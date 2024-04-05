The Big Picture Funko is celebrating Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace's 25th anniversary with new Pop! figures of Queen Amidala, Jar Jar Binks, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Anakin Skywalker, and more.

The new Darth Maul Funko Pop! figure with a speeder bike, is a must-have for Star Wars fans.

Most figures are available to order on Funko's website, but Target will have a handful of exclusive Pops.

Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, and Funko is joining in on the action with a new wave of Funko Pop! figures based on the film, according to a recent post from the company’s official X (Formerly Twitter) account. The figures feature fan-favorite characters from the prequel movie and are now available for fans to pre-order online and at select retailers.

Darth Maul remains one of the most iconic Star Wars villains of all time, and Funko makes no hesitation to highlight him in the upcoming set with the brand-new speeder bike variant of the character. The figure echoes the classic scene, in which the Sith apprentice tracks down the film’s heroes on Tatooine, serving as a great piece for fans to keep an eye out for. Also, available is Queen Amidala sitting on her royal throne, adorned with her iconic makeup and red robe, and Jar Jar Binks with a slingshot and energy ball in a recreation of the climactic battle between the droids and the Gungans.

Other figures for collectors to look out for include a battle-ready Padawan Obi-Wan Kenobi, who can be seen wielding his iconic blue lightsaber, Anakin Skywalker with his pod racing helmet, and Padme in her citizen clothing on Tatooine. The new wave is rounded out with the inclusion of the junk dealer Watto, and a separatist droid carrying a blaster. However, Target has a few exclusives up their sleeves with a set of brand-new Pop! Vinyl variant figures of Jar Jar, Obi-Wan, Darth Maul, and Queen Amidala in a comic-inspired color scheme. The colors on the figure definitely pop, and given their exclusivity, collectors won’t want to miss out on a chance to add them to their growing collections.

‘The Phantom Menace’ Returns to Theaters on Star Wars Day

Close

Lucasfilm is continuing its tradition of re-releasing a classic Star Wars film in theaters every May the 4th, this time diving into the prequels with the 25th anniversary of The Phantom Menace. The film originally debuted in theaters during the summer of 1999 to unprecedented hype, becoming one of the highest-grossing films of the ‘90s. While the initial response to the film, alongside its two sequels, was divisive, the prequels have, over time, established themselves as classics of the franchise in their own right, bolstered by the popularity of the Clone Wars animated series. While fans still have a few weeks to wait before re-experiencing the film on the biggest screen they can find, they can still further embrace the franchise with the upcoming set of figures, which are now available to order online.

Check out the official images of the upcoming Funko Pop! figures above. The Phantom Menace is available to stream on Disney+.

Watch on Disney+