Knight Qui-Gon Jinn (Liam Neeson). If that wasn’t enough, it introduced one of Star Wars' most iconic villains, Darth Maul, who helped usher in a new era for lightsaber combat with John Williams' classic sound taken to the next level. “Duel of the Fates” and the epic fight scene that accompanied it is what Phantom Menace is fondly remembered for alongside its thrilling podracing sequence.

It may have been divisive when it was released, holding a barely rotten rating of 59% on Rotten Tomatoes. However, for the people that grew up in that era, The Phantom Menace started a treasured time period that included Attack of the Clones, Revenge of the Sith, and The Clone Wars animated series. Similarly to the later sequel trilogy, The Phantom Menace has only benefited with age.

Star Wars: Episode I -The Phantom Menace 25th anniversary edition is in theaters now. You can buy your tickets on Fandango’s website. You can also order BoxLunch’s Episode I-centric collection on their website. The collection can be previewed below. Disney+ is the current streaming home for the Star Wars universe.

Watch on Disney+