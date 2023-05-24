Star Wars: Episode 1 — The Phantom Menace is infamous for being one of the least-liked Star Wars films ever made. From its awkward pacing, boring dialogue, lackluster storyline and just being part of the prequels, to begin with, The Phantom Menace has dealt with its fair share of criticism over the years. The film itself is important in the Skywalker saga, of course, due to it being the first step in the expansion of the Star Wars universe. Amidst unrest in the Galactic Republic and threat to the planet of Naboo, Jedi Qui-Gon Jinn (Liam Neeson) and his padawan Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) are tasked with negotiations with the Trade Federation. The story unravels from here and leads into the introduction of young Anakin (Jake Lloyd) upon their refuge on Tatooine, where Qui-Gon feels adamant that he is, in fact, the 'chosen one'. Whilst Anakin's humble beginnings and the discovery that the Sith have returned are integral to the conception of the saga, the film maintains its poor status, unable to escape its own technical faults. However, what we do have to thank The Phantom Menace for, is our live-action Darth Maul played by the talented Ray Park.

Darth Maul Was the Highlight of 'The Phantom Menace'

Image via Lucasfilm

First introduced alongside his master Sheev Palpatine or alternately, Darth Sidious (Ian McDiarmid), Darth Maul appears menacingly and perfectly villainous. With a further understanding of Darth Maul's past, including his intensive training and dissatisfaction with striking down his first Jedi, his eagerness to duel a Jedi master is evident and potentially the most enthralling part of the film. It is mid-way through when we first get to see Darth Maul in action as he engages his ultimate target, Qui-Gon as he and young Anakin flee through the desert. The battle is unforeseen and cuts short as Qui-Gonn manages to escape courtesy of the Royal Starship. On the Starship, Qui-Gon is clearly exhausted from going up against the Sith however Darth Maul back on Tatooine seems cool as a cucumber as he watches their descent.

Through the boring storyline, objectively bad acting, and any moment where Jar Jar Binks (Ahmed Best) is talking, Darth Maul's scenes truly feel like a well-deserved moment of relief. It is a strange dichotomy that exists in the film, where, although we dearly love our established characters Obi-Wan and Qui-Gon, there is a part of us that equally is rooting for Darth Maul. Serving underneath Palpatine, there is an exciting infancy about him, that makes the audience extremely curious to see what he will do next. He mesmerizes the viewers with his yellow-red eyes and dazzling saber skills which is fundamentally what makes Star Wars so great. It is the same enthralling nature that exists within Darth Vader, and why Star Wars is more than just a story of good versus evil.

In the finale of the film, Darth Maul returns to Naboo to commence his duel with Qui-Gon who is alongside Obi-Wan. The battle is epic and easily the highlight of the film, as Darth Maul expertly combats both Jedi with great skill and agility. Partway through, the Master and Padawan become separated and Qui-Gon is tasked to conquer Darth Maul on his own as Obi-Wan watches on, unable to intervene. It is intense and captivating, to watch Darth Maul's acrobatic hostility. Eventually, Darth Maul manages to strike his opponent down and our well-loved Qui-Gon perishes. Fueled by anger, Obi-Wan enters the scene and manages to avenge his Master. Darth Maul is thought to be dead, as he falls into the melting pit, split in half.

Darth Maul Was Killed Off Way Too Soon

However, Darth Maul's death doesn't last long. At the time of the film's release in 1999, despite the mixed reactions to the actual movie itself, fans were unanimous in their adoration for Darth Maul. Everyone could agree that he was one of the greatest villains seen in the saga, which was saying something as he killed the other best part of The Phantom Menace (Qui-Gon Jinn). Darth Maul is truly the epitome of a great Sith, the perfect antonym of the Jedi. He had a tragic start to life, born as the son of Mother Talzin who belonged to a Force-sensitive coven of witches on the planet of Dathomir. He battled with his own rage as a child, which manifested within the dark side and then eventually he was chosen by Darth Sidious to be his apprentice, after months and months of torture and abuse. He also has an instantly recognizable evil physical appearance, similar to that of Darth Vader, which is important in a saga such as Star Wars which has a plethora of characters to get to know and remember. Darth Maul has red skin with black tattoos covering his body, sinister horns, and his iconic and unique double-sided lightsaber. Additionally, as seen in The Phantom Menace, Darth Maul is greatly skilled in combat. Ray Park is the stuntman skilled in the martial arts that really brought Darth Maul to life and was widely approved by Star Wars fans.

It was George Lucas himself that brought Darth Maul back to life, resurrecting the character on the screen in the fourth season of The Clone Wars. His survival is determined to be a result of Darth Maul finding himself on transport that had taken him to the junk world of Lotho Minor where he will spend over a decade. He is fueled by his anger and hatred towards Obi-Wan, that same anger that has followed him since childhood, the dark side giving him the strength to survive all that time.

What Happened to Darth Maul After 'The Phantom Menace'?

Image via Lucasfilm

Darth Maul continued his journey from The Clone Wars where we are re-introduced to him amidst his descent into madness from years on Lotho Minor, and then his resurrection. His journey in The Clone Wars includes multiple confrontations with his enemy Obi-Wan, and also Ashoka Tano (Ashley Eckstein), claiming Mandalore and ruthlessly killing Satine Kryze (Anna Graves) as Obi-Wan watches on -- history all but repeating itself.

He had a brief but readily welcomed cameo in 2018's Solo: A Star Wars Story where he is revealed to be the manipulator behind the criminal empire Crimson Dawn that protagonist Qi'ra (Emilia Clarke) remains loyal to.

Darth Maul's story concludes in Star Wars Rebels, where he is known as Maul. Here, he is driven by his search for an ancient weapon when he meets Jedi apprentice Ezra Bridger (Taylor Gray), who he later attempts to make his Sith apprentice. In this series, it is clear that the anger that Maul had been harboring for Obi-Wan had transferred to his former Master, Palpatine. Upon discovering Palpatine's multiple apprentices since him, he villainized Palpatine for using him as a pawn to reach his ultimate weapon, Darth Vader. Eventually, he became satisfied with the thought of Palpatine's vanquish as it would be, even if that meant not at the hands of himself.

In "Twin Suns", Maul finds Obi-Wan (James Arnold Taylor) who is hiding on Tatooine (protecting Luke Skywalker), and his end is finally met. After a short contest, Maul is struck and Obi-Wan holds him as he says his final words -- "He will avenge us", in regard to Luke who Obi-Wan believes to be the 'chosen one'. This line is nuanced and complex -- unlike anything we had seen in The Phantom Menace and in his death, we finally see the whole development of Maul's characterization. In death, he is accepting and almost finds peace in Obi-Wan, his once-sworn enemy, his only constant.

It sure is a fitting way to finish his story, his death materializing as it was originally written except this time, Obi-Wan and Maul are both older and wiser. From humble beginnings as the reason for Qui-Gon's death, Darth Maul transformed into one of the most popular Star Wars characters of all time and had a significant impact on the fictional universe. Darth Maul represents the best part of Star Wars, badass lightsaber skills entangled with conflict that is both external and internal — the journey between the light side and the dark side.